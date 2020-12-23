 Skip to content
 
Today is Festivus. And I gotta say, I got some problems with all of you
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1) If you all would have JUST listened to science, Fauci, and the experts in the FIRST damn place, there is a chance we could be able to celebrate Christmas.

But NOOOOOOOOOOOOO.  You just had to not wear a mask.  You just HAD to go out to eat.

/No one on Fark.  Just half the US population
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it too much to ask of some of you to stop telling me what a smart and Godly man that idiot is? KTHX.
 
d3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day is not long enough to air all my 2020 grievances.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Today is Christmas Adam.

(because he always cums before Eve)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife went to HS with the son who wrote the episode
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geom_00: 1) If you all would have JUST listened to science, Fauci, and the experts in the FIRST damn place, there is a chance we could be able to celebrate Christmas.

But NOOOOOOOOOOOOO.  You just had to not wear a mask.  You just HAD to go out to eat.

/No one on Fark.  Just half the US population


This is rich coming from me. But THIS is totally off topic.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: My wife went to HS with the son who wrote the episode


My cat's breath smells like cat food.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All my gripes about 2020 stem from how COVID has trashed the world as I have heretofore known it. The lack of tourists has been devastating to Maui's economy and living conditions. The ranks of the homeless swell daily.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geom_00: 1) If you all would have JUST listened to science, Fauci, and the experts in the FIRST damn place, there is a chance we could be able to celebrate Christmas.

But NOOOOOOOOOOOOO.  You just had to not wear a mask.  You just HAD to go out to eat.

/No one on Fark.  Just half the US population


That was the first damn place thing.  The faoui said to not wear a mask.  Then we found out he lied because they feared a run on the masks.  Then he lied about vaccinating Santa Clause.  the Fauci is a habitual liar.  We cannot trust him.  Does he have ties to Russia and the Putin?  We know he is in the Trump administration in some way, so he does at least have indirect ties to the Putin.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a second is festivus about grapes?
I guess I'm going to have to rewatch The episode
 
Running Wild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My #1 grievance is that every KFC buffet in my state has been closed for almost a year now. Once those reopen, we'll know for sure that things are returning to the ways of the before times.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find tinsel distracting.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am making the traditional Festivus dinner tonight Meatloaf. Happy Festivus Farkers!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU WANNA PIECE OF ME?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: All my gripes about 2020 stem from how COVID has trashed the world as I have heretofore known it. The lack of tourists has been devastating to Maui's economy and living conditions. The ranks of the homeless swell daily.


Locals hate thr tourist till they are gone.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Running Wild: My #1 grievance is that every KFC buffet in my state has been closed for almost a year now. Once those reopen, we'll know for sure that things are returning to the ways of the before times.


My gripe is I didn't even know their was KFC buffets.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: My wife went to HS with the son who wrote the episode


The writer for SNL's Old Glory commercial parody used to be a Fark member. Well, that's what he told me. Maybe he was the director, or something...

I remember my bosses son back in the early 90's telling me his son was going to Columbia U in NYC to become a TV writer.

I told him, "well, it's not an easy business and it's one where its not what you know, but who you know...
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of my annual Festivus Party (which usually involves a pinball tournament and tube fighting), I drove around delivering meatloaf and mashed potatoes to those who would have attended. Afterwards, we got on Zoom and aired our grievances.The Festivus miracle this year was that I had an extra meatloaf to give to one of my friends who unexpectedly had his kids this weekend. Thus, this year, Festivus became the year of Loaves and Biatching.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't wear this today but I should have.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Fark casual racists and their comments. You may not be racist but the comment is esp when taken in context. ( Off the reservation, Cotton picking minute etc )

2. Fark mods ( not the literal fark mods, mods elsewhere) who tell minorities not to take such sayings personally and that the person making said comment didn't mean it it that way

3. Fark guilds, clubs , teams using discord for games it's just been a way to circumvent in game chat rules

4. Fark the police, other services deserve the money so the possibility of the police being harmed while working is lowered

5. Fark neo-liberal ideas, they are nothing but a socially progressive form of conservative values.

6. Fark deny, without him putting those bodies in the volcano we would have no theatns

7. Fark all of you Scientologist bashers who deny the divine being that is Glorious leader Miscavige and his holy messenger Cruise
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my shopping done early this year 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoneCoon: tube fighting


That's a curious euphemism. But hey, consenting adults, closed doors and all that...
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skyotter:

Fark user imageView Full Size

3 Poles pole dancing on a Polish pole in Poland.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Running Wild: My #1 grievance is that every KFC buffet in my state has been closed for almost a year now. Once those reopen, we'll know for sure that things are returning to the ways of the before times.

My gripe is I didn't even know their was KFC buffets.


funnied for the mis-mispelling mistake

KFC buffets used to be some of the most wholesome trustworthy road food their was
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark L. Ron Hubbard and fark all his clones.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurglitch:

The only true God Emperor is Miscavige and his messenger is Tom cruise
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all knew better. We knew something would happen that he would screw up. War, climate, economy...but I assumed enough checks were in play to keep a virus a bay. Lesson learned but I hate anyone who voted for him and refuse to let them off the hook.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's the matter, Christmas isn't good enough for you a-holes? Festivas a stupid solution to a non problem. Ooooh, I hate holidays, so I'm going to create another holiday. How edgy! Pass the meatloaf, it's getting cold.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: 1. Fark casual racists and their comments. You may not be racist but the comment is esp when taken in context. ( Off the reservation, Cotton picking minute etc )

2. Fark mods ( not the literal fark mods, mods elsewhere) who tell minorities not to take such sayings personally and that the person making said comment didn't mean it it that way

3. Fark guilds, clubs , teams using discord for games it's just been a way to circumvent in game chat rules

4. Fark the police, other services deserve the money so the possibility of the police being harmed while working is lowered

5. Fark neo-liberal ideas, they are nothing but a socially progressive form of conservative values.

6. Fark deny, without him putting those bodies in the volcano we would have no theatns

7. Fark all of you Scientologist bashers who deny the divine being that is Glorious leader Miscavige and his holy messenger Cruise


I was all in till the last one.
😯
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Nurglitch:

The only true God Emperor is Miscavige and his messenger is Tom cruise


WTF 😒
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: What's the matter, Christmas isn't good enough for you a-holes? Festivas a stupid solution to a non problem. Ooooh, I hate holidays, so I'm going to create another holiday. How edgy! Pass the meatloaf, it's getting cold.


Makes me want to make my own holiday.
I now declare December 30th saint wax beans day.
To properly celebrate your required to drink one beer every hour for 24 hours.
And no 2.5 ABV it's got to be at least 6.0.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AuralArgument: 1. Fark casual racists and their comments. You may not be racist but the comment is esp when taken in context. ( Off the reservation, Cotton picking minute etc )

2. Fark mods ( not the literal fark mods, mods elsewhere) who tell minorities not to take such sayings personally and that the person making said comment didn't mean it it that way

3. Fark guilds, clubs , teams using discord for games it's just been a way to circumvent in game chat rules

4. Fark the police, other services deserve the money so the possibility of the police being harmed while working is lowered

5. Fark neo-liberal ideas, they are nothing but a socially progressive form of conservative values.

6. Fark deny, without him putting those bodies in the volcano we would have no theatns

7. Fark all of you Scientologist bashers who deny the divine being that is Glorious leader Miscavige and his holy messenger Cruise

I was all in till the last one.
😯


Look a little closer at number 6.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: kindms: My wife went to HS with the son who wrote the episode

My cat's breath smells like cat food.


So does Jayne Fonda's
 
cookiedough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't like Seinfeld (ducks)
 
