 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1888, Vincent Van Gogh was able to sell off half of his earrings   (history.com) divider line
9
    More: Vintage, Vincent van Gogh, Van Gogh, Vincent Willem van Gogh, Dutch painter, Paul Gauguin, Van Gogh's own artistic style, severe depression, lower part of his left ear  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 7:42 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
VINCENT VAN GOGH
Youtube OBZEt-LCgbo
 
Safari Ken
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Which half?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh great. The season of joy and goodwill towards men and farkers are going to start making fun of the mentally disturbed... Again. Next thing you know, it'll be Adolf Hitler, a guy who just wanted love and a puppy.
Well, happy holidays to you, too.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am particularly fond of his takes on Japanese artwork.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fun fact:
I was assigned Van Gogh for a color theory class, and scrutinized each of his paintings for that assignment, even though I had seen most of them before.

I observed that Van Gogh's self portraits with his ear bandaged are also the only ones where he is clean shaven.

Almost as if he were very unused to shaving with a straight razor.
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WHAT?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Krieghund: WHAT?


'E SAYS 'E 'AS A CUTE EARRING!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, it was the 80s.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.