 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Snapchat's "End of the Year" feature is congratulating users who showed off funeral arrangements on their gardening skills   (metro.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Awkward, Social media, Facebook, Twitter, year review, Twitter user @leahclarkxx's post, first time, photos of flowers, social media companies  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good work pushing up daisies.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about recognition for not being on social media.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only someone had warned them that image recognition is hard for AIs.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll always be the unsolicited dick pic app to me.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I firmly believe the average software engineer needs to be slapped at least once a month.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: I firmly believe the average software engineer needs to be slapped at least once a month.


The people doing this shouldn't be called engineers.  And usually they're not.  I think "data scientist" is the current buzzword.  Because, to paraphrase Matt Damon, they plan to science the shiat out of this.
 
You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I really enjoyed seeing all the pet pictures of my cat that died last month.

On the plus side, all the takeout pictures I posted were food it assumed I made myself.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

You Die!: Yeah, I really enjoyed seeing all the pet pictures of my cat that died last month.


Sorry I accidently set your cat on fire. We were playing a game.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, you losers posted that to snapchat. So you are the tacky tasteless loser asswipes. But seek more attention by posting you outrage.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Devil's Bartender:

Making a pussy hot is the first step to making it wet
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El_Dan: How about recognition for not being on social media.


, asked the Farker.
 
Katwang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
animationsa2z.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Snap is still around?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.