(CBS News)   Pretty white woman gets prison sentence reduced   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only two months for a bioterrorist attack on a tax haven?!

Interesting.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If 2020 has shown us anything, it is that White Women pretty much can get anything they want.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty?
badbooksgoodtimes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "I'm American so I'm kind of stupid" a defense?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Pretty?
[badbooksgoodtimes.files.wordpress.com image 500x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pretty white?  Oooh, look who knows so much.  Turns out she is only mostly white.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who thought a white woman would be held responsible for something?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is news? Since when has a white girl, even if only mildly attractive, ever been held accountable for her actions?
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus you Farkers are a racist bunch
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why does the news coverage keep saying "teen" in the headline of she's 21?


Wtf.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"We're kind of at the mercy of another country"

Yes you dimwit. That's how it works.
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A U.S. teen jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 restrictions will only serve two months behind bars, her lawyer said Tuesday. Skylar Mack, a 21-year-old college student, was arrested on November 29 after breaking her quarantine to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.


How the fark is a 21 year old a "teen"?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She's a pre-med? I thought she was pre-law.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Skylar? And she broke quarantine to attend a jet ski competition? Man, can't get much whiter than that.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Make her do public service:  Orderly in a hospital serving Covid patients.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know why they keep emphasizing she is pre-med.  Is that supposed to make her seem like a person of more worth?  Also, what, exactly, is pre-med?  In my day, that was just a biology or a chemistry degree.  Nothing was relevant until you actually got into med school.  Pre-med didn't mean more than 'Hey, i think being a doctor would be cool'

As a physics tutor, I got a front row seat to a lot of pre-meds deciding that maybe business was their true calling.  They always asked me 'What does solving simple mechanics have to do with medicine?'  I would always answer 'Nothing, but I would never want someone who can't figure out simple algebra as my doctor'
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would have added two months to her sentence but maybe they're already sick of her whining.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Skylar"?

/eye-roll
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Well Duh" tag broken?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I don't know why they keep emphasizing she is pre-med.  Is that supposed to make her seem like a person of more worth?  . . .


It makes her seem a person who should have known better.
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: "We're kind of at the mercy of another country"

Yes you dimwit. That's how it works.


That's the trump supporting idiocy at work.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I don't know why they keep emphasizing she is pre-med.  Is that supposed to make her seem like a person of more worth?  Also, what, exactly, is pre-med?  In my day, that was just a biology or a chemistry degree.  Nothing was relevant until you actually got into med school.  Pre-med didn't mean more than 'Hey, i think being a doctor would be cool'

As a physics tutor, I got a front row seat to a lot of pre-meds deciding that maybe business was their true calling.  They always asked me 'What does solving simple mechanics have to do with medicine?'  I would always answer 'Nothing, but I would never want someone who can't figure out simple algebra as my doctor'


Out of all the people I knew in college who were pre med, I think only one became a doctor.

I think some of the reporting might be along the lines of "Dolt who claims she wants to be a doctor doesn't understand how diseases work" rather than saying she is too good to be jailed.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby, she's also a blonde. That's definitely an extenuating circumstance that merits a reduced sentence.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm so disappointed in FARK.  I go away for a few months and THIS is what I come back too????

NOT ONE PERSON commented that every guy in her cell block is now a hardened criminal... or something similar.

o_o
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Subby, she's also a blonde. That's definitely an extenuating circumstance that merits a reduced sentence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If my last name were King I would definitely name my kid Skylar

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

smed7: "Skylar"?

/eye-roll


One letter short of a
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: If 2020 has shown us anything, it is that White Women pretty much can get anything they want.


I see you have found the list of my poor life choices...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well I think she's cute.  I'd definitely take her down to Kokomo, where we'll take it fast, and then take it slow.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Make her do public service:  Orderly in a hospital serving Covid patients.


The Cayman Islands only had 2 COVID deaths out of 316 cases. She wouldn't really have nothing to do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jst3p: A U.S. teen jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 restrictions will only serve two months behind bars, her lawyer said Tuesday. Skylar Mack, a 21-year-old college student, was arrested on November 29 after breaking her quarantine to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.


How the fark is a 21 year old a "teen"?


You can tell how hard they are trying to frame her as an innocent victim just by the words they use. It's so dumb.

"Innocent, angel-haired, blonde, blue-eyed teen went to visit her boyfriend for a competition and was so horribly sad to be put in jail, just for trying to see her love. The family is asking Trump for a pardon for their sweet, infant, life-loving daughter."
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: hissatsu: Subby, she's also a blonde. That's definitely an extenuating circumstance that merits a reduced sentence.

[Fark user image image 850x671]


So, she's going to get a job at Fox News?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: If my last name were King I would definitely name my kid Skylar

[Fark user image image 850x446]


Or just Sky
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: jst3p: A U.S. teen jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 restrictions will only serve two months behind bars, her lawyer said Tuesday. Skylar Mack, a 21-year-old college student, was arrested on November 29 after breaking her quarantine to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.


How the fark is a 21 year old a "teen"?

You can tell how hard they are trying to frame her as an innocent victim just by the words they use. It's so dumb.

"Innocent, angel-haired, blonde, blue-eyed teen went to visit her boyfriend for a competition and was so horribly sad to be put in jail, just for trying to see her love. The family is asking Trump for a pardon for their sweet, infant, life-loving daughter."


...instead of "Skanky ho breaks the law to screw her unemployed boyfriend"
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I don't know why they keep emphasizing she is pre-med.  Is that supposed to make her seem like a person of more worth?  Also, what, exactly, is pre-med?  In my day, that was just a biology or a chemistry degree.  Nothing was relevant until you actually got into med school.  Pre-med didn't mean more than 'Hey, i think being a doctor would be cool'

As a physics tutor, I got a front row seat to a lot of pre-meds deciding that maybe business was their true calling.  They always asked me 'What does solving simple mechanics have to do with medicine?'  I would always answer 'Nothing, but I would never want someone who can't figure out simple algebra as my doctor'


Exactly, and should it make us feel better that a potential future doctor thinks quarantines are not important? That makes me want to double her sentence not reduce it.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: jst3p: A U.S. teen jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 restrictions will only serve two months behind bars, her lawyer said Tuesday. Skylar Mack, a 21-year-old college student, was arrested on November 29 after breaking her quarantine to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.


How the fark is a 21 year old a "teen"?

You can tell how hard they are trying to frame her as an innocent victim just by the words they use. It's so dumb.

"Innocent, angel-haired, blonde, blue-eyed teen went to visit her boyfriend for a competition and was so horribly sad to be put in jail, just for trying to see her love. The family is asking Trump for a pardon for their sweet, infant, life-loving daughter."


Have they blamed her boyfriend yet?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: jst3p: A U.S. teen jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 restrictions will only serve two months behind bars, her lawyer said Tuesday. Skylar Mack, a 21-year-old college student, was arrested on November 29 after breaking her quarantine to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.


How the fark is a 21 year old a "teen"?

You can tell how hard they are trying to frame her as an innocent victim just by the words they use. It's so dumb.

"Innocent, angel-haired, blonde, blue-eyed teen went to visit her boyfriend for a competition and was so horribly sad to be put in jail, just for trying to see her love. The family is asking Trump for a pardon for their sweet, infant, life-loving daughter."


The family is asking Trump for
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: MycroftHolmes: I don't know why they keep emphasizing she is pre-med.  Is that supposed to make her seem like a person of more worth?  Also, what, exactly, is pre-med?  In my day, that was just a biology or a chemistry degree.  Nothing was relevant until you actually got into med school.  Pre-med didn't mean more than 'Hey, i think being a doctor would be cool'

As a physics tutor, I got a front row seat to a lot of pre-meds deciding that maybe business was their true calling.  They always asked me 'What does solving simple mechanics have to do with medicine?'  I would always answer 'Nothing, but I would never want someone who can't figure out simple algebra as my doctor'

Out of all the people I knew in college who were pre med, I think only one became a doctor.

I think some of the reporting might be along the lines of "Dolt who claims she wants to be a doctor doesn't understand how diseases work" rather than saying she is too good to be jailed.


When I was in school, 'pre-med' was an optional declared status for students, regardless of major.  It basically meant there was an advising office dedicated to it for help with things like course scheduling, MCAT prep, and med school applications, etc., as well as a student peer-mentoring program where upperclassmen got matched with younger students for informal advising, presumably to help with what for many is a difficult course load.

Completing a BS in Bio automatically fulfilled med school course requirements, but even the other natural sciences could still have gaps in common prereqs depending on what electives they took, so the "premed program" was there to help with that even though it wasn't a major.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Why does the news coverage keep saying "teen" in the headline of she's 21?


Wtf.


Some reports are 18, some 21.

"Skylar Mack, 18, received a 4-month jail sentence for..."
https://www.today.com/news/family-sky​l​ar-mack-student-jailed-caymans-violati​ng-quarantine-speaks-out-t204348

"reduced the prison sentence of Skylar Mack, 18, and her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, to two months "
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/22/us/cay​m​an-islands-georgia-teen-sentence-trnd/​index.html
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: MycroftHolmes: I don't know why they keep emphasizing she is pre-med.  Is that supposed to make her seem like a person of more worth?  Also, what, exactly, is pre-med?  In my day, that was just a biology or a chemistry degree.  Nothing was relevant until you actually got into med school.  Pre-med didn't mean more than 'Hey, i think being a doctor would be cool'

As a physics tutor, I got a front row seat to a lot of pre-meds deciding that maybe business was their true calling.  They always asked me 'What does solving simple mechanics have to do with medicine?'  I would always answer 'Nothing, but I would never want someone who can't figure out simple algebra as my doctor'

Exactly, and should it make us feel better that a potential future doctor thinks quarantines are not important? That makes me want to double her sentence not reduce it.


Or at least make her change her major as part of the sentence.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: jst3p: A U.S. teen jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 restrictions will only serve two months behind bars, her lawyer said Tuesday. Skylar Mack, a 21-year-old college student, was arrested on November 29 after breaking her quarantine to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.


How the fark is a 21 year old a "teen"?

You can tell how hard they are trying to frame her as an innocent victim just by the words they use. It's so dumb.

"Innocent, angel-haired, blonde, blue-eyed teen went to visit her boyfriend for a competition and was so horribly sad to be put in jail, just for trying to see her love. The family is asking Trump for a pardon for their sweet, infant, life-loving daughter."

Have they blamed her boyfriend yet?


The Indian guy?

Yeah, he's serving 8 months.  I'd give him 8 months.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I don't know why they keep emphasizing she is pre-med.  Is that supposed to make her seem like a person of more worth?  Also, what, exactly, is pre-med?  In my day, that was just a biology or a chemistry degree.  Nothing was relevant until you actually got into med school.  Pre-med didn't mean more than 'Hey, i think being a doctor would be cool'

As a physics tutor, I got a front row seat to a lot of pre-meds deciding that maybe business was their true calling.  They always asked me 'What does solving simple mechanics have to do with medicine?'  I would always answer 'Nothing, but I would never want someone who can't figure out simple algebra as my doctor'


Hell, I'm pre-med... haven't taken my pills yet..
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone has to make up for the fact that Natalie Holloway is still missing.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jst3p: A U.S. teen jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 restrictions will only serve two months behind bars, her lawyer said Tuesday. Skylar Mack, a 21-year-old college student, was arrested on November 29 after breaking her quarantine to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.


How the fark is a 21 year old a "teen"?


Came here to say that.  Do words mean anything any more? :)
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: WhippingBoi: WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: jst3p: A U.S. teen jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 restrictions will only serve two months behind bars, her lawyer said Tuesday. Skylar Mack, a 21-year-old college student, was arrested on November 29 after breaking her quarantine to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.


How the fark is a 21 year old a "teen"?

You can tell how hard they are trying to frame her as an innocent victim just by the words they use. It's so dumb.

"Innocent, angel-haired, blonde, blue-eyed teen went to visit her boyfriend for a competition and was so horribly sad to be put in jail, just for trying to see her love. The family is asking Trump for a pardon for their sweet, infant, life-loving daughter."

Have they blamed her boyfriend yet?

The Indian guy?

Yeah, he's serving 8 months.  I'd give him 8 months.


I know he's been sentenced.

Have they tried to exonerate Skylar by claiming she was simply an unwitting pawn in his nefarious game yet?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't think you people understand, the poor girl was bored, and they weren't letting her do whatever the hell she wanted without regard for human life.  She took TWO tests (that conclusively proved that she took the tests too early to prove anything.) Two tests!   There was a jetskiing competition on the line here!  I'm not saying it was, but it was probably for the benefit of war orphans.  Why do you hate war orphans?!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: SirEattonHogg: WhippingBoi: WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: jst3p: A U.S. teen jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 restrictions will only serve two months behind bars, her lawyer said Tuesday. Skylar Mack, a 21-year-old college student, was arrested on November 29 after breaking her quarantine to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.


How the fark is a 21 year old a "teen"?

You can tell how hard they are trying to frame her as an innocent victim just by the words they use. It's so dumb.

"Innocent, angel-haired, blonde, blue-eyed teen went to visit her boyfriend for a competition and was so horribly sad to be put in jail, just for trying to see her love. The family is asking Trump for a pardon for their sweet, infant, life-loving daughter."

Have they blamed her boyfriend yet?

The Indian guy?

Yeah, he's serving 8 months.  I'd give him 8 months.

I know he's been sentenced.

Have they tried to exonerate Skylar by claiming she was simply an unwitting pawn in his nefarious game yet?


If it was only a US territory, they could use the Mann Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mann_Ac​t
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I don't know why they keep emphasizing she is pre-med.  Is that supposed to make her seem like a person of more worth?  Also, what, exactly, is pre-med?  In my day, that was just a biology or a chemistry degree.  Nothing was relevant until you actually got into med school.  Pre-med didn't mean more than 'Hey, i think being a doctor would be cool'

As a physics tutor, I got a front row seat to a lot of pre-meds deciding that maybe business was their true calling.  They always asked me 'What does solving simple mechanics have to do with medicine?'  I would always answer 'Nothing, but I would never want someone who can't figure out simple algebra as my doctor'


She really might want to enter medicine. She could be a talented surgeon some day. Or even just a neighborhood primary care provider.

Or she entered the pre-med program to earn her M.R.S.

Or somewhere in between. Either way, Google results are going to be unkind to her in job searches.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Prison in the Cayman Islands probably involves a lot of suntan lotion and golf anyway.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Why does the news coverage keep saying "teen" in the headline of she's 21?


Wtf.


It's PornHub math. Every girl is a teen until she hits 26, then she becomes a MILF.
 
