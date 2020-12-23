 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   Flint's water is tickety boo, but no one is drinking it   (politico.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The breakdown in trust is rooted not only in the water crisis itself, but its domino effect on state and local politics over the following years: a halting pipe-replacement program marked by accusations of graft; a criminal investigation into those responsible for the crisis that mysteriously "rebooted" and dropped charges against state officials; a city government still decimated by post-Great Recession, state-imposed austerity measures; a basic inability to believe what should be neutral facts."

Go watch Roger & Me to see where this hellscape and distrust started. This is the impact of Capitalism destroying a community in order to maximize profits for the few.

And it has done this all over the county. Wake up America, you are in a class war and the 1% have been waging it on you for decades.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is that what the kids are calling it these days?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: And it has done this all over the county. Wake up America, you are in a class war and the 1% have been waging it on you for decades.


Cannot be emphasized enough. You think you're fighting "white vs. non-white," or "Republican vs. Democrat," or "fascist vs. anti-fascist," or "capitalism vs. socialism," but the only true conflict right now in America is "rich vs. everyone else." All of the others serve either as synonymous stand-ins for this conflict, or deliberately-induced aggravations meant to redirect you from this conflict.

It's been going on for a long time, but only until Reagan got into office did it kick into high gear. Since Reagan, we've been engaged in "one step forward, two steps back" conflict.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eddie the Computer is writing headlines now? Interesting.

Anyway...  Who could blame them?  I wouldn't drink it either.  The people responsible for it cannot be trusted.  It will probably be generations before that changes.

This reminds me of this one time when one of the most popular restaurants around here suddenly had a case of Hepatitis A traced to them.  Someone who ate there got sick.  They traced it back to one of the people working in the kitchen who had it, and failed to was their hands.

They shut down, they cleaned the entire place top to bottom.  They fired every single person that worked there.  When they reopened, no customers.  People just didn't trust them after that.  At all.  Within 1 month of this incident, they were out of business.

That is what happens when the public loses trust.
 
abbarach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because after being lied to initially about how safe it was BY THE PEOPLE WHO WERE SUPPOSED TO MAKE SURE IT WAS SAFE, they're unwilling to put their trust in those same people saying "NOW it really is safe, we pinky swear?"

I seem to recall hearing something that seems relevant here.  It was something like "Fool me once, shame on  you.  Fool me twice... well.. you can't get fooled again."
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Better than the sticky goo they're used to.
 
Alebak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No ones going to trust it for a long time, you can't fix that level of suspicion overnight.

The real problem is how many other bad water systems are out there that we don't know about.

What made the situation at Flint go bad was neglect and greed from short sighted idiots in charge looking for a quick buck, and unfortunately America has those in abundance.
 
abbarach
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Eddie the Computer is writing headlines now? Interesting.

Anyway...  Who could blame them?  I wouldn't drink it either.  The people responsible for it cannot be trusted.  It will probably be generations before that changes.

This reminds me of this one time when one of the most popular restaurants around here suddenly had a case of Hepatitis A traced to them.  Someone who ate there got sick.  They traced it back to one of the people working in the kitchen who had it, and failed to was their hands.

They shut down, they cleaned the entire place top to bottom.  They fired every single person that worked there.  When they reopened, no customers.  People just didn't trust them after that.  At all.  Within 1 month of this incident, they were out of business.

That is what happens when the public loses trust.


Remember Chi-Chi's?  Pepperidge Farms remembers.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abbarach: durbnpoisn: Eddie the Computer is writing headlines now? Interesting.

Anyway...  Who could blame them?  I wouldn't drink it either.  The people responsible for it cannot be trusted.  It will probably be generations before that changes.

This reminds me of this one time when one of the most popular restaurants around here suddenly had a case of Hepatitis A traced to them.  Someone who ate there got sick.  They traced it back to one of the people working in the kitchen who had it, and failed to was their hands.

They shut down, they cleaned the entire place top to bottom.  They fired every single person that worked there.  When they reopened, no customers.  People just didn't trust them after that.  At all.  Within 1 month of this incident, they were out of business.

That is what happens when the public loses trust.

Remember Chi-Chi's?  Pepperidge Farms remembers.


I remember something about hepatitis there, but I don't remember it having a farking thing to do with pepperidge farms.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All this, because the fief installed by Snyder decided that the city needed to save $36,500/year by switching the city's drinking water supply from "fresh water" to "industrial waste".
 
abbarach
‘’ less than a minute ago  

duckpoopy: abbarach: durbnpoisn: Eddie the Computer is writing headlines now? Interesting.

Anyway...  Who could blame them?  I wouldn't drink it either.  The people responsible for it cannot be trusted.  It will probably be generations before that changes.

This reminds me of this one time when one of the most popular restaurants around here suddenly had a case of Hepatitis A traced to them.  Someone who ate there got sick.  They traced it back to one of the people working in the kitchen who had it, and failed to was their hands.

They shut down, they cleaned the entire place top to bottom.  They fired every single person that worked there.  When they reopened, no customers.  People just didn't trust them after that.  At all.  Within 1 month of this incident, they were out of business.

That is what happens when the public loses trust.

Remember Chi-Chi's?  Pepperidge Farms remembers.

I remember something about hepatitis there, but I don't remember it having a farking thing to do with pepperidge farms.


Pepperidge Farms Remembers
 
