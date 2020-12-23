 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   A canal between two towns in northern Michigan froze, with no snow cover. Dozens of hockey games broke out   (mlive.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Michigan, Keweenaw Peninsula, Houghton, Michigan, Portage Canal, Keweenaw Waterway, Copper Island, Hancock, Michigan  
•       •       •

964 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 11:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello Houghton and Michigan Tech!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody can drink like a Michigan Tech student.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to have an apartment over looking that canal.

//Those were the days of little responsibility, a few classes, and lots of beer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink Floyd - The Thin Ice - Live, 1980
Youtube mheRPjt2Qdk
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they wore scarves.  Because cold air hurts the lungs, but also because of COVID.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After seeing both "The Dead Zone" and "It's a Wonderful Life" as an impressionable young man, I would never go out on frozen ponds/canals/lakes etc.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Hopefully they wore scarves.  Because cold air hurts the lungs, but also because of COVID.


I have never had a problem with cold air hurting my lungs.  I frequently run in sub-zero temps and the lungs are fine.  Not sure where the idea that "cold air is bad for lungs" came from.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: NM Volunteer: Hopefully they wore scarves.  Because cold air hurts the lungs, but also because of COVID.

I have never had a problem with cold air hurting my lungs.  I frequently run in sub-zero temps and the lungs are fine.  Not sure where the idea that "cold air is bad for lungs" came from.


From people like me, whose lungs hurt when we breath very cold air?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Hopefully they wore scarves.  Because cold air hurts the lungs, but also because of COVID.


"...Always there to tell you 'bout a new disease, a car accident, or killer bees..."
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: After seeing both "The Dead Zone" and "It's a Wonderful Life" as an impressionable young man, I would never go out on frozen ponds/canals/lakes etc.


Add The Omen 2 to the terrifying drown-trapped-under-the-ice nightmare.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: NM Volunteer: Hopefully they wore scarves.  Because cold air hurts the lungs, but also because of COVID.

I have never had a problem with cold air hurting my lungs.  I frequently run in sub-zero temps and the lungs are fine.  Not sure where the idea that "cold air is bad for lungs" came from.


Me. Every time I'm out in cold air I have an asthma attack.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen quite a few nice ponds
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: The Googles Do Nothing: NM Volunteer: Hopefully they wore scarves.  Because cold air hurts the lungs, but also because of COVID.

I have never had a problem with cold air hurting my lungs.  I frequently run in sub-zero temps and the lungs are fine.  Not sure where the idea that "cold air is bad for lungs" came from.

From people like me, whose lungs hurt when we breath very cold air?


Gramma: The Googles Do Nothing: NM Volunteer: Hopefully they wore scarves.  Because cold air hurts the lungs, but also because of COVID.

I have never had a problem with cold air hurting my lungs.  I frequently run in sub-zero temps and the lungs are fine.  Not sure where the idea that "cold air is bad for lungs" came from.

Me. Every time I'm out in cold air I have an asthma attack.


Huh...so I have some kind of superpower?  I love cold air.  Makes you feel alive.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: The Googles Do Nothing: NM Volunteer: Hopefully they wore scarves.  Because cold air hurts the lungs, but also because of COVID.

I have never had a problem with cold air hurting my lungs.  I frequently run in sub-zero temps and the lungs are fine.  Not sure where the idea that "cold air is bad for lungs" came from.

From people like me, whose lungs hurt when we breath very cold air?


Let it go.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: NM Volunteer: The Googles Do Nothing: NM Volunteer: Hopefully they wore scarves.  Because cold air hurts the lungs, but also because of COVID.

I have never had a problem with cold air hurting my lungs.  I frequently run in sub-zero temps and the lungs are fine.  Not sure where the idea that "cold air is bad for lungs" came from.

From people like me, whose lungs hurt when we breath very cold air?

Let it go.


You're a monster. :P
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pond ice dulls up your skate blades due to the dirt particles in the ice but its so worth it to get on the ice and skate.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: NM Volunteer: Hopefully they wore scarves.  Because cold air hurts the lungs, but also because of COVID.

I have never had a problem with cold air hurting my lungs.  I frequently run in sub-zero temps and the lungs are fine.  Not sure where the idea that "cold air is bad for lungs" came from.


Although I cannot site any sources, I have read studies that show that for those who are not physically fit, cold temps are more likely than warm air to trigger breathing problems during vigorous physical activity.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For people who don't know the area it might not be clear that the story is not that the canal froze, but that there wasn't 2 feet of snow covering it and mixed into the ice. Houghton gets a ton of snow and it usually starts way earlier than this.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.