(Twitter)   Anti-vaxxer's idea accidentally invents vaccinations. Flat Earthers around the globe applaud   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Didn't pay attention in school, did you, you stupid farking bastard.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He says it was a joke but tbh, this is how dumb ant-vaxxers are so it's hard to tell.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Me thinks that they do not understand what a vaccine is....
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nothing gets Pasteur, does it Jack?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There is no reality. Up is down. Water is dry. Trust nothing. You don't even exist. Space and time are not related... in fact, the last time they saw each other, the good china got broken and you know what mom thinks about rough housing in the dining room and cousin Timmy has joined the Marines don't you know because he wants do good in the world but the 5G waves are microwaving my brain and it's time for us all to admit it didn't work but there's no going back now if you think about the lizards that were once there and it will never be like it was when milk was delivered but that's ok because milk doesn't exist even if you should drink other animal's fluids
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
HEY EDWARD! You know that medical breakthrough you were looking for?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So... who's gonna tell him?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: There is no reality. Up is down. Water is dry. Trust nothing. You don't even exist. Space and time are not related... in fact, the last time they saw each other, the good china got broken and you know what mom thinks about rough housing in the dining room and cousin Timmy has joined the Marines don't you know because he wants do good in the world but the 5G waves are microwaving my brain and it's time for us all to admit it didn't work but there's no going back now if you think about the lizards that were once there and it will never be like it was when milk was delivered but that's ok because milk doesn't exist even if you should drink other animal's fluids


It's not confusing at all, all Republicans lie constantly.
When you realize this fact, there is no more confusion.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And you people said that anti-vaxxers were stupid and uneducated!
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You scoff, but that might just work.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think that's the joke.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One of the replies was brilliant

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: He says it was a joke but tbh, this is how dumb ant-vaxxers are so it's hard to tell.


So, Schrödinger's Idiot? "No, no, I'm not stupid, I was just joking!"
 
