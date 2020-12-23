 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Belgium allows travelers from the UK via Eurostar, because there's no way the new British COVID-19 strain could possibly hitch a ride with Belgian citizens. Stupid Flanders   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, Belgium, European Union, NATO, New rules, Germany, Europe, Dutch language, European Economic Community  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 7:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Corvus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Belgians are sort of the stupid libertarians of Europe.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Corvus: Belgians are sort of the stupid libertarians of Europe.


All 11.5m of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stupid Wallonia.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey - Flanders.

+1, Subby.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Serious question. An earlier thread said there have already been cases of this in the Netherlands in early December and Britain detected it because they had the most extensive genomic monitoring system.

Can we even tell if this specific strain started spreading internationally? It sounds like regular tests can't distinguish it from regular COVID and you need to do DNA analysis to tell the difference.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At this point it's kind of too late for travel bans to do anything.  Either it's already in Belgium, or it'll get taken there by Belgian citizens who were in the UK when the lockdown started
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.