(Fox 8 New Orleans)   Homeowner shows four home invaders the error of their ways   (fox8live.com) divider line
70
•       •       •

Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In before "the death penalty isn't a sentence for burglary" brigade. Hope the two surviving home invaders get nice long term in prison for murder.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The death penalty isn't a sentence for burglary.
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't nothing scary about it.  Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.   They F'd around, and they found out.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.  Two bad guys and his daughter.  Good job I guess.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't start no shiat, won't be no shiat.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"St. Tammany sheriff's deputies are investigating a double homicide in Lacombe in which two of four of the armed intruders were killed."

YES! See this is the whole reason gun control shouldn't ever be consid-

"The homeowner's four-year-old daughter was also struck by a bullet in the crossfire."

I have to go.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Neighbors say they waited 24 hours to learn about the shooting.

I wish I had that kind of self-restraint. I'd be wanting to learn about it right away.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
4 armed people don't just randomly barge into a house.  There's some more back story to this I think.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.


So we're victim blaming now?
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: In before "the death penalty isn't a sentence for burglary" brigade. Hope the two surviving home invaders get nice long term in prison for murder.


Home invasion burglary should be a capital crime.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drewogatory: FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.

So we're victim blaming now?


Welcome to Fark.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Harry Wagstaff: In before "the death penalty isn't a sentence for burglary" brigade. Hope the two surviving home invaders get nice long term in prison for murder.

Home invasion burglary should be a capital crime.


This is more armed robbery
 
great_tigers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drewogatory: FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.

So we're victim blaming now?


Welcome to Fark.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good shooting, two out of four ain't bad!

While the stealing a TV from an empty house shouldn't carry the death penalty, armed entry of someone's home with criminal intent - putting their family in danger - is an instant forfeiture of your right not to be shot.  Good riddance.  Four dead intruders would have been a better outcome; maybe the other two will develop infections in their wounds.  Fingers crossed.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drewogatory: FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.

So we're victim blaming now?


That is fark's favorite kind of blaming.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drewogatory: FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.

So we're victim blaming now?


In this case, yes.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: drewogatory: FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.

So we're victim blaming now?

Welcome to Fark.


shakes tiny fist.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So.  Two bad guys and his daughter.  Good job I guess.


The two deaths were both home invaders.  The homeowner also shot the other two home invaders.  TFA does not make it not clear who shot the daughter, but she is (thankfully) expected to recover.

I guess you would have preferred that armed criminals face disarmed victims?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Harry Wagstaff: In before "the death penalty isn't a sentence for burglary" brigade. Hope the two surviving home invaders get nice long term in prison for murder.

Home invasion burglary should be a capital crime.


So should car jacking
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: In before "the death penalty isn't a sentence for burglary" brigade. Hope the two surviving home invaders get nice long term in prison for murder.


It's not.

It is, however, acceptable in self defense: A relative tells us that the homeowner may have been pistol-whipped before he fired at the intruders.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
these will also count as covid deaths...
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Daer21: W_Scarlet: Harry Wagstaff: In before "the death penalty isn't a sentence for burglary" brigade. Hope the two surviving home invaders get nice long term in prison for murder.

Home invasion burglary should be a capital crime.

This is more armed robbery


Armed robbery should also be a capital crime. The second you use violence, weapons and the threat of violence to rob someone, society is better off without you.

Jury still out on white collar robbery...
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, it's New Orleans Town.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oklahoma isn't without it's flaws obviously but that happened here the cops would probably shake the homeowner's hand for taking care of 2 of them. Really sucks the kid got hit though.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: stuhayes2010: So.  Two bad guys and his daughter.  Good job I guess.

The two deaths were both home invaders.  The homeowner also shot the other two home invaders.  TFA does not make it not clear who shot the daughter, but she is (thankfully) expected to recover.

I guess you would have preferred that armed criminals face disarmed victims?


Disarmed would mean their weapons were taken, unarmed means they didn't have weapons in the first place.

Which is it?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: 4 armed people don't just randomly barge into a house.  There's some more back story to this I think.


Not always, but there often is, agreed. Unless you watch Fox News all the time there simply isn't a significant risk of an armed "home invasion"-style attack on your family. Four armed goons have better things to do with better risk/return ratio  than breaking into random, occupied homes.

That said, there have been some awful stories of families essentially tortured for what was assumed to be a large amount of accessible cash (whether in home or easily withdrawn). It does happen.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Subtonic: drewogatory: FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.

So we're victim blaming now?

Welcome to Fark.

shakes tiny fist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*if that happened here, derp.
 
geggam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The death penalty isn't a sentence for burglary.


Maybe not but entering someones house with guns runs in the realm of premeditated murder
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drewogatory: FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.

So we're victim blaming now?


Both sides are bad?

/victimization does not necessarily indicate innocence
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whoever wrote that article desperately needs either an editor. That was just chock full of gibberish.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Whoever wrote that article desperately needs either an editor. That was just chock full of gibberish.


*another. Jeebus, autocorrect, could you suck more?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: stuhayes2010: So.  Two bad guys and his daughter.  Good job I guess.

The two deaths were both home invaders.  The homeowner also shot the other two home invaders.  TFA does not make it not clear who shot the daughter, but she is (thankfully) expected to recover.

I guess you would have preferred that armed criminals face disarmed victims?


I mean, this is Fark, so citizens should just call the cops after the victims finished reclaiming property from their oppressor to file an insurance report because the oppressed entrants wouldn't have harmed the occupants.

Then the neighbors should advocated for better education to teach people not to steal.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Whoever wrote that article desperately needs either an editor. That was just chock full of gibberish.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He put his booger hook on the bang stick!

Feeling edgy today.
 
AntonChigger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Harry Wagstaff: In before "the death penalty isn't a sentence for burglary" brigade. Hope the two surviving home invaders get nice long term in prison for murder.

It's not.

It is, however, acceptable in self defense: A relative tells us that the homeowner may have been pistol-whipped before he fired at the intruders.


Seems strange to pistol whip a man who himself had a gun. Maybe they left him alone for a split second and he grabbed his piece, or he grabbed it from the guy who was pistol whipping him? Either way kinda embarrassing for the intruders.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Whoever wrote that article desperately needs either an editor. That was just chock full of gibberish.

*another. Jeebus, autocorrect, could you suck more?


Obligatory reference to Muphry's Law.
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The dead ones got what they deserved. The other two can rot in a 6x6x5-foot cell for the rest if their lives.

Hopefully the kid recovers quickly.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drewogatory: FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.

So we're victim blaming now?


Depends on whether the shooter was white or not.
 
Resin33
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, now we know who the Lacombe area drug distributor lives.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Neighbors say they waited 24 hours to learn about the shooting.

I wish I had that kind of self-restraint. I'd be wanting to learn about it right away.


Came to say this.  At minimum, 5 GUNSHOTS, followed, one can assume by some moans and shouts and the neighbors just gonna wait a day to learn about what happened?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.


IMHO some folks that didn't vote. if you're brandishing iron in broad daylight you're dumber than rocks. WTH ever happened to 'surprise 'em at 2AM?'
 
Resin33
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resin33: Well, now we know who the Lacombe area drug distributor lives.


I need to use preview when stoned...
 
TheYeti
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.

IMHO some folks that didn't vote. if you're brandishing iron in broad daylight you're dumber than rocks. WTH ever happened to 'surprise 'em at 2AM?'


But I need meth now!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Harry Wagstaff: In before "the death penalty isn't a sentence for burglary" brigade. Hope the two surviving home invaders get nice long term in prison for murder.

Home invasion burglary should be a capital crime.


Well in this case you were half right.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: drewogatory: FrancoFile: 4 armed intruders at 10am?

Somebody in the house screwed somebody over on a drug deal, or fencing stolen property, or something.

So we're victim blaming now?

Both sides are bad?

/victimization does not necessarily indicate innocence


Uh..are you saying the guy who defended his family and home from armed intruders is bad?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After a fair trial, the survivors should be sentenced to a lifetime of theft.  Mandate that they put a prominent sign their front yard that anybody can steal anything from them at any time.  And they aren't allowed to retaliate, as long as the thrives stay non violent.  Have people walk up to their door, knock (mandate that the thrives always answer the door, and say "I'm here to take your shiat".  Then the crims have to let the people in and allow them to take whatever they want.  For life.  And have video of the takings be put up on youtube.

After 3 or 4  crims lose their property for life, I bet theft stops.  It won't be worth it.
 
