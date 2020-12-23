|
Fark NotNewsletter: Announcing the announcement of the Fark Headlines of the Year
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-12-23 10:00:48 AM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week is going well
For what I think is the first time ever we actually got Fark Headlines of the Year done before the end of the year. Today at 5 p.m. Eastern on the Fark News Livestream, we'll be announcing the overall winners plus winners of the Context category because... well, you'll have to tune in to see why. Tomorrow you'll be getting a second NotNewsletter update with all the finalists from all categories. This year I personally picked every single nominee, and I have to say that you all are the smartest, funniest damn online community in existence, bar none. I'm proud to know you all.
Speaking of Fark livestreams, we might do another movie special Thursday or Friday, so keep your eyes open. Depends on how much eggnog Dallan and I respectively consume on both days. If we do it, I'll try to post a link on Fark well in advance.
Christmas is just two days away, so if you're looking for a last minute gift, BareFark and TotalFark subscriptions won't get hung up in a mail warehouse next to the Ark of the Covenant. Subscriptions keep the lights on around here - in fact, Fark wouldn't even be here if not for all the new subscribers that carried us through 2020. Thanks to every single one of you.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Cafe Threads looked on the bright side when Aretha Franklin's death was re-reported two years after the fact
YabbaDabbaDouchebag shared more information about a building that will be happy to see you
ArcadianRefugee found a new calling
Squid_for_Brains appreciated one of Brooklyn's most noteworthy achievements
lincoln65 shared the joys of living in a high-tech house
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient was worried for the victims when a video site took down all unverified content
ssaoi gave voice to those who live to regret appearing in stock photos
Xai provided a visual aid for another Farker's typo
lurkey defended Shirley Manson against an unfair characterization
Arkanaut noticed a couple of Fark headlines that lined up perfectly
Smart:
ShavedOrangutan listed some great things about Danny Trejo
Rozotorical rained on ArcadianRefugee's parade
Glorious Golden Ass appreciated that a leading website of its genre is making a long-overdue change
New Rising Sun described the thought process of many slobs
hammettman explained why if you fark around you will find out
Shaggy_C cited an anti-policy policy
yohohogreengiant examined the problems with yoga, religion, and baseball
To be fair, Cubansaltyballs, Wisconsin has it in theirs, too
nekom doubted a story from scripture
CSB Sunday Morning: The most memorable Christmas ever
Smart: kokomo61 gave the best type of gift anyone could ask for
Funny: ingo asked one question too many
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Badafuco shared photos of a Christmas spirit animal
Funny: CommieTaoist pointed out a couple of irregularities on this handbag
Smart: Roman Fyseek had a theory about another Farker's fruit fly mystery
Funny: SuperTramp has worked for a passionate film collector
Smart: fly_gal had a strong opinion on boiling water
Funny: merrillvillain tried to allay SuperTramp's worries about a machine shop with peacocks
Politics Funny:
MathProf reminisced on a time when President Trump and William Barr were closer
GardenWeasel knew where Trump and Biden's final showdown will take place
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That shared a riddle after watching a weird ad featuring Dan Crenshaw
Bovine Diarrhea Virus feared seeing the lengths that Trump will go to in trying to keep the presidency
PainInTheASP's user name checked out
Politics Smart:
unixpro discussed the Trump administration's plan to spread the virus to as many Americans as possible
Xai didn't think that the timing for the Pentagon to decide to stop briefing Biden was a coincidence
xanthippe could see why some people might compare Trump's legacy to Ronald Reagan's
capn' fun thought about people deciding where to live based on taxes
weddingsinger noticed that Trump has a point about the numbers for the election being suspicious
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
noazark found out these castaways might finally get their wish
hail2daking made literal sunflowers
Vortex Dweller dared to dream
retrophil celebrated the season of giving
hail2daking found a questionable life raft
Iggie made a ticket to bring both parties together
NeoMoxie gave so many people what they really want to vote for
Wrongo thought Drew ran for the wrong office
RedZoneTuba put together a team that's very unlikely to run in 2024
kabloink showed that Rudy Giuliani's melting hair was just the beginning of a much larger transformation
Fartist Friday: Haiku odes to wintertime
gunsmack was experiencing a hazy shade of winter
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Write your own personal chorus of the "My Favorite Things" song and illustrate it however you like. Use any medium and art program.
Farktography: Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Earguy showed us that Baby Santa is not impressed with what's going on out here
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although I still can't find anyone to tell me where to get eggplant. On the Quiz itself, RaceDTruck took top honors and a ticket to the 1000 club with a score of 1007, followed by Oliver Twisted in second with 998 and AirForceVet in third with 972. Denjiro made fourth with 945, and Grizwald came in fifth with 917.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Spectacular Blue Smith, the rapper and CEO of Adwizar INC, a social media influencing company. Only 42% of quiztakers knew that he had been banned from all Walt Disney World properties in the wake of an incident in which he allegedly assaulted an employee for asking him to not make jokes about spreading coronavirus. So if you have social media that needs influencing, that's some info you might consider.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which beauty pageant had their hair and makeup team working overtime after a rope bridge collapsed and dunked all the contestants in a pond. 88% of quiztakers knew that it was the miss Thailand contestants who took an unexpected dip, and it wasn't even during the swimsuit competition. Besides, everyone knows Thai beauty contests are just Asian beauty contests with peanut butter.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about a recent promo with popular livestreamers of the game Fortnite. Only 23% of quiztakers knew that you could order the favorite meal of five top streamers from Wendy's, and possibly win a new PS5. Personally, I like KFC's idea better, as they're cutting out the middleman and releasing their own KFConsole in the coming weeks.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about a house for sale in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. 90% of quiztakers recognized the $3.795 million home (or at least the line from the movie) as being from the classic 1962 psychological horror "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?" Which I'm glad for, because I'm not about to watch it again to find another line. That movie was creepy.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
9 Comments (+0 »)
