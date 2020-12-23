 Skip to content
(SFGate)   "Your mission, should you choose to accept it--" "No"   (sfgate.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The new Jackass movie is really stretching for material...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That honey bucket belongs to Nature now.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat rolling downhill?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was afraid the toilet was occupied when I started reading the article, I bet that would relieve constipation.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
solution:

AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people are not willing to bring their own poop bucket and take the poop home, during a pandemic, the people should have stayed home, welded into their homes.  For their own safety.  Follow my rules, and you didn't need a portapotty that could be blown down a ravine.  Which would have been better for the environment.

Just shut down all the places and lock this mother farker down.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I was afraid the toilet was occupied when I started reading the article, I bet that would relieve constipation.


A police officer finds the occupant and says "You're under a restroom"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: talkertopc: I was afraid the toilet was occupied when I started reading the article, I bet that would relieve constipation.

A police officer finds the occupant and says "You're under a restroom"


Just kidding. I love this.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whatever you do do not leave it there.

hehehe... you said doo doo.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who left the fan at the bottom of the cliff?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Should you or any park staff fail at this mission, there will be ... exaggerated stories of this failure will live in Lava Beds ranger lore for decades to come."

More than anything else, this line might have been the thing that made them extract the porta-potty safely and cleanly.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: solution:

Well, it worked for that whale.
Oh, wait...

/"the blast blasted blubber beyond all believable bounds"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: gameshowhost: solution:

Well, it worked for that whale.
Oh, wait...

/"the blast blasted blubber beyond all believable bounds"


the sound of the chunks smashing into car roofs is one of the best things in human history
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone is havin some fun out there.....glad it wasn't me!!!!!
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Poopy loo poopedy poop de poo poop de loo poop de loo.

To the baby shark tune.
 
