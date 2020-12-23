 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Public figures should watch whose Instagram accounts they follow. Isn't that right, Pontiff?   (nypost.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Pope, Vatican City, Rome, Holy See, Pope Francis' Instagram account, Pope Benedict XVI, Roman Curia, Diocese of Rome  
•       •       •

1127 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 12:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Bible tells us that if your eye causes you to sin (in this case implied to be to tempt you to commit adulatory) you should pluck it out.  However, Pope Francis isn't married, so I think he's OK to look.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well bless her heart.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.imagecomics.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Well bless her heart.


I don't think he was looking at her heart.  IYKWIMAITYD
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The power of Christ compelled him!
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Post link doing what they can to make the left-leaning Francis look bad so American Catholics can schism...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stick to the "OnlyFans" site from now on, OK?
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Googles Margot Fox...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least he's not liking pics of adolescent boys.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sometimes I accidentally like things when scrolling because an inadvertent double tap will do it.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: [ae01.alicdn.com image 400x400]


Now where did I store my stereoscope?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: [ae01.alicdn.com image 400x400]


Well, if that's what He likes.
He did hang out with a lot of hookers.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh no!  An unmarried man looked at ... a woman who actively wants people to look at her.

How ... uhm ... tragic?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does it say in the Bible that priests shouldn't be married? If not, maybe the church could change the rules?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: At least he's not liking pics of adolescent boys.


Came to say this.

He's human. He's not doing anything wrong, so who cares? Plus, he's got decent taste.

I'll take this Pope over the one who got taken out by something that could have been remedied with cranberry juice, or the one who looked like Emperor Palpatine.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know there's a God who sits on high and looks down low! Man cannot make it like this. Larry Flynt? Hugh Hefner? They can take the picture, but they can't make it. Only God above, the Hugh Hefner on high, can make it for you.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why is this newsworthy? The Church has always been interested in huge tracts of land.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Why is this newsworthy? The Church has always been interested in huge tracts of land.


That's just ... just beautiful, man. I regret I have but one Smart to give. I know- I shall give a Funny too.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The chances of the Pope running his own Instagram is effectively zero. The chances that intern running the account forgot whose account he was logged into, however, is quite high.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.