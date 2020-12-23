 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   COVID slapshot: Health department clears Gritty   (billypenn.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gritty gives me hope. As long as we can keep making nonsense, like Gritty, I have home for humankind.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, he's technically wearing a mask.

I'd be more concerned with all of the other communicable diseases he has though.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NHL is afraid of Gritty... just like the rest of us
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Gritty going to be the new Famous (fmly San Diego) Chicken?

/what if it's really Ted Giannoulos in there?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that the COVID vaccine is partially based on Gritty's immune system response.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Phanatic was, and he didn't help save democracy.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You probably want more than two dogs distance between you and Gritty anyway

redcross.orgView Full Size

/If you imagined two large dogs tail to tail, you probably have a dirty mind
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love this one so much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: You probably want more than two dogs distance between you and Gritty anyway

[redcross.org image 850x477]
/If you imagined two large dogs tail to tail, you probably have a dirty mind


Or you're a dog.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rule 34

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gritty & Philthy FTW!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

g.fro: Vlad_the_Inaner: You probably want more than two dogs distance between you and Gritty anyway

[redcross.org image 850x477]
/If you imagined two large dogs tail to tail, you probably have a dirty mind

Or you're a dog.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

smed7: Gritty & Philthy FTW!

[Fark user image 604x367]


Yards makes some tasty beers.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meme of the year:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertgeek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: You probably want more than two dogs distance between you and Gritty anyway

[redcross.org image 850x477]
/If you imagined two large dogs tail to tail, you probably have a dirty mind


A sign at a CVS said to keep 1 llama's distance between you and others.
 
Resin33
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Vlad_the_Inaner: You probably want more than two dogs distance between you and Gritty anyway

[redcross.org image 850x477]
/If you imagined two large dogs tail to tail, you probably have a dirty mind

A sign at a CVS said to keep 1 llama's distance between you and others.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
