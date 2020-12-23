 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Aaaaaannnnd...here come the holiday heart attacks   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
16
    More: PSA, Myocardial infarction, Heart, holiday heart attacks, Hypertension, Cardiology, fatal heart attacks, higher levels of stress, congestive heart failure  
•       •       •

960 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 1:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And with hospitals overwhelmed with covid patients....good luck with that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stop watching the Lions and the Falcons and we can save so many lives.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's something different to break up the monotony.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoveling snow isn't work for the weak.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told by some very smart Trumpers that no one dying of anything besides Covid.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: I was told by some very smart Trumpers that no one dying of anything besides Covid.


No, you almost have it right.  Everyone is dying of something else and greedy doctors are putting COVID as the cause of death because they somehow get more money that way.  Or they are in on some big conspiracy to shame conservatives and hurt their feelings.

Also the hospitals aren't really full, that is just a liberal conspiracy.

There are probably a lot of very complicated conspiracies going on at the same time.  The stolen election is related to the fake pandemic somehow.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tis the season for family time
No ABC writer, no it is not. At least not if you want to see that family again in 2021. This is the year to stay with the ones you live with on a daily basis, have a Skype/FaceTime/Zoom call or do what we did for Thanksgiving and have a potluck where one person swaps all the dishes between the families and you all ready in your own home (obviously only works if you all live near each other).
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Christmas heart attacks are best heart attacks.

"Simply having, a wonderf-hnng."
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guess right and you save your life.

Guess wrong and well... either way you'll have a massive bill to pay!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The way this week is going, I'm rather looking forward to one.
Can you order a coronary in advance at a certain time, like picking up a pie?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Shoveling snow isn't work for the weak.


Or being a cheapskate doesn't actually save money.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am recovering from a bout of covid that started a few weeks ago. One of the odd lingering symptoms was a heightened resting heart rate. It shot up the day before I felt symptoms, and stayed  elevated until just a couple days ago.

Granted, mine never got high enough to require attention because I am in shape and my resting heart rate was already pretty low, but it was disturbing to feel my heart racing at times when it should not have been.

That said, be careful out there.
 
sniderman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You oughta know by now.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hubby had to go to Emergency on Saturday. Our local hospital has a seperate ER for Covid Symptoms and another for everything else. Turns out it was kidney stones (painful, but treatable, dank' sei Gott!), so a round of tests and out the door with Rxs and told to see Doctor on Monday.

Complaint: only enough pain/meds for about 48 hrs on a Saturday. He ran short before he could see Doctor and it took a lot of crying/pleading calls to get another set of Rxs to tide him over to 1st available appt (Thursday, Christmas Eve Day). Hospitals should give insured patients at least a 10 day supply (they charge the insurance co, so it costs them nought) and because the uninsured will just be back at the expensive ER, give them a 30 day supply to keep them from the door for a while until they can figure out what to do - its cheaper to the taxpayer to prescribe than install a revolving door on our seriously overcrowded ERs. I'm thankful Emanuel Medical Ctr, Turlock, CA figured out a better system for dealing with Covids & non-Covids.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.