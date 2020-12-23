 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Sonic franchisee fires 241 people, shrugs says sorry we couldn't give you your sixty-day warning, we were afraid it would interfere with our attempt to sell, but that fell through so sucks for you, Merry Christmas   (pennlive.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put hey, those executives can keep their big bonuses.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sonic didn't fire the employees, the franchisee did.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

null: Sonic didn't fire the employees, the franchisee did.


I'm sure the people who lost their jobs really care about that distinction.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hedgehog... why??!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd kinda like to hear the prospective buyer's side. I'm guessing it'd make us hate the franchisee a bit more.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who ever gets 60 days notice?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fast food has been absolutely killing it this year. Take the record profits and run.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

null: Sonic didn't fire the employees, the franchisee did.


and everyone is surprised no one wanted to buy 10 sonic restaurants in the middle of a pandemic.

Has PA been open for business this whole time?  It is almost as if there is no demand from the public for such things right now.  If only we could figure out what is causing that.

If these are like any other sonic, then they shouldn't have been impacted by limited indoor seating capacity.  There is no indoor seating other than your own car.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I you are going to fire someone, it's much better to do it at the beginning of December, or even better before Thanksgiving. This gives the person the ability to pare back the amount they may have spent on holiday presents and not end up in a worse situation.

Anyway, it's shiatty, but I've not known any company to provide a 60 day warning of layoffs. In a union-rich state like Pennsylvania, I suppose that could be a standard worker protection, though.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: null: Sonic didn't fire the employees, the franchisee did.

I'm sure the people who lost their jobs really care about that distinction.


it does help to know ahead of time which persons house to burn down.

sounds like the franchisee was a tad optimistic of unloading the locales.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Every Sonic I have passed or visited has been packed since the pandemic started.  I'm interested to see what actually happened here.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Every Sonic I have passed or visited has been packed since the pandemic started.  I'm interested to see what actually happened here.


Crime?    embezzlement ?
 
Watubi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the owner tried their best to keep everyone employed.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Fast food has been absolutely killing it this year. Take the record profits and run.


yet, the article seems thin on why the guy wanted to sell.

Were these places not able to make money right now?  I get that running a franchise is probably a lot of headache.  Just curious what was the decision to sell.
 
MHudson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Merltech: Put hey, those executives can keep their big bonuses.


It's a franchisee, probably not any big executives involved.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Who ever gets 60 days notice?


that's about how long it takes an accounting glitch to be fixed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was once "let go" from my first real job back in 1987. The day before thanksgiving. I was working for a Yugoslavian electronics firm. They had no idea about thanksgiving and its importance to us. They just knew it as a day off...

Boss: (hands me my last pay check)  Stek, no need to come back on Friday. Your services are no longer required.
Me: You're firing me the day before thanksgiving?
Boss; Yes. Have a happy thanksgiving. Good luck to you.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Hedgehog... why??!


dg6xfr3y1xvv2.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh.  Last time I was let go, along with half the office, we got zero warning.  "Your services are no longer required.  Pack up your shiat."
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: cowgirl toffee: Hedgehog... why??!

[dg6xfr3y1xvv2.cloudfront.net image 555x516]


EEEEEE!!!   :D
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Every Sonic I have passed or visited has been packed since the pandemic started.  I'm interested to see what actually happened here.


Rather sus when the ones in my area have been business as usual/with HELP WANTED in their sign rotation.

It's not like they have a huge dine-in area and clientele that vanished with coronavirus restrictions.  Hell the Order Ahead pull into a stall is nicer than a drive-thru lane these days.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hyjamon:

Too busy since the pandemic to hide ghost orders to launder money and have it look realistic.

The change in corporate ownership to a much larger company also means franchisees are under a new franchise culture, either the new culture and the affiliated companies I would assume that padding the books and looking the other way isn't tolerated anymore.

If you're interested in using a franchise to launder money, make it an extreme regional one, anything that goes beyond two states or has overseas holdings are not going to tolerate funny stuff just because " I show profit"
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
steklo:

It's extremely important to celebrate the genocide of the nation's that were here in pre Columbian times
 
