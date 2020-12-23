 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Great ball of fire crashes in Chinese county. Jerry Lee Lewis unavailable for comment   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Monty Python Communist Quiz sketch
Youtube vZ9myHhpS9s
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope they drilled for this type of situation.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Goodness, gracious!
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wasn't he a child rapist?
 
Elusivekangaroo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is clearly the opening salvo in a Bug offensive
Want To Know More?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
2021 getting started early. Will the next thing to come out of China be A) The Andromeda Strain B) The Blob, C) Radioactive Space Zombie Virus or D) All of the Above?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

