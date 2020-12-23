 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   Rare good news from climate change - green tail shrimp can now be harvested off the coast of Virginia, vow to continue march toward lobster land   (wavy.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of bait
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
YUMMY!
Thatz I can say!

I've got prime rib they have the shrimp, almost can't wait!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sweet! Nothing like having another species we can overfish to extinction!
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wonder if I should make a day trip there to pick some up. Has anyone done that?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Alligators will move north next
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I used to totally love fresh caught Atlantic shrimp boiled and seasoned but no more. The oceans have gone bad. But it's still better than farm raised shrimp from the sewers of Thailand
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Alligators will move north next


They already are. I must make 3 trips a week. Pay's good.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cambells cream of shrimp soup, cream cheese, whorchest........
Naw I aint gonna give up the whole recipe for shrimp dip.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madaynun: Cambells cream of shrimp soup, cream cheese, whorchest........
Naw I aint gonna give up the whole recipe for shrimp dip.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Worcestershire makes EVERYTHING better. Yes, even unidentifiable roadkill
 
