(The Verge)   Well the one bright spot in 2020 was that with all the decrease in human activity due to the pandemic, at least nature got a chance to "heal itself" a little right? Yeah, about that   (theverge.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Life has been on this planet for 4B years. We've been around in our current form for literally .005% of that time. There is nothing special about us, evolutionarily speaking. We have unusually large brain pans, and the cognitive ability to think in abstractions, and have developed systems for making histories of these abstractions in concrete forms that allow us to pass knowledge to other humans long after our own deaths. But as incredible and unique as that ability is to our species, that we can reason out ways to change our niche to meet our needs and instruct others to do so... it is nothing more than our particular evolutionary adaptation to our niche. No different than the long neck of a giraffe or the jumping ability of a flea.

There is no reason -- none, zero, zilch -- to believe that we will exist as a species in our current form in another 200,000 years, let alone 2 million. Evolution doesn't stop. Ice ages come and go. Extinction events pass and wipe out 90% of species from time to time. Our ability to foresee such events and catastrophes doesn't actually stop them from happening, or even grant us sufficient power or technological prowess to fully mitigate them. Our species will either adapt to the ever-changing conditions and become a new species, or die out entirely, same as any other species.

So our fight against the continued destruction of our own habitat -- don't get me wrong, it's a good thing, and will likely extend our time on this rock for another few thousandths of a thousandth of a thousandth portion of the rock's history, but not much else. No matter whether Environmentalism reigns supreme, or the ongoing destruction does, in the end, Nature wins. Nature always wins. And Nature doesn't actually give a frosty f*ck whether we're here or not. We're just one species of many, and the odds are pretty good that, somewhere along the way, we'll become the ones buried and fossilized under so many tons of sedimentary rock.

And once we're gone, whenever that may be, in another million or so years after that, despite our architectural wonders and toxic landfills, there won't be much trace of us anyway. In a geological blink, we'll have risen, laid waste to the landscape and our habitat, accelerated our self destruction, and then become an archaeological curiosity. And on that last point: whatever life forms do dominate the earth in that time... well, there's no reason to believe they'll have adapted their way to intelligence like ours. So there likely won't actually be any archaeology in the post-anthropic era to make note of us anyway.

Sleep well.
 
bangman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bring more pandemics!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Air pollution didn't disappear. For a while, we just weren't replacing it at the same rate that it dissipated into the lower atmosphere.
 
