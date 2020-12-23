 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   New racism hotness: Quietly eating in a mall food court with your family while black   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, you can't be black and have braids/dreds?

Also, you can't be black and a shaved head. Or leave your hair natural. Or cut it short. Or wear a hat of any sort. You can't wear this jacket. Or that jacket. Or a hoodie. Or a polo shirt. Or a suit. Or eat in public. Can't grocery shop. Can't order in.

Seriously. Cops need to learn about facial recognition more than computers.

"The suspect was black and...

--Don't worry, Dispatch. We're on it! There one goes! We are in HOT pursuit!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
modus operandi of most criminals is to stick around and have a meal with kids.

that is some fine racisms there, officer.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB


Fark all pig cops.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, you can't be black and have braids/dreds?


FTFY, unfortunately.

It doesn't matter how you wear your hair, where you keep your hands, whether you comply or don't comply, whether or not you keep saintly composure - the white cop with qualified immunity can still kill you and even get a paid vacation for his trouble.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eating crackers, no doubt.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'fit the description'- one of racist cops favorite lines.
 
NickBob78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the cop isn't wearing a mask.  Doing so would indicate an actual concern for public safety.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Seriously. Cops need to learn about facial recognition more than computers.


The irony here is that most computer facial recognition tech is hilariously racist.

/most automated anything is hilariously racist
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe hair style and clothing isn't sufficient description to detain someone. At least we know that part isn't entirely racism. There's an extremely long history of the police knowing witness descriptions suck and using vague descriptions to harass people essentially at random. That's been a lot of different white trash stereotypes over the years, too.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If he was using stolen credit cards and had a stolen vehicle then I wouldn't have talked to him about it. I would have just taken him into custody and detained him," the sergeant says in the video.

Um...you didn't talk to him, you detained him and were in the process of taking him into custody.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, the cop said he was sorry for handcuffing him in front of his family and marching him out of a crowded food court in an attempted wrongful arrest. What more do you want?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: 'fit the description'- one of racist cops favorite lines.


Funny thing, if you watch the video, the description said his clothes were "all black". Dude was wearing a grey shirt, but it'd be hard to notice that if you just walk up behind him and cuff him.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: modus operandi of most criminals is to stick around and have a meal with kids.

that is some fine racisms there, officer.


In fairness, given the stories we read on Fark about criminals (usually from Florida) I could totally believe that.

/Dude needs to get a settlement where he's eating at Michelin 3-stars for the rest of his days
//Sergeant needs a permanent unpaid vacation
///Ain'tnothinggonnahappen
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size


For a moment I thought they had matching hair.
 
Ratchet_of_knoxville [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they sue the department and the office personally. This BS has got to stop!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police racism. Same old. Same old.

More interesting, is how often we see law enforcement personnel not wearing masks when interacting with the public, especially with each other.

They must know something the lowly citizens don't.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised they didn't charge him with disturbing the peace officer or contempt of food court...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate issued a public apology to Mackey during a news conference on Monday.


He should call a little press conference at the food court and say "I hereby accept Chief Neudigate's resignation."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you expect the police to investigate or arrest anyone?  The cop thought he looked like someone who was using stolen credit cards.  He briefly detained him, confirmed who the man was, and let him go.  That's how policing is supposed to work.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: hubiestubert: So, you can't be black and have braids/dreds?

FTFY, unfortunately.

It doesn't matter how you wear your hair, where you keep your hands, whether you comply or don't comply, whether or not you keep saintly composure - the white cop with qualified immunity can still kill you and even get a paid vacation for his trouble.


Here's the video representation.

Groundhog Day For A Black Man
Youtube eEMIUy_ySA4
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what that guy is talking about.  christians have been loudly stating that they are the most persecuted people in the US.  I bet they have cops come in whenever they are drinking their blood and eating their human meat chunks and handcuff all of them for vampirism and cannibalism.

Hey christians!  Tell us all about how you have been treated worse than a black man.  You must all have horrific stories.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: "If he was using stolen credit cards and had a stolen vehicle then I wouldn't have talked to him about it. I would have just taken him into custody and detained him," the sergeant says in the video.

Um...you didn't talk to him, you detained him and were in the process of taking him into custody.


His default was to handcuff him first in front on his family before talking to him for what is considered a white collar crime.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Police racism. Same old. Same old.

More interesting, is how often we see law enforcement personnel not wearing masks when interacting with the public, especially with each other.

They must know something the lowly citizens don't.


They know that wearing a mask is to prevent you from spreading COVID to other people, not about protecting yourself from COVID, and cops don't give a fark about protecting people.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jerryskid: I don't know what that guy is talking about.  christians have been loudly stating that they are the most persecuted people in the US.  I bet they have cops come in whenever they are drinking their blood and eating their human meat chunks and handcuff all of them for vampirism and cannibalism.

Hey christians!  Tell us all about how you have been treated worse than a black man.  You must all have horrific stories.


The bagger at Harris Teeter said "happy holidays"!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet the pig cop crybaby police unions have the gall to whine about how people don't like them and treat them with no respect.  Farking Nazis.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A black family quietly eating in a food court.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here is the line where they put a fig leaf on their racist actions:
The chief added, "We are also following up on the understanding that a possible third party may have identified Mr. Mackey as a potential suspect."

"Possibly" your officer is a racist thug as well.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [s.abcnews.com image 850x476]

For a moment I thought they had matching hair.


Wow, Milli Vanilli has really let themselves go...

/girl, you know it's true
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY IS ANYONE EATING IN A MALL FOOD COURT RIGHT NOW?

/COVIDIOTS!
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate issued a public apology to Mackey during a news conference on Monday.


He should call a little press conference at the food court and say "I hereby accept Chief Neudigate's resignation."


Sure.  Turn the tables and claim the Cheif's statement "fit the description" of a resignation...
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: How do you expect the police to investigate or arrest anyone?  The cop thought he looked like someone who was using stolen credit cards.  He briefly detained him, confirmed who the man was, and let him go.  That's how policing is supposed to work.


No it is not. They took a vary vague description and handcuffed a man in public and dragged him out infront of his family. If they have a vague description of a person they are supposed to watch them for suspicious behavior before taking them into custody. Coming across the first person you see that moderately matches the description isn't how things are supposed to work. Do you think if the description was of a white man with long hair dressed in black things would have turned out the same?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't know if [my son will] be afraid of the police now or I feel like, you know, just not care for them because of what he saw," Covil said.

Well, if the kid's smart, that's the lesson he'll take away. Cops are not your friends, especially if you're black.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: A black family quietly eating in a food court.


You implying that it would be different from the behavior of a white family doing the same?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: How do you expect the police to investigate or arrest anyone?  The cop thought he looked like someone who was using stolen credit cards.  He briefly detained him, confirmed who the man was, and let him go.  That's how policing is supposed to work.


Not from the south, are we? There's a reason this happens in public. It's preventive policing.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: hubiestubert: Seriously. Cops need to learn about facial recognition more than computers.

The irony here is that most computer facial recognition tech is hilariously racist.

/most automated anything is hilariously racist


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: How do you expect the police to investigate or arrest anyone?  The cop thought he looked like someone who was using stolen credit cards.  He briefly detained him, confirmed who the man was, and let him go.  That's how policing is supposed to work.


they don't.  the police are universally terrible and racist, even the officers who are not white are terribly racist.  lots of confirmation bias and lack of critical thinking to go around.  the officer could have handled this differently and should be reprimanded.  i feel for the guy, and the officer should have apologized to the family directly. 

i think people forget cops are human and most humans are not empathic.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police don't usually just happen across people they want to arrest.  Someone usually has to call them first.  That someone is an idiot who calls and talks to a dispatcher.  Dispatch translates that into his native Nazi language and sends whoever isn't jerking off in his car behind the 7-11.  He arrives and now we have a tense cop with a 3rd hand story who hasn't jerked off behind the 7-11 in a few hours. It's a tense situation with bad information that becomes dangerous for whoever the original caller talked about.  This is where police reform needs to start.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: Jeebus Saves: How do you expect the police to investigate or arrest anyone?  The cop thought he looked like someone who was using stolen credit cards.  He briefly detained him, confirmed who the man was, and let him go.  That's how policing is supposed to work.

No it is not. They took a vary vague description and handcuffed a man in public and dragged him out infront of his family. If they have a vague description of a person they are supposed to watch them for suspicious behavior before taking them into custody. Coming across the first person you see that moderately matches the description isn't how things are supposed to work. Do you think if the description was of a white man with long hair dressed in black things would have turned out the same?


Vague descriptions are usually all police have to work with.  What suspicious activity would you look for in this situation?  A man using a credit card at a store?  And yes, I know damn well that a cop would do the same to a white person with that vague description.  I don't know what world you live in where they wouldn't.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matching the description of a credit card fraud suspect? That's an arrrestin'.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Eravior: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: hubiestubert: So, you can't be black and have braids/dreds?

FTFY, unfortunately.

It doesn't matter how you wear your hair, where you keep your hands, whether you comply or don't comply, whether or not you keep saintly composure - the white cop with qualified immunity can still kill you and even get a paid vacation for his trouble.

Here's the video representation.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/eEMIUy_y​SA4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was great. Thanks for posting it.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And yes, I know damn well that a cop would do the same to a white person with that vague description.  I don't know what world you live in where they wouldn't.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Uh huh. Sure Jan
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
telling Mackey to "calm down" and "relax."

Fark.  You.
 
abbarach
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Vague descriptions are usually all police have to work with.  What suspicious activity would you look for in this situation?  A man using a credit card at a store?  And yes, I know damn well that a cop would do the same to a white person with that vague description.  I don't know what world you live in where they wouldn't.


Awww, bless your heart!
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EL EM: Eating crackers, no doubt.


See? I told you they were cannibals.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ongbok: Jeebus Saves: How do you expect the police to investigate or arrest anyone?  The cop thought he looked like someone who was using stolen credit cards.  He briefly detained him, confirmed who the man was, and let him go.  That's how policing is supposed to work.

No it is not. They took a vary vague description and handcuffed a man in public and dragged him out infront of his family. If they have a vague description of a person they are supposed to watch them for suspicious behavior before taking them into custody. Coming across the first person you see that moderately matches the description isn't how things are supposed to work. Do you think if the description was of a white man with long hair dressed in black things would have turned out the same?

Vague descriptions are usually all police have to work with.  What suspicious activity would you look for in this situation?  A man using a credit card at a store?  And yes, I know damn well that a cop would do the same to a white person with that vague description.  I don't know what world you live in where they wouldn't.


I've been detained/questioned by the cops on a few occasions because I happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and my description vaguely matched the description of the person they were looking for. They were very polite and apologetic about it, and once they ascertained that I was who I claimed to be, they went on their merry way.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Vague descriptions are usually all police have to work with. What suspicious activity would you look for in this situation? A man using a credit card at a store? And yes, I know damn well that a cop would do the same to a white person with that vague description. I don't know what world you live in where they wouldn't.


The same one we both do, where this wouldn't happen to you or me.
Come on, guy. You're being silly.
Stop excusing this garbage - it poisons our society.
If you are afraid of black folks, get therapy - it's not a law enforcement problem.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How do you expect the police to investigate or arrest anyone?  The cop thought he looked like someone who was using stolen credit cards.  He briefly detained him, confirmed who the man was, and let him go.  That's how policing is supposed to work.


This right here is the result of decades of copaganda shows of both the reality (Cops) and fictional (Law and Order) variety.

You end up assuming cops are always right and can do whatever they want to get a suspect.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ongbok: Jeebus Saves: How do you expect the police to investigate or arrest anyone?  The cop thought he looked like someone who was using stolen credit cards.  He briefly detained him, confirmed who the man was, and let him go.  That's how policing is supposed to work.

No it is not. They took a vary vague description and handcuffed a man in public and dragged him out infront of his family. If they have a vague description of a person they are supposed to watch them for suspicious behavior before taking them into custody. Coming across the first person you see that moderately matches the description isn't how things are supposed to work. Do you think if the description was of a white man with long hair dressed in black things would have turned out the same?

Vague descriptions are usually all police have to work with.  What suspicious activity would you look for in this situation?  A man using a credit card at a store?  And yes, I know damn well that a cop would do the same to a white person with that vague description.  I don't know what world you live in where they wouldn't.


I hope you're either on drugs or have a mental illness. Because if it's neither, and you really are this way...wow.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jerryskid: christians have been loudly stating that they are the most persecuted people in the US.


Got any examples of this?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And yes, I know damn well that a cop would do the same to a white person with that vague description


HAHAHAHA, oh wow.
 
