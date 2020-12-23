 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   The town of Murdoch, Minnesota wants you to know that just because they approved a church that only allows white people to enter doesn't mean they're a bunch of racists. The correct term is actually a "mob" of racists   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A town of 280 people has collected 50,000 signatures in an online petition to invalidate the permit.

Now THAT'S election fraud!

/Kidding aside, they claim they approved it to avoid a costly legal fight. Considering the town only has 280 residents, that rings pretty true. Besides, after Trump packed the Supreme Court with RWNJs and Christian Rights Advocates, it's entirely possible a church's right to be racist as a "religious freedom" will be upheld.

Bottom line, the town of Murdoch didn't have the money or time to fight it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: A town of 280 people has collected 50,000 signatures in an online petition to invalidate the permit.

Now THAT'S election fraud!

/Kidding aside, they claim they approved it to avoid a costly legal fight. Considering the town only has 280 residents, that rings pretty true. Besides, after Trump packed the Supreme Court with RWNJs and Christian Rights Advocates, it's entirely possible a church's right to be racist as a "religious freedom" will be upheld.

Bottom line, the town of Murdoch didn't have the money or time to fight it.


If those 60,000 sent the town $10 each I'm sure they would be able to do something about it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is not a church.
That is a Klan rally
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
After Permit Approved for Whites-Only Church, Small Minnesota Town Insists It Isn't Racist


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: that is not a church.
That is a Klan rally


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: that is not a church.
That is a Klan rally


Since it's winter in Minnesota, my guess is the Kul Klux Klan.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A Klavern of Racists
 
Electrify
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: A town of 280 people has collected 50,000 signatures in an online petition to invalidate the permit.

Now THAT'S election fraud!

/Kidding aside, they claim they approved it to avoid a costly legal fight. Considering the town only has 280 residents, that rings pretty true. Besides, after Trump packed the Supreme Court with RWNJs and Christian Rights Advocates, it's entirely possible a church's right to be racist as a "religious freedom" will be upheld.

Bottom line, the town of Murdoch didn't have the money or time to fight it.


Where do you think the ACLU would fall on this?
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

enry: If those 60,000 sent the town $10 each I'm sure they would be able to do something about it.


Yep, it's easy to complain about something.  Much harder to get people to put their money behind their complaints.

I live near Kennesaw, Georgia, and 99.9% of people roll  their eyes at Dent Meyers and his 'museum and shop' and are waiting for him to kick the bucket.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: A town of 280 people has collected 50,000 signatures in an online petition to invalidate the permit.

Now THAT'S election fraud!

/Kidding aside, they claim they approved it to avoid a costly legal fight. Considering the town only has 280 residents, that rings pretty true. Besides, after Trump packed the Supreme Court with RWNJs and Christian Rights Advocates, it's entirely possible a church's right to be racist as a "religious freedom" will be upheld.

Bottom line, the town of Murdoch didn't have the money or time to fight it.


I have actually begun to suspect that is organization ( i refuse to call them a church) specifically chose to target a very small town as they would be the least likely to be able to afford or want to put a long , messy and expensive legal battle to keep them out.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gawd damned racist schitts. Stop (among so many things!) trying to steal to Norse/Germanic religions. If Thor were real he would smite you for being so f*cking stupid.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Electrify: Private_Citizen: A town of 280 people has collected 50,000 signatures in an online petition to invalidate the permit.

Now THAT'S election fraud!

/Kidding aside, they claim they approved it to avoid a costly legal fight. Considering the town only has 280 residents, that rings pretty true. Besides, after Trump packed the Supreme Court with RWNJs and Christian Rights Advocates, it's entirely possible a church's right to be racist as a "religious freedom" will be upheld.

Bottom line, the town of Murdoch didn't have the money or time to fight it.

Where do you think the ACLU would fall on this?


It seems like a case they would take, but as a non profit fighting for legal justice in Trump's America, they're stretched a bit thin atm.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Midwestern pastor here, just doing normal things like feeding hungry people and passing out warm clothes. Between these folks and Joel Olsteen, they make my job pretty difficult.
In every group, there's always nutters, making the boring, normal people look bad.

/and COVID funerals
//all I do is COVID funerals
///no really, I've got another one in 30 minutes
////did one yesterday, too
//In a town of 7,000
 
caljar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_A​m​endment_to_the_United_States_Constitut​ion
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Time to set up a mosque next to this farking 'church.'
 
Electrify
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Midwestern pastor here, just doing normal things like feeding hungry people and passing out warm clothes. Between these folks and Joel Olsteen, they make my job pretty difficult.
In every group, there's always nutters, making the boring, normal people look bad.

/and COVID funerals
//all I do is COVID funerals
///no really, I've got another one in 30 minutes
////did one yesterday, too
//In a town of 7,000


Get your flamesuit on standby. Main Dark tends to be hostile to any form of religion...
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The town of Murdoch, Minnesota wants you to know that just because they approved a church that only allows white people to enter doesn't mean they're a bunch of racists. The correct term is actually a "mob" of racists

We'd also accept a "moob" of racists.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Pre-Christian religion" huh? Wonder what that could be.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a Minnesota farming town of 280 people. How many black people were they expecting to attend this church?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whoever sold fire insurance to the church isn't charging enough.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Midwestern pastor here, just doing normal things like feeding hungry people and passing out warm clothes. Between these folks and Joel Olsteen, they make my job pretty difficult.
In every group, there's always nutters, making the boring, normal people look bad.

/and COVID funerals
//all I do is COVID funerals
///no really, I've got another one in 30 minutes
////did one yesterday, too
//In a town of 7,000


How does Joel Osteen make your life difficult? Be specific.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If they denied the permit, the town would have been sued under the 1st Amendment and would have lost.

I am not blaming the town government here.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Headline is WILDLY misleading.

This is a zoning issue. That the church building will be filled with racist goons is a side issue the town has no control over.

This is one of those situations where even if the town wanted to reject the zoning permit, they'd likely lose the case, because the nature of the church isn't a valid consideration under zoning laws. It's purely down to, "Are they allowed to build a place of worship here?"

And if the zoning says yes, then that's that. They're allowed to use it as a church. What the church does and who they do and do not permit inside has to be addressed in other ways.

Unless the church's use violates local ordinances - huge picnics or building gazebos without a permit or whatever - the town doesn't have much more say beyond that.

They could still put up a symbolic fight, but small towns often don't have have the financial wherewithal to wage such battles. It would be a costly PR move they would likely lose.

Further, you can't just arbitrarily change the zoning for a specific parcel of land in order to stop it. That's called "spot zoning," and in many (most?) states it's illegal. For obvious reasons, too. It would be a wide open door for abuse.

This looks real bad for the town, but that's largely on the headline writer's spin, because the truth is that their hands are mostly tied here. The town did NOT approve a "whites only" church, they approved the land's use as a church, nothing else, because they had to. The "whites only" part is an unfortunate side note to the story.

And yes, to be clear, the people of that church are racist farking hobgoblins who should be driven out of the community with pitchforks. Fark 'em all in the ear. Hopefully the town can find another legal way to get rid of them.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah... A town of 280 people with a median household income of $51k a year and home values of $80k. Their website hasn't been updated since 2018, and they only publish documents on demand as an economy measure. I think they aren't lying when they say they can't afford a legal fight.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Hankie Fest: Midwestern pastor here, just doing normal things like feeding hungry people and passing out warm clothes. Between these folks and Joel Olsteen, they make my job pretty difficult.
In every group, there's always nutters, making the boring, normal people look bad.

/and COVID funerals
//all I do is COVID funerals
///no really, I've got another one in 30 minutes
////did one yesterday, too
//In a town of 7,000

How does Joel Osteen make your life difficult? Be specific.


I'm going to guess it's the grifting. He or she has a funeral to attend. Dickwad.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: If they denied the permit, the town would have been sued under the 1st Amendment and would have lost.

I am not blaming the town government here.


They could hire a black building inspector.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: big pig peaches: Hankie Fest: Midwestern pastor here, just doing normal things like feeding hungry people and passing out warm clothes. Between these folks and Joel Olsteen, they make my job pretty difficult.
In every group, there's always nutters, making the boring, normal people look bad.

/and COVID funerals
//all I do is COVID funerals
///no really, I've got another one in 30 minutes
////did one yesterday, too
//In a town of 7,000

How does Joel Osteen make your life difficult? Be specific.

I'm going to guess it's the grifting. He or she has a funeral to attend. Dickwad.


Seems like the same gift. One's just better at it.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just make it a mormon church and problem solved.
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
it would be a real shame if that "church" were to have some sort of exothermic oxidation incident.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: IndyJohn: If they denied the permit, the town would have been sued under the 1st Amendment and would have lost.

I am not blaming the town government here.

They could hire a black building inspector.


Difficulty: finding one. This is rural Minnesota.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
[checks calendar]

[checks calendar again]

Yep. It's 2020....
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Headline is WILDLY misleading.

This is a zoning issue. That the church building will be filled with racist goons is a side issue the town has no control over.

This is one of those situations where even if the town wanted to reject the zoning permit, they'd likely lose the case, because the nature of the church isn't a valid consideration under zoning laws. It's purely down to, "Are they allowed to build a place of worship here?"

And if the zoning says yes, then that's that. They're allowed to use it as a church. What the church does and who they do and do not permit inside has to be addressed in other ways.

Unless the church's use violates local ordinances - huge picnics or building gazebos without a permit or whatever - the town doesn't have much more say beyond that.

They could still put up a symbolic fight, but small towns often don't have have the financial wherewithal to wage such battles. It would be a costly PR move they would likely lose.

Further, you can't just arbitrarily change the zoning for a specific parcel of land in order to stop it. That's called "spot zoning," and in many (most?) states it's illegal. For obvious reasons, too. It would be a wide open door for abuse.

This looks real bad for the town, but that's largely on the headline writer's spin, because the truth is that their hands are mostly tied here. The town did NOT approve a "whites only" church, they approved the land's use as a church, nothing else, because they had to. The "whites only" part is an unfortunate side note to the story.

And yes, to be clear, the people of that church are racist farking hobgoblins who should be driven out of the community with pitchforks. Fark 'em all in the ear. Hopefully the town can find another legal way to get rid of them.


They could file a curative amendment if churches are not currently a specific land use in the schedule of uses. But they are almost certainly are... So, yeah. Short of having it reserved for public use on an existing official map, assuming MN zoning law even has such a provision, they are in technical terms 'farked'. It's not the town's fault.
 
