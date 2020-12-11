 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   You're a mean one, Mr. Porchpirate   (abc7.com) divider line
26
    More: Creepy, Carson deputies, Grinch, Twitter, people's doorsteps, schedule deliveries, Deputies, imposter, grinch  
•       •       •

897 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 3:14 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I found this to be humorous.  But than, that might be the Grinch in me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have always said the best way to get away with a crime is to wear layers of costumes and or clothes and change as you get away from the crime.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Schedule deliveries for when you'll be home"?  Have they ever actually dealt with UPS/FedEx?  You'll be lucky if the driver even bothers to stick up the "Sorry We Missed You" tag before driving off.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: "Schedule deliveries for when you'll be home"?  Have they ever actually dealt with UPS/FedEx?  You'll be lucky if the driver even bothers to stick up the "Sorry We Missed You" tag before driving off.


Meanwhile. All my crap gets handed off to the mail. Why am I paying for fedex/ups/dhl if it's going to be handed to the post office on the last leg
 
DRTFA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I have always said the best way to get away with a crime is to wear layers of costumes and or clothes and change as you get away from the crime.


Security footage of your last heist:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Porch pirates should be shot on sight.
I've had so much stolen.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I have always said the best way to get away with a crime is to wear layers of costumes and or clothes and change as you get away from the crime.


It worked for Bill Murray

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I have always said the best way to get away with a crime is to wear layers of costumes and or clothes and change as you get away from the crime.


Back in the 90s I videotaped raves for my public access show.

I heard of a guy who would buy a bunch of allergy pills (or suchlike) which resembled ecstacy presstabs, put on a giant Cat in the Hat hat and sold pills for an hour. Then he would give the hat away and change his clothes.

In a way, I almost admire the lack of scruples required to follow through on a scheme like that. Clever, but he's no Joel Osteen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Glitterbomb 3.0 vs. Porch Pirates
Youtube h4T_LlK1VE4
 
apathy2673
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
reflective546.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Porch pirates should be shot on sight.


What state do you live in?

because in some, you can.

legally.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Robo Beat: "Schedule deliveries for when you'll be home"?  Have they ever actually dealt with UPS/FedEx?  You'll be lucky if the driver even bothers to stick up the "Sorry We Missed You" tag before driving off.

Meanwhile. All my crap gets handed off to the mail. Why am I paying for fedex/ups/dhl if it's going to be handed to the post office on the last leg


I honestly don't know why they bother with residential delivery because they clearly don't give enough of a shiat about it to do it anywhere close to correctly.  If you don't have a receptionist/concierge/whatever present at all times during business hours who can sign for packages, FedEx/UPS are more trouble than they're worth
 
Prometheus_Unbound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man Exacts Revenge On Package Thieves With Trap That Fires Shotgun Blanks
Youtube Sv2h-csnlps
 
fark account name
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Deputies promptly arrested the imposter  . . .

Of course.  The real Grinch would not have been caught.

To be fair, I admire this person's sense of humor.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: [YouTube video: Glitterbomb 3.0 vs. Porch Pirates]


I was disappointed in some ways the glitter wasn't messier. Also very interesting that it takes all kinds of people to be pirates and they're all scum.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: waxbeans: Robo Beat: "Schedule deliveries for when you'll be home"?  Have they ever actually dealt with UPS/FedEx?  You'll be lucky if the driver even bothers to stick up the "Sorry We Missed You" tag before driving off.

Meanwhile. All my crap gets handed off to the mail. Why am I paying for fedex/ups/dhl if it's going to be handed to the post office on the last leg

I honestly don't know why they bother with residential delivery because they clearly don't give enough of a shiat about it to do it anywhere close to correctly.  If you don't have a receptionist/concierge/whatever present at all times during business hours who can sign for packages, FedEx/UPS are more trouble than they're worth


DHL delivered a leather jacket to my house meant for someone about 16 miles away. The name and address weren't anything close so I have no idea how they farked up. I found the recipient's phone number online and he came and picked it up.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I have always said the best way to get away with a crime is to wear layers of costumes and or clothes and change as you get away from the crime.


due to modern forensics and DNA successful crime almost demands a full body suit and a stolen vehicle or two. the cover of darkness and working alone are also big pluses.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: Porch pirates should be shot on sight.
I've had so much stolen.


Porch pirates who have a gleeful sense of humor about robbing people during the Holidays should be hanged in the town square and left as an example. The longer we tolerate "crimes where no one was physically hurt," the further off the rails our society goes. San Francisco is on the bleeding edge of that lesson right now, but it's being felt all over the country.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: Walker: Porch pirates should be shot on sight.

What state do you live in?

because in some, you can.

legally.


Virginia.

Speaking of that. I just got an email from Amazon saying "Your package has been delivered!" I open my front door. Nothing there. So I have to get my shoes and coat on and walk down four flights of stairs to the first floor of my apartment building, because sometimes the drivers are lazy and don't want to climb stairs and just throw stuff in a puddle in front of the mailboxes. It wasn't there. Next I have to check in front of the doors of the 15 other apartments in this building. Found it in front of someone's door and took it. Good thing nobody thought I was a porch pirate and shot me.

BTW this neighbor has taken stuff of mine left in front of their door before, even though my apartment number and name are clearly on them. I get a picture form Amazon showing their door mat. I go down there, and it's gone. Assholes all around.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thesharkman: steklo: [YouTube video: Glitterbomb 3.0 vs. Porch Pirates]

I was disappointed in some ways the glitter wasn't messier. Also very interesting that it takes all kinds of people to be pirates and they're all scum.


I've been watching some "porch pirate revenge" videos and honestly, I wasn't expecting them all to be "normal" looking. I was expecting gang thugs or really shady looking people. But no, some of them are family members and a lot of them female. The one video where they open the box, there was a small child in the background. I was amazed. Nice job mom and dad great way to raise a kid. They are right. Fruit doesn't fall far from the tree and I bet that child will have a really interesting adulthood.

Yes, Instead of glitter? I would've farking used C-4 or at very least instead of fart spray, some mustard/tear gas.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: [drivel]

This is a PR stunt to raise awareness or whatever.  Here's the same thing from a couple of weeks ago, done up with a local flair. WARNING:  autoplay ad

https://www.wlox.com/2020/12/11/chris​t​mas-is-saved-police-arrest-goula-grinc​h-just-time-christmas/
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Yes, Instead of glitter? I would've farking used C-4 or at very least instead of fart spray, some mustard / tear gas.


That's quite a spread. If you find out where they live, you could either TP or nuke their house.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Virginia.


very small world Mr Walker. I lived in Herndon for a while...2000-2004

Not sure of the laws up there but here in GA we've got that Castle thing going on here. Cross the line into my property?  I can fire a weapon at you.

yeah thieves suck. I know some of my mail has been missing. Bills and things, I hope i'm not being used for identification theft too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spice Must Flow: waxbeans: I have always said the best way to get away with a crime is to wear layers of costumes and or clothes and change as you get away from the crime.

Back in the 90s I videotaped raves for my public access show.

I heard of a guy who would buy a bunch of allergy pills (or suchlike) which resembled ecstacy presstabs, put on a giant Cat in the Hat hat and sold pills for an hour. Then he would give the hat away and change his clothes.

In a way, I almost admire the lack of scruples required to follow through on a scheme like that. Clever, but he's no Joel Osteen.


I can't recall the movie that gave me the idea.
He was wearing a track suit. The kind with snap buttons. After he robs a bank, he rips the track suit off. And tada he's in a suit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: That's quite a spread. If you find out where they live, you could either TP or nuke their house.


What's the phrase? Go big or go home right?

My house was robbed 10 years ago. They broke in took all my wife's jewelry. Stuff I got her when she was 16 when we first met. They took some valuable coins. The police were useless. Even when they found blood on the broken window in the basement. They said..."Chances are they aren't in our DNA system and odds are we won't catch them. Probably Heroin addicts.":

and that was that.

so yeah...i've got to go all Paul Kersey on their asses.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.