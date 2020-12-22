 Skip to content
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chahles River. So beautiful from the surface. But you don't want to know what lies below.

(Do rowers like the participants in the Head Of The Charles Regatta still wear wetsuits to protect their skin from the water?)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be all the ghouls. The area is infested with them.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This report makes me moist.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: This report makes me moist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Watah*
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The Chahles River. So beautiful from the surface. But you don't want to know what lies below.

(Do rowers like the participants in the Head Of The Charles Regatta still wear wetsuits to protect their skin from the water?)

[Fark user image 600x399]


They didn't 20 years ago? Only jackets for comfort when it's like November.  Occasionally a freshman/novice team for schools that don't get many members who rowed in high school will end up in the drink when trying to turn or to exit at the docks.  There are occasional athletic events in the water itself now, and there has been talk of adding a swim-dock type thing down by the park near Charlestown (like a deep water dock so that you enter the water without ever being near the silt at the bottom).
 
Cheron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I was a student in Boston in the 80s the president of Lotus 1-2-3 bet his team that if they made a delivery schedule he would jump into the Charles. I still remember his quote when he lost, "I can't begin to describe the taste in my mouth."

/It was routine for crew members who fell into the river to get tetanus shots.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Muddy River, which flows from Jamaica Pond to the Charles, is by far the dirtiest part of the watershed.

Man, it's like it was named this for a reason.  Crack reporting job, Ric Romero.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well that song's stuck in my head now.

The Museum of Science in Boston had an entire exhibit built around an enormous window looking out onto the Charles. They used to pump air into the harbor so that it wouldn't go completely anoxic from all the organic runoff. The river looked carbonated for a while IIRC. I am pleased to see the progress they have made.

It came at some cost however. https://www.pri.org/stories/​2015-06-16​/clean-its-harbor-boston-paid-toll-hum​an-life
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That is the only song I can even BEGIN to play on a guitar or other stringed instrument.  People look at me in amazement, or something, when I do.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For decades, the basin area near Fenway/the reeds was a known cruising area for guys looking for others. It would be creepy walking by that area, and I hear the reeds suddenly rustle a little. The basin area was a little more dirty than you would expect.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OK, I'll do it.

The Standells - Dirty Water (Stereo)
Youtube 62XRy-jFCm8
 
