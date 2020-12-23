 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Remind us again why police body cameras HAVE user-controllable on/off switches?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
82
    More: Fail, Police, police officer, body camera, Constable, Black man, look-back function, officers' cruiser, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan  
•       •       •

1365 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 9:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would generate an enormous amount of data to be stored, which would be insanely expensive.  In NYC for instance, to the best of my knowledge the only ones who have the camera on for their entire shift are housing cops.

For most of the NYPD, the cameras are technically always recording, but it's on a rolling basis.  When you press the "on" button you get the video (but not audio) from the 30 or 60 seconds prior to the button press.  They're supposed to start the cameras when an incident is beginning, but a lot of times the first video footage starts with someone already in handcuffs, so the actual interaction leading to the arrest isn't captured.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're just not up on the latest feature set.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would

PROVIDE OVERSIGHT AGAINST UNNEEDED VIOLENCE  generate an enormous amount of data to be stored, which would be insanely expensive.  In NYC for instance, to the best of my knowledge the only ones who have the camera on for their entire shift are housing cops.

fixed
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because dirty cops won't wear them if they don't.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because even cops are allowed to poop in private.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: RodneyToady: Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would PROVIDE OVERSIGHT AGAINST UNNEEDED VIOLENCE  generate an enormous amount of data to be stored, which would be insanely expensive.  In NYC for instance, to the best of my knowledge the only ones who have the camera on for their entire shift are housing cops.

fixed


Here's the kicker. You are both right.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it law that when the camera is off, so is their badge. Charge them with impersonating an officer for any police activity they perform with it off, along with any other appropriate charges, and invalidate any arrests they make during that time with them assuming total liability.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another bad cop, ruining the reputation for cops that actually follow the rules and be good. I know some people hate cops and want to defund them and this guy doesn't help the cause.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quinlan relieved the officer of duty, ordered him to turn in his gun and badge and stripped him of police powers..."

FINALLY! A police department that is going to do the right damn thing and...

"...pending the outcome of investigations into the shooting."

Oh.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Along with "going to the bathroom", there are times where a cop would legitimately not want to be recorded.  Some witnesses and informants would not want to be on camera, for example.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't really think of a easy way around that.   Motion sensor could help but it would start recording every time a cop went to take a piss.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really simple to fix. Pass a law that says if an incident, lethal or not, occurs when a cam is not on, the officer is fired, no questions asked.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure you wouldn't be okay with being filmed by your boss while you're taking a shiat; why should the cops?

I don't blame the unions for not wanting to be spied upon throughout every second of a shift. However, I don't see the problem in filming all interactions with the public. That should always be videotaped.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Another bad cop, ruining the reputation for cops that actually follow the rules and be good. I know some people hate cops and want to defund them and this guy doesn't help the cause.


Citation needed. Even moreso  considering all these "good cops" that cover for the bad cops. So which ones are the good ones?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Because dirty cops won't wear them if they don't.


Naw.  They just know to turn their bodies away before the 'issue'  occurs.  Just like when they pushed out dash cams on everyone.  The cop car with the 'broken' camera always 'accidentally' blocked the scene,

With the body cam, they simply shift their body before the suspect 'falls'.  Camera gets a purty scene of a patrol car and the recorder captures the sound of the suspect falling, bouncing, trying to get up, falling again, screaming and then falling in such a way that his teeth are ejected.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would generate an enormous amount of data to be stored, which would be insanely expensive.  In NYC for instance, to the best of my knowledge the only ones who have the camera on for their entire shift are housing cops.

For most of the NYPD, the cameras are technically always recording, but it's on a rolling basis.  When you press the "on" button you get the video (but not audio) from the 30 or 60 seconds prior to the button press.  They're supposed to start the cameras when an incident is beginning, but a lot of times the first video footage starts with someone already in handcuffs, so the actual interaction leading to the arrest isn't captured.


Fine. Any arrest made without the camera recording from the start of the incident is automatically void. And shooting shifts the presumption of guilt onto the officer. And there is absolutely no reason not to record audio at the same time as video.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem I think we're ignoring is that there's no farking 'right' to be a cop.

Police officer is a position of power, meaning that you either do the job the way the people granting that power say, or you don't get the power.

At least, if we were a sane species this is how it would work. Clearly we're not.

That said, I am not at all concerned about the 'rights' of police officers. They CHOSE to be police. They ASKED for the power. And now they chafe at the restrictions we place on it?

The only correct response to a police complaint about new laws and rules is 'There's the door, ex-officer.'

I am all for police as protectors of society and civil order. Whatever the fark we've got right now is bullshiat though.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops have earned denial of the benefit of the doubt.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because running a social welfare call and having a naked high person walk out onto their lawn is not something that the rest of us need to see.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: because even cops are allowed to poop in private.


Add a "poop switch", then.  Press the button, then after two minutes it starts recording again.  Let them re-enable it once, since you probably aren't pooping for more than four minutes.

Of course, then there will be plenty of 'accidental" presses of the poop switch while out and not pooping.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned taking a sh*t yet?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so police can still commit crimes and get away with it, duh.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey FF who called the cops. Its Dec and its 1AM. Now why would a person sitting in a car be turning it on and off a few times while sitting in it ? in Cleveland!!

How many black people are dead because busy bodies just always have to get up in other peoples business
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would generate an enormous amount of data to be stored


As opposed to the millions of security, doorbell, and other cameras recording 24/7?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To shut the bootlicking coonts up, go ahead and put in a bathroom button that turns it off but stamps the GPS coordinates and if turns out there's no bathroom there, don't just fire them,  prosecute them.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: I'm pretty sure you wouldn't be okay with being filmed by your boss while you're taking a shiat; why should the cops?

I don't blame the unions for not wanting to be spied upon throughout every second of a shift. However, I don't see the problem in filming all interactions with the public. That should always be videotaped.


I'm not sure of your pooping posture, but all my boss would see is the stall door.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Along with "going to the bathroom", there are times where a cop would legitimately not want to be recorded.  Some witnesses and informants would not want to be on camera, for example.


Witnesses I can understand, as that tends to be a random thing where the police interact with whoever happened to be present, but informants wouldn't be meeting with beat cops in uniform.  If they meet with cops in person, it would be an undercover cop.

Also, witnesses have no guarantee that the camera is off.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would generate an enormous amount of data to be stored, which would be insanely expensive.  In NYC for instance, to the best of my knowledge the only ones who have the camera on for their entire shift are housing cops.

For most of the NYPD, the cameras are technically always recording, but it's on a rolling basis.  When you press the "on" button you get the video (but not audio) from the 30 or 60 seconds prior to the button press.  They're supposed to start the cameras when an incident is beginning, but a lot of times the first video footage starts with someone already in handcuffs, so the actual interaction leading to the arrest isn't captured.


fixed easily enough. The camera comes on as soon as they call in as responding to the incident. That would avoid all the problems except for surprise encounters
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: I can't really think of a easy way around that.   Motion sensor could help but it would start recording every time a cop went to take a piss.


The camera faces forward, not down. All they would be recording is the inside of the urinal of the wall behind the toilet.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have on/off switches. The cops should just not be told that switching it to the "off" position just flags that point in the recording for review - it doesn't actually stop recording.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: To shut the bootlicking coonts up, go ahead and put in a bathroom button that turns it off but stamps the GPS coordinates and if turns out there's no bathroom there, don't just fire them,  prosecute them.


Because GPS works inside metal buildings, especially when surrounded by the metal walls of a stall.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember: if police car hoods are up, they're up to no good.

/blocking dash cams
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Shaggy_C: I'm pretty sure you wouldn't be okay with being filmed by your boss while you're taking a shiat; why should the cops?

I don't blame the unions for not wanting to be spied upon throughout every second of a shift. However, I don't see the problem in filming all interactions with the public. That should always be videotaped.

I'm not sure of your pooping posture, but all my boss would see is the stall door.


He just doesn't want to be recorded at the precinct gloryhole.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: I can't really think of a easy way around that.   Motion sensor could help but it would start recording every time a cop went to take a piss.


a switch in their holster that the minute they reach for a taser, gun or nightstick tart full audio and video records at -60 seconds is a good idea.   Or even, radical thought, a citizen controlled on switch through a cell phone app where they can force on the recorders of any police officer within, say, 100ft of them without alerting the officer.   So if you get pulled over or a cop comes walking up to you, you have a record.   I'd also like all police badges to NFC broadcast the officer's name, badge number and how to file a complaint about the officer's behavior
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would generate an enormous amount of data to be stored, which would be insanely expensive.  In NYC for instance, to the best of my knowledge the only ones who have the camera on for their entire shift are housing cops.

For most of the NYPD, the cameras are technically always recording, but it's on a rolling basis.  When you press the "on" button you get the video (but not audio) from the 30 or 60 seconds prior to the button press.  They're supposed to start the cameras when an incident is beginning, but a lot of times the first video footage starts with someone already in handcuffs, so the actual interaction leading to the arrest isn't captured.


This makes no sense.  Audio is what? 10 kbps to 20 kbps.  Max.  High definition video a anywhere from 2 to 5 mbps.  Audio is only 10% (max) of the bandwidth.  There is absolutely no advantage in turning the audio off to conserve bandwidth.  If anything, you would throttle down the video resolution to lower quality and conserve up to 90% of bandwidth, storage requirements.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, which is city policy for shootings involving Columbus police.

This should be the policy in every state. The idea of a department investigating itself was never a good one, and it's an especially bad one these days. At least with the state handling the investigation there's a better chance it'll be handled impartially.

Not said in TFA, but I wonder, if the investigation turns up wrongdoing, who prosecutes? The state Attorney General, the local DA, or who?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would generate an enormous amount of data to be stored, which would be insanely expensive.


HAHAHAHAHA, oh wow.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would generate an enormous amount of data to be stored, which would be insanely expensive.  In NYC for instance, to the best of my knowledge the only ones who have the camera on for their entire shift are housing cops.

For most of the NYPD, the cameras are technically always recording, but it's on a rolling basis.  When you press the "on" button you get the video (but not audio) from the 30 or 60 seconds prior to the button press.  They're supposed to start the cameras when an incident is beginning, but a lot of times the first video footage starts with someone already in handcuffs, so the actual interaction leading to the arrest isn't captured.


So make it capture audio and video on a rolling basis and add the prior 15 min when they hit 'on'...
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: I'm pretty sure you wouldn't be okay with being filmed by your boss while you're taking a shiat; why should the cops?

I don't blame the unions for not wanting to be spied upon throughout every second of a shift. However, I don't see the problem in filming all interactions with the public. That should always be videotaped.


Have the cameras face forward. You would have to be a contortionist to get a poop on camera, unless you are watching another person poop.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably already been stated, but this should be grounds for immediate termination and permanent prohibition from ever serving in a law enforcement capacity again.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a nerd, I like tech. But excessive force used against civilians isn't a technical issue and it won't be solved with technology.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Because running a social welfare call and having a naked high person walk out onto their lawn is not something that the rest of us need to see.


Until that call escalates into a shooting or killing of the stoner.  Otherwise, that video would never NEED to be seen by the public, because nothing happened.  If it was aired, the naughty bits would be pixelated.

You can be sure to find a few unedited videos taken by bystanders posted on YouTube.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: RodneyToady: Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would generate an enormous amount of data to be stored

As opposed to the millions of security, doorbell, and other cameras recording 24/7?


These millions of security cameras, doorbells cameras, etc., are not being processed and stored for months or years on end as they may be evidence in a criminal trial. Security camera footage typically is dumped after a short period of time, or not cataloged at all unless the sensor is tripped that something is happening on screen.  For police footage, it all needs to be stored. That is a lot of data that adds up every single day that has to be retained indefinitely especially if every officer on a given police force has their camera running for the majority of the shift each and every day. Add in the consideration for security and whether this evidence should be on cloud based servers for chain of custody purposes and the IT departments of every police agency suddenly get quite expensive.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: RodneyToady: Because running every camera the entire time for every cop would generate an enormous amount of data to be stored, which would be insanely expensive.

HAHAHAHAHA, oh wow.


I imagine "storage" is cheap actually.  Sorting, indexing and search functions would be the expensive part.  As would be the necessary security to avoid "accidentally" deleting or mis filing data.

A small police force like Bumfark MI would have a similar cost as NYNY.  And yeah, the next logical idea would be for a single collection or regional server, but since County doesn't agree with County usually much less State to State...

But yes, suspend this jerk pending investigation.  A violation in their work record and if there's a similar lack of video issue can them and they are liable for civil charges.

The tech is a small part of the issue.  A large part are the users as usual.  Another large part is managing the expectations of the public.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are legitimate reasons, including storage capacity, organization, and retrieval. There are 700,000 cops in this country, if each works 40 hours a week that's 1.5 billion hours of video produced each year.  170,000 years of video produced each year. For comparison, it's estimated that all of youtube contains something like 13 million hours of video.

Then there are other legit reasons.  I'm a firefighter/EMT in a department that runs the ambulance. From time to time, cops ride in the ambulance - if we pick up a prisoner at the jail, any time a patient is handcuffed, a potentially violent patient (agitated psych or drug) and so forth. And in the case of a prisoner, they guard them at the hospital to maintain custody. Should there be a government-owned audio/video recording of thatperson receiving medical care?  What about incidental recording of the person in the next bed?

What about when the cop needs to take a dump?

I think the onus should be on the officer to provide a reason for why a camera was not active during an incident. I think termination is an appropriate consequence.  I think the camera should automatically activate when leaving the police car, and it should be a positive decision by the officer to turn it off - opt-out rather than opt-in, with severe consequences for an incident unfolding and a cop opting out. But "always on no matter what" presents challenges.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is the most shocking line in the article:

There was no weapon recovered at the scene, police said.

The officer forgot one of his most important pieces of equipment that day.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because sometimes the camera is recording unintentional nudity (NSFW) and god forbid someone see a boob.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: This is really simple to fix. Pass a law that says if an incident, lethal or not, occurs when a cam is not on, the officer is fired, no questions asked.


No...no. No. I mean, I'm with you on the firing part, but I want a LOT of questions asked. All the questions. All of them. Many times.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Has anyone mentioned taking a sh*t yet?


I don't take shiats.  Who in their right mind goes up to a toilet and says, "oh a shiat is in there, I'll take it."
 
Zyerne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"what if dah owficur needs tuh go to duh bathroom?! Whut 'bout PRIVACY??"
Weak argument..
It can be removed, right? Take the farking thing off before going to the toilet. Put it back on when they're done.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.