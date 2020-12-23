 Skip to content
(Slate)   For the last 4 years, Slate staffers have been updating a Google doc that lists the dumbest moments of the Trump presidency. Now, they're sharing it with the world. Careful, though -- this is a nexus of stupidity from which some may not escape   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Donald Trump, Fred Trump, Donald Trump presidency, Trump family, Melania Trump, Ivana Trump, Trump's lies, Washington Post  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Dec 2020 at 9:20 AM



GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it? Slate staffers are lazy.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does my computer have enough disk space to store such a document?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aug. 2, 2017: Trump tells the Wall Street Journal that a discursive, partisan speech he gave to a crowd of Boy Scouts at the organization's national jamboree was, according to a call he received afterward from "the head of the Boy Scouts," "the greatest speech that was ever made to them." The Boy Scouts respond in a statement, "We are unaware of any such call."

I was, at the time, legitimately surprised that wasn't true after all the scouts and parents and such at the scout "jamboree" cheered wildly for him, particularly when he talked shiat about Hillary and Obama like he was at a political rally.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Does my computer have enough disk space to store such a document?


It is just a sample of stupidity.  So, not sure.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*** ahem ***

57 states

/Chester Tate, lesbians
 
Lifeless
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Does my computer have enough disk space to store such a document?


Nobody does, that's why they had to keep it in the cloud
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Easy enough: January 20th 2017-Present, all waking hours and many while still asleep.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh man, Google Doc? Wow. Nice. So much better than a 'list'.
 
benjaminkeith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope it's still write-accessible.  He's got a few weeks left...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure we can come up with a bunch more. First thing that jumps to mind: when he "hereby ordered" American businesses to stop doing business in China.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I started the exact same list. After the Bush administration, all the things he did that people forgot about after the next dumb thing, I was committed to never forgetting a single stupid thing.

By week 2 I realized I could either track Trump's stupidity, or maintain my full-time job. I had to pick my job. Glad someone else had the follow-through.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lazy and crappy list. Now, HERE'S a list:

https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/t​h​e-complete-listing-so-far-atrocities-1​-1-028
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's pre-presidency, but I might still be thinking about "I know words. I have the best words." until the day I die.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope their doc includes a link to the Fark politics tab archive. That initial list looks weak, and i KNOW i've seen better on here.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
this is a nexus of stupidity from which some may not escape

Most Slate articles are.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was just this morning trying to reflect on the last 4 years where every week, and in fact sometimes daily, there was some new scandal, each one more stupid, more egregious than the last, for 4 farking years. And you know what? I can barely recall them more than the last few months or so. There have been so many that, like an abuse victim, I've kind of block them out. If it wasn't for all the articles and evidence, I'm not sure I'd be able to remember more than the big major ones.
Every week, for 4 farking years.

This nation is going to have 2 major breaks, half the nation is going to be in abuse recovery, and the other half is going to suffer a psychotic break as they come to gripes with their false reality colliding with actual reality and their forced breakup with an abusive narcissist that they've deified.

That 2nd group. I hope they get the help they need, cause they're in for a rough ride, especially when they discover that everyone they used to care about doesn't want to deal with their shiat anymore after 4 years of being an ass. They're going to discover that after Trump leaves, there won't be anyone else for them.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There was multiple a day most days that he didn't golf (then it'd be one or two vs  six+) and he golfed about 20% of his time in office.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Does my computer have enough disk space to store such a document?


The size of this document is why Google eliminated free photo storage. THANKS, DONALD
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: I was just this morning trying to reflect on the last 4 years where every week, and in fact sometimes daily, there was some new scandal, each one more stupid, more egregious than the last, for 4 farking years. And you know what? I can barely recall them more than the last few months or so. There have been so many that, like an abuse victim, I've kind of block them out. If it wasn't for all the articles and evidence, I'm not sure I'd be able to remember more than the big major ones.
Every week, for 4 farking years.

This nation is going to have 2 major breaks, half the nation is going to be in abuse recovery, and the other half is going to suffer a psychotic break as they come to gripes with their false reality colliding with actual reality and their forced breakup with an abusive narcissist that they've deified.



Also, we're coping with a pandemic.

2021 is going to be as weird as 2020, although hopefully in different ways.
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: *** ahem ***

57 states

/Chester Tate, lesbians


I never understood why that was a thing...why Conservatives latched onto that like it "meant something"...

Did they really hate the black dude that much?
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can you imagine if we did this list for Fark comments?

/would be epic.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"You know what uranium is, right? This thing called nuclear weapons and other things like lots of things are done with uranium including some bad things."
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just wait until Biden is president if you want stupid things and sayings.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Covfefe
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: It's pre-presidency, but I might still be thinking about "I know words. I have the best words." until the day I die.


For me, it's this one (asked about who he consults with on foreign policy):
"I'm speaking with myself, number one, because I have a very good brain and I've said a lot of things."
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zappaisfrank: gunga galunga: *** ahem ***

57 states

/Chester Tate, lesbians

I never understood why that was a thing...why Conservatives latched onto that like it "meant something"...

Did they really hate the black dude that much?


After eight years of Dubya's gaffes, this was their big "ho ho, your guy is even worse" moment.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JamesLengel: Just wait until Biden is president if you want stupid things and sayings.


Wild card draw four, libs.
 
