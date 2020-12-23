 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   This is a Christmas Farks2Give thread. Stop in, say hi, get a month of TotalFark. I'll hook up as many people as I can until I'm out. Anyone else that wants to help make someones Christmas a little better feel free to sponsor in this thread too   (fark.com) divider line
68
    More: Cool, Yule, Yule log, Christmas, Cascading Style Sheets, Bche de Nol, short slideshow of sci-fi movies, Christmas Farks2Give thread, Main  
•       •       •

93 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 23 Dec 2020 at 9:02 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I just bought TF for myself mere hours ago. Ten bucks is ten meals. Drat!

/ My timing has been off all year, which is so 2020.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hello, um, spare change?
 
Ratchet_of_knoxville [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hello. I have always been curious about TF (but apparently not curious enough to pay). I will merrily take you up on your offer and thank you.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas!
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TotalFark would be a waste on me, but I'm just stopping in to say good on ya subs.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ill gladly take a hand J for a TF membership later.
 
friendlytarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A very merry Christmas indeed!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas to all. Nice offer, but please don't give me TF, it would be wasted on me, save it for others.
 
Hitchens' Personal Assistant [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas and let's get to a New Year!!!!!!
 
ranev700 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas ya generous animal!
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hi, folks.

I'd gladly pay you Tuesday for a Farkburger today =p
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How do I opt out?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ratchet_of_knoxville: Hello. I have always been curious about TF (but apparently not curious enough to pay). I will merrily take you up on your offer and thank you.


There are three benefits:

- Total Fark Discussion threads
- The ability to see all submitted headlines, before they're greened
- The ability to submit a link already submitted by another user
- The warm feeling of satisfaction that you're funding Drew's booze and Mike's peegs

*counts*  Yep, just three.

I've lurked TFD, but never actually participated. Them folks're scary.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's all this then?
 
coaster_bud [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hello and Happy Holidays! What a great way of sending out a crappy 2020. Thanks.
 
Seacop [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This Christmas had been a nightmare.

4 months sober, getting a divorce. Still living with my ex. Her grandmother passed last night.

I have no more tears or farks to give.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this the line for the free stuff?
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice idea. Happy Holidays!
 
fourthsword
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Happy ... Christmas, Hanukah, Holiday, Holidays, Kwanzaa, St. Nick Day, Posadas, Yule, and whatever else you celebrate!

I am doing fine this pandemic, and am happy to support Fark with my TF subscription. If you're giving away free months, please give mine to some other more needy Farker.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Is this the line for the free stuff?


gang bang.
You want the next thread down
 
dancingsucks [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
APEX

We good?
 
rustypouch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No.
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Very cool of you.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll stop in and say hi and Happy Holidays to you and yours.

Please don't gift me TF, and I'm being 110% serious about that.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Seacop: This Christmas had been a nightmare.

4 months sober, getting a divorce. Still living with my ex. Her grandmother passed last night.

I have no more tears or farks to give.


It sounds like you are having a particularly harsh year in an already harsh year.  Please hold on to your sobriety with all your heart.  I can't offer any advice, but if you would like me to be mean to your ex (after a suitable time to allow her to mourn) - just let me know.
 
regjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hi!

You said free?!?   Like a payrolll tax cut free?!?
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Merry Farking Christmas.
 
sniderman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's damn nice of you. I don't need/want TF, but kudos for the kindness!
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hi and happy holidays! I would graciously accept one if someone has an extra not going to use.  I'd like to be with the TF gang as we welcome a actual president into the Whitehouse.
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
So I've had TF for a while but let it lapse. I renewed and forgot that I had a bunch of Farks2give. Just finished the workweek (night shift) and  poured my first beer. I'll gladly chip in too.
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I should be driving home today to see my parents who are both in their 80's, but we've decided to cancel this year. So I am going to do some weedwhacking today instead as soon as the frost has melted.

this will make the first time I haven't seen my parents on Christmas Day in 56 years, I have not seen them since last Christmas. It will be a zoom instead. I wish everybody a Happy Holiday even though it may not be what you want it to be. Stay healthy everyone.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I s'pose I could do with a month of TF ;)
 
Golden Brown Delicious [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Happy Festivus!

And Merry Xmas Adam.
 
dancingsucks [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Merry Xmas.
 
maumau the flakcatcher [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mele Kalikimaka!

/is the thing we say
 
Derek313 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It sure would get 2021 off to good start.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been lucky over the years to be gifted TotalFark a few times from very lovely people here, and if I had the money to do the same for other people, I absolutely would. Anyone that spreads a little holiday cheer, especially this year, gets an eternal thumbs up from me.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good on you subs. Hopefully this spreads some holiday cheer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arlinsope [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Tis the season to disown your family. They don't care anyway.
 
petuniapup [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kegovitch: Hi and happy holidays! I would graciously accept one if someone has an extra not going to use.  I'd like to be with the TF gang as we welcome a actual president into the Whitehouse.


I'm more often a liter than a TF'er, but I had paid for a month around election time.  (I was really sweating it.)  Your comment about being in TF when Biden is elected has merit, too...
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thank you anonymous benefactor.
 
Franny Tucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


GREAT. Forgotten again.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like free shiat because it's affordable.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.