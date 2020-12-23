 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   'World's loneliest elephant' may not be for long   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Elephant, loneliest elephant, Asian Elephant, Asian elephant, Kulen Prum Tep Wildlife Sanctuary, 35-year-old Kaavan, International media, singer Cher  
•       •       •

455 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 1:41 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's elephantastic!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"World's lonliest elephant"- Farker nickname for his junk?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As soon as COVID comes down, some English guy is going to travel to Cambodia to fark it.
 
turboke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I discovered Piano for Elephants this week. I must be allergic to elephants because my eyes never well up around a piano.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have I been on Fark too long?  Am I the only one who opened the article expecting it to be about the elephant sick/injured and dying?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There has to be a disturbing Cher beastial song reference in this story somehow.
Gypsies, stomps and grieves? naah
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Ha!  My first thought after reading the headline.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What the responsible elephant would wear to celebrate not being lonely

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: As soon as COVID comes down, some English guy is going to travel to Cambodia to fark it.


Man goes to a proctologist, who examines his anus and finds it has been stretched to an abnormal size. Asks what happened
patient; Well, an elephant had sex with me.
Dr.; elephants are not known to have penises that big.
patient; he put his finger in first
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Have I been on Fark too long?  Am I the only one who opened the article expecting it to be about the elephant sick/injured and dying?


I've probably been on Fark longer, because I was expecting it to be about a crazy guy sneaking into a zoo to try and fark it.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Have I been on Fark too long?  Am I the only one who opened the article expecting it to be about the elephant sick/injured and dying?


It being 2020 and all, I checked the comments before the article for just that reason.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been interested in many females and it seldom leads to mating.

/Good luck, though,
//Just try not to act creepy.
///But sometimes trying not to be creepy is a dead giveaway that you're creepy
////Be a little bit creepy but act like it's normal
//Maybe don't listen to me
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.