(Reuters)   Afghan Michael Caine: "There's only two things I hate in this world. People who are intolerant of other people's cultures and the Dutch"   (reuters.com) divider line
    Artillery, Australia, Dutch Defence Ministry, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Provinces of Afghanistan, Frederick Forsyth, Veteran  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I love My Cocaine.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
if i had a dollar for every time i said this
 
thepeterd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Afghan 'Michael Caine': "You're only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!"
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Dutch are responsible for horrific crimes against humanity.

They are responsible for DJ Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, and gabber.

Because seriously, fark gabber.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I have never seen the film, but by all accounts it was terrible. However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific."
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hate size queens and little dicks.
 
Yawp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Their bad luck they are Dutch, Trump would immediately pardon them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some Dutch just want to watch the world burn
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
dogtime.comView Full Size
 
