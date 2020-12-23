 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Pfizer to supply another 100 million vaccines to the US. Difficulty: By July   (reuters.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for it to go away because the weather got warmer!!!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe sooner, they often set goals like this then try to beat it so we can say we conquered it and look good for doing it too.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they mostly want to give McConnell and the GOP a massive case of agita.  Trump teed them up.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I think they mostly want to give McConnell and the GOP a massive case of agita.  Trump teed them up.


D'oh!  Wrong thread.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.


I'm hoping I can get the Moderna one.  While it has not yet been proven, theirs may prevent you from transmitting it.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: SoupGuru: How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.

I'm hoping I can get the Moderna one.  While it has not yet been proven, theirs may prevent you from transmitting it.


My boss is trying to get us that one by late Feb/early March. He knows most employees won't get the 2nd dose.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fine with me. That gives the anti-vaxxers time to change their minds.

/you go, Pfizer & Moderna!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: SoupGuru: How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.

I'm hoping I can get the Moderna one.  While it has not yet been proven, theirs may prevent you from transmitting it.


Get mine on Tuesday... Hoping to be a Zombie before the New Year.

Sooooo many people I need to eat.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Diogenes: SoupGuru: How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.

I'm hoping I can get the Moderna one.  While it has not yet been proven, theirs may prevent you from transmitting it.


??

Then first dose alone isn't useful. Both Moderna and Pfizer require two doses.
 
God--
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So Pfizer merged my wife's company Mylan pharmaceuticals to create a spinoff company called Viatris. 3 weeks after the merger they announced they're shutting down the company . It is the largest drug manufacturing plant in the US and Mylan itself was the second largest generics manufacturer in the world...

/CSB
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: That's fine with me. That gives the anti-vaxxers time to change their minds.

/you go, Pfizer & Moderna!


With 95% efficacy, I don't give a shiat about the anti-vaxxers right now.  If they want to give up their spots in line, fine by me.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.


The Moderna vaccine started shipping this week and the US has a ton of orders for that one already. Some around here acted like Pfizer was the only vaccine that we would have.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I sure hope that all the Republican anti-mask covid-hoax kunts are at the back of the line...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Diogenes: SoupGuru: How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.

I'm hoping I can get the Moderna one.  While it has not yet been proven, theirs may prevent you from transmitting it.

??

Then first dose alone isn't useful. Both Moderna and Pfizer require two doses.


Relax. No one really knows yet. Moderna just did some specific testing that Pfizer has not done yet. That's why these things usually take years to get to market. We really have no idea what the efficacy is or exactly the level of protection... That will take months of study on the people who are getting vaccinated.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's the batch I want.  Not the xbox red ring of death version.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Diogenes: SoupGuru: How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.

I'm hoping I can get the Moderna one.  While it has not yet been proven, theirs may prevent you from transmitting it.

??

Then first dose alone isn't useful. Both Moderna and Pfizer require two doses.


Confused.  I wasn't mentioning or speaking to the necessity for the booster at all.  Just that Moderna's might have a slight advantage.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Diogenes: SoupGuru: How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.

I'm hoping I can get the Moderna one.  While it has not yet been proven, theirs may prevent you from transmitting it.

Get mine on Tuesday... Hoping to be a Zombie before the New Year.

Sooooo many people I need to eat.


Look, if you're OK with becoming a bearded crocodile with an effeminate voice, that's your choice.

You do you.
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Got my vaccine yesterday (Pfizer). So far only a sore arm (mild) and no other side effects. Hope they do get many more doses shipped soon.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Diogenes: SoupGuru: How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.

I'm hoping I can get the Moderna one.  While it has not yet been proven, theirs may prevent you from transmitting it.


For me, there is the Dolly Vaccine and then some sad imitations.

But maybe some people don't enjoy music or appreciate awesomeness, and that's cool too.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So far Ohio has administered 8000 or so first doses.  For some reason, I expected the first wave to have a little more than than.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: How's the Moderns vax looking? There are still  others going through testing, right? It's not like all our eggs are in the Pfizer basket.


Pfizer and Moderna are essentially the same in terms of effectiveness. The Moderna people came up with a better way to contain the mRNA inside biological "containers," so their vaccine is more stable and doesn't need the ultracold temperatures. So Pfizer for the areas with enough population to contain the infrastructure and Moderna for the hinterlands should enable coverage for most of the country. Worldwide, Pfizer is going to useful for cities, but not sure it is going to work so well everywhere else.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

You can only clone so fast.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Maybe sooner, they often set goals like this then try to beat it so we can say we conquered it and look good for doing it too.


Good to know that Scotty is still doing well outside of Starfleet.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mcnguyen: MattyBlast: That's fine with me. That gives the anti-vaxxers time to change their minds.

/you go, Pfizer & Moderna!

With 95% efficacy, I don't give a shiat about the anti-vaxxers right now.  If they want to give up their spots in line, fine by me.


I agree with the sentiment. Totally see where you're coming from. Smarted your post, even. Still, I want for us as a country (and of course the rest of the world) to reach that target of 75% vaccinated (or whatever the percentage is--it seems to change every day) so that we can all eventually go back to normal.
 
