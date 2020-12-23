 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Post)   Canada has stupid morons as well; click to see a prime example   (nationalpost.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, Medicine, Government, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario, health officials, Health care, severe pandemic lockdown of the entire province, unnecessary restrictions  
•       •       •

1165 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 10:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take off, hoser.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Take off, hoser.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does someone think the restriction of keeping a canoe's length between each person in public spaces is too restrictive?
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Jake Havechek: Take off, hoser.

[Fark user image 500x1406]


Lol, that old prick lives 10 minutes from me. Still a prick.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Nationalist Post vs. Doug Ford.

letthemfight.jpeg
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
National Post? Uh, no thanks. I don't even like Doug but I'll take him acting on the recommendations he's received (he may have moved late, but at least he seems to listen to them unlike some other populist numnuts) vs some rw wanker from the National Post.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I only use the NP for their cryptic crosswords.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: Does someone think the restriction of keeping a canoe's length between each person in public spaces is too restrictive?


It's one hockey-stick's length. They don't use that silly Queen of England measurements.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 288x216]

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Middle pic...one good logo doesn't make up for two awful ones.

/Screw the fake Confederate flag
//Double screw Chevrolet/GM
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Scriber, pic presented without comment
 
IDisME
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
NP is garbage.  But if you want to see the stupidest Canadian, look up Randy Hillier (sp?).  Even the conservatives want nothing to do with him.  Or his kids.
 
IDisME
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here is the most recent nutcase crap with Randy Hillier.

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/group-of-do​c​tors-signs-open-letter-to-mpp-randy-hi​llier-denouncing-covid-19-misinformati​on-1.5239500
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Toronto lockdown didn't work because they could still leave the city. I'm a good jaunt outside Toronto and we were seeing Orthodox Jews and ladies in burkas shopping here which is quite unusual for cow country. We also didn't see any real covid cases at all until the Toronto lockdown which I'm sure is related.
 
Electrify
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 288x216]

[Fark user image image 425x239]


In fairness, both have technically waged war against the United States.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DMDmarty: gopher321: Jake Havechek: Take off, hoser.

[Fark user image 500x1406]

Lol, that old prick lives 10 minutes from me. Still a prick.


And now they'll live 10 minutes from me. Sigh
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The problem is mainly in the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) and parts of southern Ontario.  He's reluctant to deal with them directly because:

A. They are areas with a lot of conservatives and he doesn't want to piss off his voters

2) GTA has some real anti-mask nutcases, like beating up Asian store owners for the China Virus and marching to fight for the freedumb to get COVID. If he singles out Toronto they may focus their crazy on him, if he makes it a provincial mandate they're less likely to feel the gubmint's trying to get them.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.