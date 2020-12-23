 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Mean Girls, Christmas Cosplay Edition   (masslive.com)
23
    More: Strange, Internet privacy, Nativity of Jesus, Privacy, Nativity of Jesus in art, Surveillance, limited information, Privacy policy, Nativity scene  
•       •       •

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to go there...

Put the nativity set at the church, where it belongs.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man is dressed in a pink leisure suit


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White dude, pink suit, musher hat and bling.  Damn, that is Masshole Hipster AF.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, people who set out elaborate nativity scenes really need to secure baby Jesus better - like use some 5" deck screws or something.  Most baby Jesuses are just asking for a drop-kicking.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: To be fair, people who set out elaborate nativity scenes really need to secure baby Jesus better - like use some 5" deck screws or something.  Most baby Jesuses are just asking for a drop-kicking.


I feel the same way about people who let their dogs just run around in their yard. Deck screw that pooch to a tree or expect it to get stolen for fighting dog bait.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's not a leisure suit, it's a tracksuit
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Merltech: I'm going to go there...

Put the nativity set at the church, where it belongs.


Do you live there? No?

Okay, your concern is duly noted with the same degree of interest as to the color of my morning dump.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: White dude, pink suit, musher hat and bling.  Damn, that is Masshole Hipster AF.


Not necessarily white. Crappy image quality.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet nobody had this on their 2020 bingo card.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning 0
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of the Nativity scenes or anything but like any display, leave it the f**k alone. It's not your property. It doesn't affect you. Just keep fecking walking.

A$$holes gotta a$$hole.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: Merltech: I'm going to go there...

Put the nativity set at the church, where it belongs.

Do you live there? No?

Okay, your concern is duly noted with the same degree of interest as to the color of my morning dump.


What the hell is wrong with you? Do you say those kind of things just to get a reaction? The guy is as white as white can be, not that I give a damn about what color it is. You must be very terribly bored. Get a hobby.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The article in no way lived up to my expectations based on the Fark headline.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: To be fair, people who set out elaborate nativity scenes really need to secure baby Jesus better - like use some 5" deck screws or something. Most baby Jesuses are just asking for a drop-kicking.


You get a lot of good, flat surface area in the hands & feet.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: Do you live there? No?

Okay, your concern is duly noted with the same degree of interest as to the color of my morning dump.


Where? In America? Some of us are even citizens of the word.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: White dude, pink suit, musher hat and bling.  Damn, that is Masshole Hipster AF.


Allston, police should be searching in Allston.  Possibly Somerville.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: gar1013: Merltech: I'm going to go there...

Put the nativity set at the church, where it belongs.

Do you live there? No?

Okay, your concern is duly noted with the same degree of interest as to the color of my morning dump.

What the hell is wrong with you? Do you say those kind of things just to get a reaction? The guy is as white as white can be, not that I give a damn about what color it is. You must be very terribly bored. Get a hobby.


Lol. You don't even know how to reply to the right comment.

You probably haven't gotten out of your basement much, but people of all races have varying skin tones.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pink leisure suit? Did this happen i 1970?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UberDave: To be fair, people who set out elaborate nativity scenes really need to secure baby Jesus better - like use some 5" deck screws or something.  Most baby Jesuses are just asking for a drop-kicking.


Sounds like you need a better Jesus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Out of respect for others' beliefs (or the lack thereof), nativity scenes should be on people's private properties or at churches, not at the city square or City Hall. Although, TFA says the nativity scene was near City Hall, so it very well could have been on private property.

That being said, vandalism/theft is not the answer if you are turned off or offended by a nativity scene in a public place. Send an email to your mayor or representative, or make a phone call to City Hall instead.

/Happy holidays to all, whatever holiday you celebrate.
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: UberDave: To be fair, people who set out elaborate nativity scenes really need to secure baby Jesus better - like use some 5" deck screws or something. Most baby Jesuses are just asking for a drop-kicking.

You get a lot of good, flat surface area in the hands & feet.

[i.redd.it image 340x223]


wrists. its all in the wrist
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Out of respect for others' beliefs (or the lack thereof), nativity scenes should be on people's private properties or at churches, not at the city square or City Hall. Although, TFA says the nativity scene was near City Hall, so it very well could have been on private property.

That being said, vandalism/theft is not the answer if you are turned off or offended by a nativity scene in a public place. Send an email to your mayor or representative, or make a phone call to City Hall instead.

/Happy holidays to all, whatever holiday you celebrate.


Be sure to include your name and address.
 
