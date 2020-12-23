 Skip to content
(AP News)   Global virus rules for Christmas are as uniform as those for dating   (apnews.com) divider line
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you use your common sense, it doesn't matter what "rules" are applicable in your country.

The 5% of you that actually use your common sense will understand this.

/If you're travelling to spend time with your family this Christmas, you're human garbage
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In Lebanon, you can go to a nightclub, but you can't dance.
How many people can you share a Christmas meal with? France recommends no more than six, in Chile it's 15, and in Brazil it's as many as you want.
Meanwhile, Italy's mind-boggling, color-coded holiday virus rules change almost every day for the next two weeks.


Looks like complete stupid ass people are running these countries.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Angela Charlton in Paris, Pan Pylas in London, Diane Jeantet in Rio de Janeiro, Frances D'Emilio in Rome, Zeina Karam in Lebanon, Tong-Hyung Kim in Seoul, Mogomotsi Magome in Johannesburg, John Flesher in Traverse City, Michigan contributed.

One of these things, it's not like the others...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No national restrictions have been imposed ahead of Christmas

What a shock that the "Trump of South America" (Bolsonaro) is taking this approach.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We could have beat this in April if we had actually stayed home when locked down in March.

A stimulus at that time could have done a lot of good. Mobilizing the National Guard to deliver food and toilet paper would have allowed people to stay home.

We are a stupid people.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You are screwing his/her entire sexual history.

Best to make your Mistakes while still young.
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Always wait two day before acknowledging any symptoms of COVID. Otherwise you look desperate.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In other news, there are different circumstances in different countries and no one universal policy to rule them all.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


3 days is like industry standard.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So don't be ugly AND poor?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the best Christmas ever. I don't even have to use a lame excuse to entirely check out of all the family visitation shiat because there is a very real reason for doing so. *live from quarantine city*
 
