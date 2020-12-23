 Skip to content
(Chronicle Herald)   2020 - Let us remember the good times. Hey everyone, remember good times?   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scratching and surviving...good times
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am as grateful as a man could be to have gone through the Great Pause with my wife, whose unwillingness to be overwhelmed by the litany of woes we all faced, kept the Eeyore in me at bay.

OOOOOO, someone's got a wife!!

Crazy as it sounds, I am thankful for those damn Zoom calls, not just because they allowed me to work far from a populated newsroom.

OOOOOO, someone's got a job!

I celebrated birthdays on there, trained with my karate buddies, talked novels with my book club buddies, even joined end-of-week happy hours, where friends and I toasted each other, and our abiding good fortune to call Nova Scotia home.

OOOOOO, someone's got friends!  Nobody likes a show-off, asshole.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Suflig
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When Kobe died?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the positive side, my drinking alone to excess has been normalized in the eyes of society. So I got that going for me. Which is nice.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What good times look like:

https://youtu.be/0wysCoAm2Yo
 
Petey4335
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TwilightZone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A neighbor kid has a telescope.  He let me see the grand conjunction Monday night.  I could see Saturn and his rings and Jupiter and four moons.  It was so farking cool.  It lasted a few seconds.  I'm still jazzed.  Take your joy where you can find it.  Ain't much around these days.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't look so sad, I know it's over.
But life goes on, and this old world will keep on turning.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Close enough.

Yes, that happened this year. A decade of tragedy stuffed in a one-year box.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember not being afraid for my life when I went to the grocery store. I could just grab what I needed and get out of there. Now I have to play Pac-Man and run away from maskless zombies as I try and grab the power pellets I need,
 
SweetMama
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
> I tried, with little success, to learn the names of some trees and mushrooms and a few rocks, but didn't care.

And then I tried to write an article about how lame I am, and nobody cared about that either.

> I baked bread of inconsistent quality, but liked it all the same.

Sorry, that's pathetic.

The sentiment of this article is reasonable. Of course it is possible to learn and grow and find satisfaction during hard times. But you can set the bar higher than this. If he had planted a bunch of trees, that would be something worth writing about.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Finding something to be grateful for in a hellish year

LegacyDL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2020 has been the longest shortest year ever.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good times: Today is the last day Bill Barr is Attorney General.
WilderKWight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmm.  The good times... The good times...

My partner (a medical professional) and I (a front-line traveling "essential" worker) got to have sex a couple times this year when we were 98% certain we were both uninfected and probably wouldn't accidentally spread the virus to each other or our other family members. I mean, we were still taking a risk, but it has been a Looooooooooong year.

Anyway, that was nice.

The first thing we're doing when we're vaccinated should be obvious.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kool & The Gang - Celebration (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3GwjfUFyY6M
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dammit.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember laughter?
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Finding something to be grateful for in a hellish year

I just want to thank the person responsible for motivating all of the Georgia voters and turning the state blue.

Thank you Donald Trump.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nostalgia for an Age That Never Existed
Youtube wx5XS6uXP-g


Nsfw lyrics, hard N word.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WilderKWight:

Fix the plumbing?
 
