(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Does this count as a COVID death?   (abc7.com)
    Sad, Oxygen, gruesome murder, COVID-19 unit, oxygen tank, Investigators, man, roommate  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course it does, they would even count COVID deaths for anyone who is asymptomatic but dies in a motorcycle accident. If it is in their body, they would count it.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sadly, not surprising in Lancaster. Yikes.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in the fever dreams of AM talk radio hosts.

/they also suffer from an ailment called "Illegals getting $1800 stimulus checks."
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking loud snoring was involved.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Of course it does, they would even count COVID deaths for anyone who is asymptomatic but dies in a motorcycle accident. If it is in their body, they would count it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Odd Couple episode ever.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Of course it does, they would even count COVID deaths for anyone who is asymptomatic but dies in a motorcycle accident. If it is in their body, they would count it.


Dad, get off the internet and go shovel the walk.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the money?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Of course it does, they would even count COVID deaths for anyone who is asymptomatic but dies in a motorcycle accident. If it is in their body, they would count it.


K, dawg...
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know it was just another flu-related beating. Lamestream media, amirite?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we are only just ramping up on the current wave of mass hospitalizations. I was expecting overcrowding to get much worse before violence started breaking out.

/people on vents are usually heavily sedated
//hopefully the old timer got taken out by the first blow and never even felt it
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he hasn't been in the hospital for covid he wouldn't have died.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but conservatives are forever going to be telling the story of the beating being classified as a Covid death.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old mans final words before the attack: "corona virus is a liberal hoax, you and I just got the flu"

/s
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's just a comorbidity of residing in Lancaster. Others include meth and being trampled by a horse and buggy.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus H Christ.  Aside from the covid/not covid, that is a horrible way to die.   Like was said above, I hope the first blow took him out.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.  Nothing counts as a covid death because if lots of people are dying from Covid then Trump supporters were stupid to support him.

Since they are stupid people who identify as not stupid people true things must be false.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Of course it does, they would even count COVID deaths for anyone who is asymptomatic but dies in a motorcycle accident. If it is in their body, they would count it.


Dave? Izzat you? At least now I know you don't just trumpet that nonsense in the office
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think i'd take my chances with covid over lancaster.
both?  never had a chance.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: I'm thinking loud snoring was involved.


Or talking. My mom sleep talks, and would get into arguments with the other lady in her hospital room while asleep, using language I didn't even know she knew.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super_pope: No.  Nothing counts as a covid death because if lots of people are dying from Covid then Trump supporters were stupid to support him.

Since they are stupid people who identify as not stupid people true things must be false.


They do identify as stupid, and they're proud of it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two more covid symptoms to add to the list: blunt force trauma and homicidal ideation.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it freed up 2 beds in the Covid unit which is already stretched to the limit.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With an additional charge due to victim's age? So, now you should check the date of birth before beating someone.
"I'd kick your ass, but you're too old."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Covid exist in our 4D space time?  If yes, the death is covid.  100% of all deaths in spacetime are due to covid.  From the big bang to the last proton decay, all deaths are corona deaths.  Even if we eradicate it.  It will have existed, so it will exist in spacetime.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remember....EVERYONE that has covid and dies counts as a covid death

somehow they will still be doing that 100 years from now.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's grandma had covid-19 listed as a secondary factor even though she tested negative.
/She had tested positive previously but recovered and tested negative.
//Primary cause was sepsis.
///3
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: remember....EVERYONE that has covid and dies counts as a covid death

somehow they will still be doing that 100 years from now.


My coroner's office says you're full of shiat.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked the link and was then disappointed that this story didn't include a beating by, or to, antelopes.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

felching pen: With an additional charge due to victim's age? So, now you should check the date of birth before beating someone.
"I'd kick your ass, but you're too old."


You also can't have sex with minors, and getting into a physical altercation with a minor has increased odds of you going to prison.

So nothing new.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I see the covidiots are out in force.
 
mononymous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
AppleOptionEsc:

"You also can't have sex with minors"

Not with THAT attitude, buster...
 
abbarach
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I'm thinking loud snoring gasping, wheezing was involved.


FTFY
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A COVIDsexual got beaten by a COVIDphobe
 
davynelson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I concur, it was probably that horrible ack ack gurgling sound of the ventilator that drove him mad.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

felching pen: With an additional charge due to victim's age? So, now you should check the date of birth before beating someone.
"I'd kick your ass, but you're too old."


Yes, it is an enhancement in many states to harm someone over the age of 65.  The legislature determined that these individuals are vulnerable and less able to defend themselves from violence or exploitation.  This is like other status crimes due to the nature of the victim such as hate crimes or enhancements due to the age of a minor. Now this is in Los Angeles county so who knows if the new DA will allow this enhancement under his new policy.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Of course it does, they would even count COVID deaths for anyone who is asymptomatic but dies in a motorcycle accident. If it is in their body, they would count it.


You have no idea how death certificates work do you? You can die from multiple things. An aliment can cause an accident and kill you.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Of course it does, they would even count COVID deaths for anyone who is asymptomatic but dies in a motorcycle accident. If it is in their body, they would count it.


fark you, you uneducated ignorant moronic piece of shiat
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: felching pen: With an additional charge due to victim's age? So, now you should check the date of birth before beating someone.
"I'd kick your ass, but you're too old."

Yes, it is an enhancement in many states to harm someone over the age of 65.  The legislature determined that these individuals are vulnerable and less able to defend themselves from violence or exploitation.  This is like other status crimes due to the nature of the victim such as hate crimes or enhancements due to the age of a minor. Now this is in Los Angeles county so who knows if the new DA will allow this enhancement under his new policy.


Is there another enhancement if the attacker is over 65?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Jesus H Christ.  Aside from the covid/not covid, that is a horrible way to die.   Like was said above, I hope the first blow took him out.


Why do people want to be surprised? I don't.
Think about it. Chewing a nice piece of perfectly cooked rare steak. And you just blink out. NO. I'd like a chance to laugh that at least I was eating that 🥩 when ☠ came for me.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: Worst Odd Couple episode ever.


Or best?
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WelldeadLink: Daedalus27: felching pen: With an additional charge due to victim's age? So, now you should check the date of birth before beating someone.
"I'd kick your ass, but you're too old."

Yes, it is an enhancement in many states to harm someone over the age of 65.  The legislature determined that these individuals are vulnerable and less able to defend themselves from violence or exploitation.  This is like other status crimes due to the nature of the victim such as hate crimes or enhancements due to the age of a minor. Now this is in Los Angeles county so who knows if the new DA will allow this enhancement under his new policy.

Is there another enhancement if the attacker is over 65?


No.  It is a factor that can be considered in sentencing (as a mitigating factor), but it isn't taken into account in charging. If there associated factors due to the age of the attacker (dementia, fear, etc.) then that is something to be argued to the jury.
 
