(BBC-US)   German forces airlifting food and supplies to Britain. This is not a repeat from Bizarro-1949   (bbc.com) divider line
    Europe, United Kingdom, European Union, Commercial item transport and distribution, food imports, Lettuce, French residents, International trade  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cabbage crates over the briney?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice headline subs, I lachte.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know the bratwurst is going to be too spicy for the Brits to handle.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohmy.disney.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theyll never go away of you keep feeding them
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zombie Goebbels would have been proud.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Zombie Goebbels would have been proud.


Woops, I mean Goering.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort of related.

satwcomic.comView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I've been repeatedly told how great Brexit is for the British people.  Are you telling me that people (cartoon characters) can just go on the internet and lie?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: You know the bratwurst is going to be too spicy for the Brits to handle.


They can boil any flavor right out. It's like their superpower.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UNICEF last week, the Germans this week... this really hasn't been a year to be proud of for the Brits 🤔 and 8 days to go until armageddon
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airfreight does not = Airlift. Once the German pilots start throwing candy to starving Brit kids below, we can call it an "airlift"
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: But I've been repeatedly told how great Brexit is for the British people.  Are you telling me that people (cartoon characters) can just go on the internet and lie?


The travel blockade is due to the new COVID variant, not Brexit.

But you're certainly meeting my expectations of how well you understand the situation.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Commander Lysdexic: stevenboof: But I've been repeatedly told how great Brexit is for the British people.  Are you telling me that people (cartoon characters) can just go on the internet and lie?

The travel blockade is due to the new COVID variant, not Brexit.

But you're certainly meeting my expectations of how well you understand the situation.


What, you really think things will work out in the next eight days? They'll have an agreement in those eight days?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they'd just open their brexit-buckets a few day early rather than panic.

/actually, they are more brexit-boxes than buckets, as apparently they never thought to repurpose pickle-buckets on that side of the briny as is done in the US

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: You know the bratwurst is going to be too spicy for the Brits to handle.


Man. I don't know which side to come down on this. Bratwurst is bland and Germans don't like spicy, or even so british people like things even more bland...
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OK, which

BafflerMeal: UberDave: You know the bratwurst is going to be too spicy for the Brits to handle.

Man. I don't know which side to come down on this. Bratwurst is bland and Germans don't like spicy, or even so british people like things even more bland...


It's easy, which is spicier... a currywurst or a vindaloo from the local takeaway. Brits win hands down.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cormee: UNICEF last week, the Germans this week... this really hasn't been a year to be proud of for the Brits 🤔 and 8 days to go until armageddon


2016 represents the beginning of our death dive from reasonable value within the global community to prime example of how not to be a nation state.
Thanks Brexit voters you stupid, stupid bastards.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
80 tonnes, there are 3,000 trucks stopped at the port, that's about 60-67,000 tonnes of missing shipments. Basically the Lufthansa efforts are appreciated I'm sure, but they're a drop in the bucket compared to the problem so that still needs to get resolved quickly.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cormee: UNICEF last week, the Germans this week... this really hasn't been a year to be proud of for the Brits 🤔 and 8 days to go until armageddon


c2.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
for the sake of getting things done i was going to suggest get organized crime involved.
 
