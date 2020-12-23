 Skip to content
 
(Fox5 DC)   Won't someone think of those poor yacht owners having to quarantine at sea?   (fox5dc.com) divider line
28
    More: Strange, Family, Boat, private boats, Property, 65-year-old retired yacht owner, Florida Keys, New data, Boats  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second wave?  We're either on our fifth wave or still on the first.

//You will have to come to shore before this is all over
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. My "yacht" is my primary residence and I still can't write it off, except as a business expense for the charter company I work(before the plague) it for.

Also, there are farkers with used cars with a higher resale value so...

I need to get adopted by rich people. Isn't there an agency or something?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Second wave?  We're either on our fifth wave or still on the first.

//You will have to come to shore before this is all over


I spent three months at a mooring in a wildlife refuge after they cancelled our tourist season. Shore became optional and those hyper yacht owners can stay afloat for a long time if they're willing to stay put and not run their generators much (hint: they aren't).

They likely got air lifted to their chateaux, but don't advertise it. Their crews are who you should pity.

I missed my fam, but the water was great, and very peaceful. Plenty of rain to catch and drink too. Too much rain on a couple occasions.

I got sick of eating sprouts. But I did have line of sight on a cell tower some miles away, so that was cool. Can't live without Fark amirite?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hence why they need tax cuts to distance themselves from us dirty peasants.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"It makes it easier to tell the rest of the family members that we're not doing anything at the house,"

You know, I can almost feel some sympathy for them.
Not quite, but almost.

/Avoiding in-laws is always legit with me.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, uh, unattended mansions?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No? I'm gonna go with no.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"What's more, boat ownership among first-time buyers comprised 31% of new boat sales through September, making up the majority (90%) of 2020's uptick in sales, according to boating news trade publication Trade Only Today."

/ Guess Jack_O Jr. and I will be sitting down by the boat ramp this summer with some camp chairs and a cooler... should be a hell of a show.

/Comedy gold
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [th.bing.com image 800x600]


That's dedication to a trading strategy.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: "What's more, boat ownership among first-time buyers comprised 31% of new boat sales through September, making up the majority (90%) of 2020's uptick in sales, according to boating news trade publication Trade Only Today."

/ Guess Jack_O Jr. and I will be sitting down by the boat ramp this summer with some camp chairs and a cooler... should be a hell of a show.

/Comedy gold


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Weird segue. Guy escaping all of the rubes germy germs on his $2 million yacht. BTW, powerboat sales are up, you get that bass tracker?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I came to this thread hoping to post pictures of Andy Bernard suffering hilariously on his boat but Google didn't have any aside from the one where they're video chatting with him.  Did Ed Helms bleach it off the internet or something?
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: "What's more, boat ownership among first-time buyers comprised 31% of new boat sales through September, making up the majority (90%) of 2020's uptick in sales, according to boating news trade publication Trade Only Today."

/ Guess Jack_O Jr. and I will be sitting down by the boat ramp this summer with some camp chairs and a cooler... should be a hell of a show.

/Comedy gold


Oh....
The Coast Guard gonna be busy.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: EvilEgg: Second wave?  We're either on our fifth wave or still on the first.

//You will have to come to shore before this is all over

I spent three months at a mooring in a wildlife refuge after they cancelled our tourist season. Shore became optional and those hyper yacht owners can stay afloat for a long time if they're willing to stay put and not run their generators much (hint: they aren't).

They likely got air lifted to their chateaux, but don't advertise it. Their crews are who you should pity.

I missed my fam, but the water was great, and very peaceful. Plenty of rain to catch and drink too. Too much rain on a couple occasions.

I got sick of eating sprouts. But I did have line of sight on a cell tower some miles away, so that was cool. Can't live without Fark amirite?


Some people might say you are wildly rich.
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: "It makes it easier to tell the rest of the family members that we're not doing anything at the house,"

You know, I can almost feel some sympathy for them.
Not quite, but almost.

/Avoiding in-laws is always legit with me.


That's how I'm thinking. I was trying to get worked up into hating on the rich, then saw the quote you cited. They're not just being virus safe but also avoiding domestic strife. I always encourage that. And if you can afford it, no price is too high to pay.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I need to get adopted by rich people. Isn't there an agency or something?


Are you a hot, college age female?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boo the fark hoo
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Depends on your quality of boat bunny.

Hot enough I could ride out several plagues.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: yohohogreengiant: I need to get adopted by rich people. Isn't there an agency or something?

Are you a hot, college age female?


I have riches in plenty, as long as you don't look at the paper.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: yohohogreengiant: I need to get adopted by rich people. Isn't there an agency or something?

Are you a hot, college age female?


Sigh.
No.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: yohohogreengiant: EvilEgg: Second wave?  We're either on our fifth wave or still on the first.

//You will have to come to shore before this is all over

I spent three months at a mooring in a wildlife refuge after they cancelled our tourist season. Shore became optional and those hyper yacht owners can stay afloat for a long time if they're willing to stay put and not run their generators much (hint: they aren't).

They likely got air lifted to their chateaux, but don't advertise it. Their crews are who you should pity.

I missed my fam, but the water was great, and very peaceful. Plenty of rain to catch and drink too. Too much rain on a couple occasions.

I got sick of eating sprouts. But I did have line of sight on a cell tower some miles away, so that was cool. Can't live without Fark amirite?

Some people might say you are wildly rich.


I have riches in plenty if you don't look at the paper.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: big pig peaches: yohohogreengiant: I need to get adopted by rich people. Isn't there an agency or something?

Are you a hot, college age female?

Sigh.
No.


me neither :(
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: EvilEgg: Second wave?  We're either on our fifth wave or still on the first.

//You will have to come to shore before this is all over

I spent three months at a mooring in a wildlife refuge after they cancelled our tourist season. Shore became optional and those hyper yacht owners can stay afloat for a long time if they're willing to stay put and not run their generators much (hint: they aren't).

They likely got air lifted to their chateaux, but don't advertise it. Their crews are who you should pity.

I missed my fam, but the water was great, and very peaceful. Plenty of rain to catch and drink too. Too much rain on a couple occasions.

I got sick of eating sprouts. But I did have line of sight on a cell tower some miles away, so that was cool. Can't live without Fark amirite?


I don't know how much food they can store, but I doubt six months.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EvilEgg: yohohogreengiant: EvilEgg: Second wave?  We're either on our fifth wave or still on the first.

//You will have to come to shore before this is all over

I spent three months at a mooring in a wildlife refuge after they cancelled our tourist season. Shore became optional and those hyper yacht owners can stay afloat for a long time if they're willing to stay put and not run their generators much (hint: they aren't).

They likely got air lifted to their chateaux, but don't advertise it. Their crews are who you should pity.

I missed my fam, but the water was great, and very peaceful. Plenty of rain to catch and drink too. Too much rain on a couple occasions.

I got sick of eating sprouts. But I did have line of sight on a cell tower some miles away, so that was cool. Can't live without Fark amirite?

I don't know how much food they can store, but I doubt six months.


Trivially for six months.

They'll run out of diesel for their farking air conditioner and deep freezer first.

Of course their crews will be in the equivalent of pasta, beans and rice in no time.
 
