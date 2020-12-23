 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Archaeologists find nail used to stick Jesus Christ on the cross in secret chamber of Czech monastery. Pogo stick remains unlocated   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I ate to be that Jesus denier guy, but, no, they didn't and no, it wasn't. And guess what?
I don't hate to be that Jesus denier guy. I feels good not to believe in spooks and voo doo.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOW are they going to possibly "prove" this?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I ate to be that Jesus denier guy, but, no, they didn't and no, it wasn't. And guess what?
I don't hate to be that Jesus denier guy. I feels good not to believe in spooks and voo doo.


There's nothing wrong with being the denier guy, but I think that stylistically it's important to be funny about it. Let's brainstorm some jokes:

- "I found two nails that look like that in my garden - I'd be willing to let them go for $5k each so they can have the whole set."

- "Are we sure this is the right one? From what I've read the Romans nailed a lot of dudes."

- "Does this mean we can clone Jesus? If nothing else, it'll dramatically drive down the price of wine."

Or, my favorite:

- "Wow! It's unthinkable that someone would let such a priceless artifact slip through their hands."
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Combustion: HOW are they going to possibly "prove" this?


"Forget it, Jake; its the Sun."
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have they found his tap shoes or crutch yet?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Like I say.

Sure, because everyone knew Jesus was a big star and kept every item from every major event of his life mint-in-box just waiting so their descendants could sell them for top dollar to visiting warrior-tourists a thousand years later.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Have they found his tap shoes or crutch yet?


Did someone eat the cracker?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Have they found his tap shoes or crutch yet?


Right behind this box of crackers.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Horseshiat.

There are so many fake crucifixion artifacts floating around you could probably build an ark out of just the "authentic pieces of the cross" in circulation.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: RoyFokker'sGhost: Have they found his tap shoes or crutch yet?

Right behind this box of crackers.


Do they have the GOP in the Czech Republic?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So.......

Jesus walks in to a hotel. He walks right up to the front desk, slaps down a few nails and ask "Can you put me up for the night?"
 
fark yews
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hopefully Peewee Herman's bike was in the basement too.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Combustion: HOW are they going to possibly "prove" this?


Well OBVIOUSLY they can't.  EVERYONE knows that the Rom (gypsies) stole the nails out of the hands and feet of Christ, and, in gratitude for alleviating his suffering they alone were given permission to steal to their heart's content without going to hell.   Just ask them.  Why would they lie about such a thing?
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey Christians, it's time to take Jesus down from that cross. Take some responsibility for your own sins.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

YouSaidWhat: [Fark user image 425x465]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Combustion: HOW are they going to possibly "prove" this?


DNA obviously...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
img.promotionalgiftwholesale.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
unless of course they're here:
evilhat.comView Full Size
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

YouSaidWhat: [Fark user image 425x465]


Why is Jesus white?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Archaeologists have previously uncovered dozens of nails claimed to be linked to the crucifixion, . . .

The Romans were being thorough.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Horseshiat.

There are so many fake crucifixion artifacts floating around you could probably build an ark out of just the "authentic pieces of the cross" in circulation.


It was said back in the middle ages that if all the fragments of the "true cross" were assembled the resulting cross would cover three quarters of Christendom
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Horseshiat.

There are so many fake crucifixion artifacts floating around you could probably build an ark out of just the "authentic pieces of the cross" in circulation.


I've held a cross with supposedly a splinter of the original cross in it.  There have been movies about the hunt for the Holy Grail.  There's the Shroud of Turin.  I've never heard of a peep about anyone even looking for the nails.

I would think that they would need to have fairly large heads on them or the wrists/feet would just slip off of them.

I'm also curious about who the "Experts" and "Archaeologists" who are being quoted are.

Dunno, they could be the real deal.  I'd want a lot more than information from unnamed sources.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The son is there.
 
crozzo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shoot, that's small change. I've got the actual hammer that the Roman centurion, Saius Eursorrius, used to drive the nails in. Of course, it being two thousand years old, I've had to replace the handle and buy a new head, but other than that, it's all original.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anderson! Don't you farking dare!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty good article about relics and Jesus actually existing
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
JFC theists are gullible.  These "Archaeologists" need a lecture on proper archaeology from John Romer.

"We found a rusty nail in an old box that someone emobossed with IR  on a piece of tin, therefore it could be a nail from the true cross"

It "could" also mean that the box belongs to Ira Renfield or  "is rusty".
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Pretty good article about relics and Jesus actually existing


That's already been fact checked.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mollari: JFC theists are gullible.  These "Archaeologists" need a lecture on proper archaeology from John Romer.

"We found a rusty nail in an old box that someone emobossed with IR  on a piece of tin, therefore it could be a nail from the true cross"

It "could" also mean that the box belongs to Ira Renfield or  "is rusty".


It's why they have to start them so early in Sunday madrassa School.
 
Dr. Explodey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Combustion: HOW are they going to possibly "prove" this?


Jesus has lizard dna.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Archaeologists have previously uncovered dozens of nails claimed to be linked to the crucifixion, . . .

The Romans were being thorough.


The Romans crucified 30,000 followers of Spartacus.  You could have someone crucified during the gladatorial games (well, crucified and after an hour or so to clear space for the main event) for the cost of a bottle of wine at a bistro.

But somehow anything connected with a crucifixion has to be one the Romans couldn't both to document (but documented internally so well that they couldn't change it to stoning when when they wanted to retcon it to claim that the Jews did it and not the Romans).

The "splinters of the true cross" multiplied far more than Jesus ever multiplied  "loaves and fishes".  First I've heard anyone tell of the nail (except and old tale about gypsies having good luck thanks to one of them stealing one of the nails intended for Jesus's crucifixion).
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CVGScorch: YouSaidWhat: [Fark user image 425x465]

Why is Jesus white?


We're not allowed to ask that these days
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mollari: JFC theists are gullible.  These "Archaeologists" need a lecture on proper archaeology from John Romer.

"We found a rusty nail in an old box that someone emobossed with IR  on a piece of tin, therefore it could be a nail from the true cross"

It "could" also mean that the box belongs to Ira Renfield or  "is rusty".


Excuse me, but "Ira Renfield" was the name Jesus used to pick up chicks in college.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Archaeologists have previously uncovered dozens of nails claimed to be linked to the crucifixion, leading experts to remain skeptical about the new find.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CVGScorch: YouSaidWhat: [Fark user image 425x465]

Why is Jesus white?


Who?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure the people who put it there thought it was one of the real nails from the crucifixion, but so did the people who thought they had Jesus' foreskin
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Archeologist?"  He was looking at a box in an unused room. He's not an archeologist. He's a janitor.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

YouSaidWhat: [Fark user image 425x465]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Show your love for JFK.
 
