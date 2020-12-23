 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Scientist who discovered Ebola says we can probably ring in the new year of 2021 with 'Disease X', something much deadlier than Covid (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Viral hemorrhagic fever, blood samples, Zoonosis, Pandemic, new pathogens, Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum, Zoonoses  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19 is a zoonotic disease, with the prevailing theory still being that the virus made the jump to humans at a wet market in Wuhan at the end of last year.

*puts on Libertarian tin-foil hat

Those aren't wet markets, those are free enterprise entrepreneurs thriving without job killing health and cleanliness regulations
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty safe bet. Lots of things are more deadly than COVID.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Reverend J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make the bold prediction that a disease will come out that I'll call "Disease Y" and it'll be less deadly than Covid-19. My claim has about as much merit at his.

/If he can predict the future then he should be buying lotto tickets.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Covid-19 is a zoonotic disease, with the prevailing theory still being that the virus made the jump to humans at a wet market in Wuhan at the end of last year.

*puts on Libertarian tin-foil hat

Those aren't wet markets, those are free enterprise entrepreneurs thriving without job killing health and cleanliness regulations


For thousands of years, now?
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sick and tired of fear porn. I like this site. I really do. But every other article is about how the world is ending and we are all gonna die if we don't do x, y, or z RIGHT NOW!!!  fark me. I already stay out of the politics tab. Just. I can't even anymore. And yes my anxiety is cranked to the Mac. And yes the meds I'm on are helping. But Jesus. Thanks. I'm done now.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: I make the bold prediction that a disease will come out that I'll call "Disease Y" and it'll be less deadly than Covid-19. My claim has about as much merit at his.

/If he can predict the future then he should be buying lotto tickets.


I doubt anyone will call it "Disease Y" though, Millennial sounds so much better.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's a pretty safe bet. Lots of things are more deadly than COVID.


Guns, fentanyl, Trump rhetoric, counterfeit medication, cyanide and skydiving without a parachute.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sforce: Reverend J: I make the bold prediction that a disease will come out that I'll call "Disease Y" and it'll be less deadly than Covid-19. My claim has about as much merit at his.

/If he can predict the future then he should be buying lotto tickets.

I doubt anyone will call it "Disease Y" though, Millennial sounds so much better.


Let's call it "Disease Q" [looks around furtively].
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: I'm sick and tired of fear porn. I like this site. I really do. But every other article is about how the world is ending and we are all gonna die if we don't do x, y, or z RIGHT NOW!!!  fark me. I already stay out of the politics tab. Just. I can't even anymore. And yes my anxiety is cranked to the Mac. And yes the meds I'm on are helping. But Jesus. Thanks. I'm done now.


😂🥃
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh as long as it too loves the obese, I'm good with it.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Yellowstone super volcano is going to wipe us out anytime now so I'm not worried about disease x y or z.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we have to speed up extincting the other animals on the planet. It's the only way to be safe.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: The Yellowstone super volcano is going to wipe us out anytime now so I'm not worried about disease x y or z.


So you want to be sick in a gurney when Yellowstone explodes?
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow cool article about a person with a fear

i am afraid of dinosaurs and lawnmowers independently
but what if there were dinosaurs mowing lawns
we'd be really screwed then
help
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh no biggie, now that weve got mrna vaccines/tech, if a disease spreading like covid but deadly like ebola were to show up, we would be able to analyse the disease dna, make a vaccine for it within two weeks and start producing and start vaccinating people.

If that kind of disease were to show up with a R0 of like 6-7 and a death rate of 50-90%, dont bother with ''vaccine safety'' trials, just vaccinate people.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttforce: wow cool article about a person with a fear

i am afraid of dinosaurs and lawnmowers independently
but what if there were dinosaurs mowing lawns
we'd be really screwed then
help


Aren't some of the dinosaurs actually vegans
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say that out loud, and it sounds more like "dizzy sex", which is not an uncommon way to ring in the new year.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: I'm sick and tired of fear porn. I like this site. I really do. But every other article is about how the world is ending and we are all gonna die if we don't do x, y, or z RIGHT NOW!!!  fark me. I already stay out of the politics tab. Just. I can't even anymore. And yes my anxiety is cranked to the Mac. And yes the meds I'm on are helping. But Jesus. Thanks. I'm done now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: i_dig_chicks: The Yellowstone super volcano is going to wipe us out anytime now so I'm not worried about disease x y or z.

So you want to be sick in a gurney when Yellowstone explodes?


Actually loved pointing out to people when I lived on Montana I was in the dead and gone area instantly. Everyone else would have to deal with the fallout
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: waxbeans: i_dig_chicks: The Yellowstone super volcano is going to wipe us out anytime now so I'm not worried about disease x y or z.

So you want to be sick in a gurney when Yellowstone explodes?

Actually loved pointing out to people when I lived on Montana I was in the dead and gone area instantly. Everyone else would have to deal with the fallout


And by fallout you mean chocking on ashes.

And the rest of the world would starve to death or face anarchy and civil war.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Axeofjudgement: waxbeans: i_dig_chicks: The Yellowstone super volcano is going to wipe us out anytime now so I'm not worried about disease x y or z.

So you want to be sick in a gurney when Yellowstone explodes?

Actually loved pointing out to people when I lived on Montana I was in the dead and gone area instantly. Everyone else would have to deal with the fallout

And by fallout you mean chocking on ashes.

And the rest of the world would starve to death or face anarchy and civil war.


My worries would be gone?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: [i.pinimg.com image 850x850]


I guess the sign is more for an emotional impact than being factually correct... But, that's provably not true.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_disaster_films

It's not uncommon or anything, but there are tons of movies without it.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
simkl.netView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: I'm sick and tired of fear porn. I like this site. I really do. But every other article is about how the world is ending and we are all gonna die if we don't do x, y, or z RIGHT NOW!!!  fark me. I already stay out of the politics tab. Just. I can't even anymore. And yes my anxiety is cranked to the Mac. And yes the meds I'm on are helping. But Jesus. Thanks. I'm done now.


I know how you feel; if it is any consolation at all, everyone is full of crap. There is zero integrity these days, everything online these days is just about generating clicks.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: I'm sick and tired of fear porn. I like this site. I really do. But every other article is about how the world is ending and we are all gonna die if we don't do x, y, or z RIGHT NOW!!!  fark me. I already stay out of the politics tab. Just. I can't even anymore. And yes my anxiety is cranked to the Mac. And yes the meds I'm on are helping. But Jesus. Thanks. I'm done now.


Meh. This is peanuts compared to growing up in the 80's. Every third song (or I should say, video) was about how we were all about to die in a nuclear war.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Cubs300: I'm sick and tired of fear porn. I like this site. I really do. But every other article is about how the world is ending and we are all gonna die if we don't do x, y, or z RIGHT NOW!!!  fark me. I already stay out of the politics tab. Just. I can't even anymore. And yes my anxiety is cranked to the Mac. And yes the meds I'm on are helping. But Jesus. Thanks. I'm done now.

Meh. This is peanuts compared to growing up in the 80's. Every third song (or I should say, video) was about how we were all about to die in a nuclear war.


Or worse it was grunge.
Yuk. Kill me already.
Jesus Christ.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Cubs300: I'm sick and tired of fear porn. I like this site. I really do. But every other article is about how the world is ending and we are all gonna die if we don't do x, y, or z RIGHT NOW!!!  fark me. I already stay out of the politics tab. Just. I can't even anymore. And yes my anxiety is cranked to the Mac. And yes the meds I'm on are helping. But Jesus. Thanks. I'm done now.

Meh. This is peanuts compared to growing up in the 80's. Every third song (or I should say, video) was about how we were all about to die in a nuclear war.


You weren't supposed to be listening, you were supposed to be dancing.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hellbound Train
Youtube N6TkCLDcC7o
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you study nails, you fear everything that comes along might be a hammer....or something.  There's a point in that metaphor somewhere.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DontMakeMeComeBackThere: When you study nails, you fear everything that comes along might be a hammer....or something.  There's a point in that metaphor somewhere.


When all you have is a stick, everything looks like a kneecap?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the COVID-19 music? You can't tell me that the soundtrack of 2020 is made up of those two Taylor Swift albums.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Congo has undergone massive ecological destruction in recent years, with huge stretches of rainforest felled - meaning the annihilation of habitats of a huge number of animals.
Many species simply die out, while smaller animals such as rats and bats survive and adapt to live alongside the humans who move into the deforested areas. This is when zoonotic diseases tend to thrive.
"If you go in the forest... you will change the ecology, and insects and rats will leave this place and come to the villages... so this is the transmission of the virus, of the new pathogens," Prof Muyembe said.

Hmm. sounds like a little oversimplification here.
 
freitasm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cubs300: I'm sick and tired of fear porn. I like this site. I really do. But every other article is about how the world is ending and we are all gonna die if we don't do x, y, or z RIGHT NOW!!!  fark me. I already stay out of the politics tab. Just. I can't even anymore. And yes my anxiety is cranked to the Mac. And yes the meds I'm on are helping. But Jesus. Thanks. I'm done now.


If anyone spreads fear but says they have the only form of cure or prevention, it is a scam.

See politicians, racists and nationalists.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Where are the scientists telling people to stop shagging sheeps and donkeys so that doesnt happen again?

Big mistake.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That website gave me a STD
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: WhippingBoi: Cubs300: I'm sick and tired of fear porn. I like this site. I really do. But every other article is about how the world is ending and we are all gonna die if we don't do x, y, or z RIGHT NOW!!!  fark me. I already stay out of the politics tab. Just. I can't even anymore. And yes my anxiety is cranked to the Mac. And yes the meds I'm on are helping. But Jesus. Thanks. I'm done now.

Meh. This is peanuts compared to growing up in the 80's. Every third song (or I should say, video) was about how we were all about to die in a nuclear war.

You weren't supposed to be listening, you were supposed to be dancing.

Nointy noin red balloonz go by!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well I guess it's time to back to the drawing board of new infectious diseases
Some sea urchin blood, the ear wax of Dabney Coleman and a dash of datura should do it
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Buttforce: wow cool article about a person with a fear

i am afraid of dinosaurs and lawnmowers independently
but what if there were dinosaurs mowing lawns
we'd be really screwed then
help


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is probably the 6th article or so of this on fark saying "the next one will be far deadlier".
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look people, we live in a farking world where Donald "Bag of shiat" Trump was allowed to be President of the United States.

So, anything is farking game from now the fark on.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll wait to see what the Deadly Mail has to say about this.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: WhippingBoi: Cubs300: I'm sick and tired of fear porn. I like this site. I really do. But every other article is about how the world is ending and we are all gonna die if we don't do x, y, or z RIGHT NOW!!!  fark me. I already stay out of the politics tab. Just. I can't even anymore. And yes my anxiety is cranked to the Mac. And yes the meds I'm on are helping. But Jesus. Thanks. I'm done now.

Meh. This is peanuts compared to growing up in the 80's. Every third song (or I should say, video) was about how we were all about to die in a nuclear war.

You weren't supposed to be listening, you were supposed to be dancing.


Anyone who claims that they can dance to "Russians" by Sting is a lying sack of shiat.
 
wantingout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
sure why not! Might as well keep the fear train rolling!
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am no scientist, but wouldn't something as deadly as ebola make people too sick too fast to properly spread to global pandemic levels?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.