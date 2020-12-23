 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   Rule 34, 2020 edition   (rollingstone.com) divider line
37
    More: Creepy, Respiratory system, Nose, nasal swab, form of close personal contact, Nasal irrigation, substantial subgenre of ASMR videos, Covid-19 vaccine, insignificant number of people  
•       •       •

2434 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory:

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A portmanteau of "nose" and "pu$$y"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The article directly quotes not one, not two, but three actual Tweets and cites another person, unTweeted, by name. So that's four sources. I don't think we've seen such solid reporting from Rolling Stone since they broke open that story about fraternity gang rapes taking place on shattered glass tables at UVA.

Although that video they linked was ... well, something. It was definitely something. Not "monetized," though, so it has that going for it, which is nice.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn, i submitted this with a worse headline.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the nasal swab a few weeks ago after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. It wasn't nearly as bad as people say. I wouldn't exactly call it pleasant, though. (I tested negative.)
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size

That's not how you do a COVID swab, that's how you do a lobotomy.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I got the nasal swab a few weeks ago after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. It wasn't nearly as bad as people say. I wouldn't exactly call it pleasant, though. (I tested negative.)


Up the nose or back through the nose?  I had one of the former and it was unpleasant but bearable.  When I had the latter it felt like someone was trying to pull my liver out through my nose.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had my 14th "swabbing" this past weekend. I still do not find the test to be erotic.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've a test scheduled for Wednesday.  Very mixed feelings about it now.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm downloading porn.

/for "research" purposes
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Internet is for Porn! -- Avenue Q
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, uh, huh.

*checks list of previous partners, and explored kinks*

I think I'll plead the Fif.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I got the nasal swab a few weeks ago after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. It wasn't nearly as bad as people say. I wouldn't exactly call it pleasant, though. (I tested negative.)


Fun story. I got the nasal swab the other day, since my job involves running all over the city and having to actually deal with various people of questionable hygiene.

The guy administering the test told me to blow my nose, tilt my head back and keep my eyes as open as possible, and to not, under any circumstances close my eyes or scrunch my nose until the swab was out. It was mildly uncomfortable and I had a sensation of minor sinus congestion for maybe an hour. Other people I've talked to didn't get the instructions and were absolutely miserable after it. Thankfully I tested negative.

Now onto the topic. I'm surprised the face hasn't become more sexualized in general since masks have been a thing. "Damn girl, take it off. I wanna see that philtrum."
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some dudes apparently like sticking sounding rods or whatever up their urethra, this sounds tame by comparison.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you take for that strange condition?

Pepper.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably NSFW. The "action" begins about 3:30 in I think

Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt episode 5 1/2 English sub HD
Youtube b9E1IB0IRvE
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohfarkyeahswabit.jpg
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patient: "C'mon, baby, stick it in. Yeah, I like it real deep. Give it to me. Oh...ohhhh, uh-huh, keep goin' baby, you're making my eyes water."

Nurse: "Sir, this is inappropriate."
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The article directly quotes not one, not two, but three actual Tweets and cites another person, unTweeted, by name. So that's four sources. I don't think we've seen such solid reporting from Rolling Stone since they broke open that story about fraternity gang rapes taking place on shattered glass tables at UVA.

Although that video they linked was ... well, something. It was definitely something. Not "monetized," though, so it has that going for it, which is nice.


hurrah, a happy ending for the rich people

Innocence Project - Help us put an end to wrongful convictions!

In case you actually care about the system falsely prosecuting the innocent
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go away.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I got the nasal swab a few weeks ago after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. It wasn't nearly as bad as people say. I wouldn't exactly call it pleasant, though. (I tested negative.)


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I got the nasal swab a few weeks ago after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. It wasn't nearly as bad as people say. I wouldn't exactly call it pleasant, though. (I tested negative.)


I've been tested twice. First time was a throat swab, and I was like "that wasn't bad at all, I don't know what everyone is complaining about"... but that's because it was just open testing, I hadn't been in contact with anyone, nor did I have any symptoms. The second time, I had some flu-like symptoms and they did the nasal swab... holy farking christ! Felt like they were piercing my brain!

/ negative first time
// negative 2nd time too
/// three
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I got the nasal swab a few weeks ago after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. It wasn't nearly as bad as people say. I wouldn't exactly call it pleasant, though. (I tested negative.)


I've had 3 nasal and one throat swab so far.  I would take the nasal over the throat any day.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/at least its not furries
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
nussy ... [a] portmanteau of "nose" and "pussy"

I feel sorry for anyone named Nick.
 
Slypork
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I've a test scheduled for Wednesday.  Very mixed feelings about it now.


Dress sexy
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had the Covid-19 up the nose swab test done before a major surgical procedure last month. I've never experienced anything like. I felt like my brain was being poked and probed.....

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Sure as hell felt like it.....
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had to self-administer my nasal swab yesterday. Is that nasturbation?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Some dudes apparently like sticking sounding rods or whatever up their urethra, this sounds tame by comparison.


Nice choice of words, ya perv.
 
shmeckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gives new meaning to the phrase "getting a nose job".
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The STD Test - STD Test For Men
Youtube udf06sBMIGw
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i had a colonoscopy yesterday. does that count?

///i did not 'enjoy' it. the epic farts afterward did feel pretty good though
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i had a colonoscopy yesterday. does that count?

///i did not 'enjoy' it. the epic farts afterward did feel pretty good though


Depends. Was this your doctor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even the armpit people are creeped out by this
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

