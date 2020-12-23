 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   White power grid   (apnews.com) divider line
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA: "The affidavit says the Ohio teen put Nazi flags in his room, but his mother told him to take them down. "


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also FTFA: "This investigation apparently began after a fourth man, from Canada, was stopped while trying to enter the U.S. The man told border agents that he was going to visit the Ohio teen, whom he had recently met over an encrypted app, according to the affidavit."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worst expansion ever.

gateplay.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the FBI alleges in an affidavit that was mistakenly unsealed.

Anybody buying that?
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: the FBI alleges in an affidavit that was mistakenly unsealed.

Anybody buying that?


You get the feeling lately that certain sectors/actors within government are sick of the shenanigans? This is what it has come to, to bring daylight to America's shiat.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We've been watching these assh*les for awhile, and their 'security' means f*ck all the moment that someone starts running their mouth. Which white power motherf*ckers invariably do. We appreciate that, and encourage others to 'go operational' so we finally have just cause to bring your asses in. Seriously. We sit in these damn chat rooms, soaking up your filth and sh*tty ideology, and we're just sick of it. Just give us a reason. Please. Just to get the stink off of us."
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "We've been watching these assh*les for awhile, and their 'security' means f*ck all the moment that someone starts running their mouth. Which white power motherf*ckers invariably do. We appreciate that, and encourage others to 'go operational' so we finally have just cause to bring your asses in. Seriously. We sit in these damn chat rooms, soaking up your filth and sh*tty ideology, and we're just sick of it. Just give us a reason. Please. Just to get the stink off of us."


I appreciate the portrait you paint, I just hope it is as you describe and not the exact opposite (which feels equally likely).
Unfortunately I feel like the sides are equalizing, when it had been a minority* of racist assholes in government.

*or at least a minority willing to act on it
 
Alphax
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bur of course they did.  Of course they planned to attack national infrastructure, and they did it so badly they never got a chance to try.

They just want to end the world unless the whitest and stupidest people rule over all.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ryebread: FTFA: "The affidavit says the Ohio teen put Nazi flags in his room, but his mother told him to take them down. "


[Fark user image image 340x250]


Cartman is smart.

If he existed, he would be extraordinarily dangerous.
 
keldaria
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It occurs to me that every political headline about Trump and his cronies should start that way... "White Supremacy Group Seeks To Overturn Election Results"
 
Toxophil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Worst expansion ever.

[gateplay.com image 450x307]


To a legitimately unfun game.
Like, monopoly DMV edition unfun.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
White supremacists are the biggest terrorism threat currently facing the US.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I see that we're still not calling these people terrorists.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How you supposed to wake up all the people when you killed the damn power to their alarm clocks?
 
