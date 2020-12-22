 Skip to content
(CBS Philadelphia)   Mayor cancels annual New Year's Day parade, which is promptly replaced by a New Year's Day protest march over the parade being canceled   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
13
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS... Gritty, can you explain this to them?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone wanna go counterprotest the people who are protesting the cancellation of the parade?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nero needs to lay off the instrumental solo...

This is some grade A stupid.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Anyone wanna go counterprotest the people who are protesting the cancellation of the parade?


I'm already committed to counter protesting the counter protesting. Actually, I'm just gonna get drunk and keep it loose, see who's winning, and pick a side.

basementrejects.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Anyone wanna go counterprotest the people who are protesting the cancellation of the parade?


Do I have to dress up like a peacock and play the banjo?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Anyone wanna go counterprotest the people who are protesting the cancellation of the parade?

Do I have to dress up like a peacock and play the banjo?


Only if you want to.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Mayor Jim Kenney has tried for years (like every Philly Mayor in the past) to cancel the Philadelphia Mummers Parade, a tradition preceding the birth of our nation. What he can NOT do is cancel our First Amendment right to peacefully protest his erroneous taxes and restrictions on our freedoms and liberties.

WEAPONS GRADE DERP
 
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's like dealing with a bunch of selfish spoiled children that don't understand or care that their lives are in danger simply because they haven't gotten sick yet or anyone around them that they know directly.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
These folks are the ones who elected Biden .
 
janzee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only there was some reference that would help people understand.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The enemy is the highly communicable deadly disease, not the (epidemiologist recommended / government mandated) restrictions. This isn't rocket science (and I'm literally a former rocket scientist).
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Mummers parade is the dumbest parade in the US.  It's cold as fark.  The premise is absurd.

/In 2020, perhaps they should replace it with the Mutter Museum parade?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nimbull: It's like dealing with a bunch of selfish spoiled children that don't understand or care that their lives are in danger simply because they haven't gotten sick yet or anyone around them that they know directly.


Yes, and it is nationwide, and it is exhausting.

It's not so much about surviving the pandemic anymore as much as it is about surviving the stupid.

So tired of this.
 
