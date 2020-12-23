 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   New Pope coming out (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Pope, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope John Paul II, resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, Vatican City, Pope Francis, Holy See, little vague feeling  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 4:29 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's in the Daily Express, so it's safe to assume that Luther and Calvin won and the Catholic Church was dissolved in the sixteenth century.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can the representative of G*d on Earth really resign, without dying?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is kind of a good trend..Senile, stroked out leaders are not a pretty picture..John Paul II
was just painful to see toward the end...Francis hasn't been terrible..Ya, overall the Catholic church
is still a corrupt, grifting, misogynistic, hypocritical, cult..But it's something the world has to deal with until more
of it's "believers" either give up or die out...

/not Catholic
// not anything
/// the father the son and the holy slashie!
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Can the representative of G*d on Earth really resign, without dying?


well, they can choose to not be a figurehead. They will always be a representative of G*d. Us Christians are supposed to be representatives of G*d in our life and actions.

\Comments about the lunacy of most Christians below.
\\Deeds, not words
\\\Walking the walk is harder than talking the talk
 
ace in your face
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope not. He's the best thing to happen to the Catholic Church
 
wxboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So this is based on something the Pope said several years ago, early in his tenure? And not on rumors that plans are being made or anything like that?  Sure, I'll believe that.

I do wonder if Francis would seek to effectively nominate a successor before leaving, so as to ensure that the things he has done in his time will not subsequently be reversed.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Can the representative of G*d on Earth really resign, without dying?


Why not?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I hope not. He's the best thing to happen to the Catholic Church


Agreed. And I'm not even catholic.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I hope not. He's the best thing to happen to the Catholic Church


He was a compromise that the hardline top leadership in the Vatican elected to prevent a complete schism in the Church. (Gee, does that sound familiar to anyone of late?) They probably brokered the limited term, and his reforms have mostly been limited to undoing only some of what Benedict did. The chances they'll put another Ratzinger in are pretty high, but this time they'll find one who doesn't have a Nazi war criminal or child rape coverup past.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.