(Vox)   It's just a jump to the left
24
    Time, passage of time, new energy, time, Milky Way galaxy, bright lights, sun's light changes, sort of time melt  
•       •       •

24 Comments
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spaced Timewarp Rant
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Time is an illusion. Lunchtime doubly so."
- Doglas Adams
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Vox article is extremely wordy, filled with too many quotes that go nowhere, and should have been edited down to about 2000 suppose from the 8000 words this author used, but the article itself also encapsulates 2020 itself.

Was it worth the read? Will anyone get the real answer?

Niticing my comment, I'm also going too long because I'm going to stop now.

I hope I made my point!

Just 8 more farking days...
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"2020 was a time warp"

Lets not do the timewarp again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...is the headline a jab at the political "left"?  With Fark the past few years one never knows.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a really good article.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 does feel like a Tim Curry performance.

/time is    fleeting
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is a Radio Picture?
 
lilistonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyFark: This Vox article is extremely wordy, filled with too many quotes that go nowhere, and should have been edited down to about 2000 suppose from the 8000 words this author used, but the article itself also encapsulates 2020 itself.

Was it worth the read? Will anyone get the real answer?

Niticing my comment, I'm also going too long because I'm going to stop now.

I hope I made my point!

Just 8 more farking days...
[Fark user image image 425x317]


I enjoyed it! It was right up my alley, which maybe is verbose and all over the place at times...

I guess it formed its own entropy, but also stirred me creatively; I needed a keyword to get moving on an idea I've had lately.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: This Vox article is extremely wordy, filled with too many quotes that go nowhere, and should have been edited down to about 2000 suppose from the 8000 words this author used, but the article itself also encapsulates 2020 itself.

Was it worth the read? Will anyone get the real answer?

Niticing my comment, I'm also going too long because I'm going to stop now.

I hope I made my point!

Just 8 more farking days...
[Fark user image image 425x317]


I read the article.

The part about the Vela supernova is incorrect. At most, the supernova happened about 12,000 years ago and not 14,000 years ago. The star had no name. Vela is the name of the constellation.

She never answered "why" 2020 feels like an amorphous blob, other than we had no tangible way of distinguishing days in our memories since we are all doing the same things every day in the same places, mainly at home.

It was intense navel gazing at its failed English major with philosophy minor worst.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lilistonic: I guess it formed its own entropy, but also stirred me creatively;


Fark user image

I gave you a smart for using one of my favorite words. I don't see it in print often enough here on Fark.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the last four years have been the fastest and longest decade of my life so is it like a weird type of Schordingers years or something like that?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rnatalie: What the fark is a Radio Picture?


and all I know, is still the beast is...feeding
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eyeq360: She never answered "why" 2020 feels like an amorphous blob, other than we had no tangible way of distinguishing days in our memories since we are all doing the same things every day in the same places, mainly at home.


This. 2020 hasn't been that different for me, other than not eating out and working remotely for a couple months until I realized I could go into the office safely since I'm the only one doing it. I suspect it's like that for a lot of people. But somebody reading the news would think the whole country used to go to concerts 7 nights a week.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: lilistonic: I guess it formed its own entropy, but also stirred me creatively;

[Fark user image 81x27]

I gave you a smart for using one of my favorite words. I don't see it in print often enough here on Fark.



NSFW obviously.   

Entropy fan
Youtube egRgweL12Uc
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dennysgod: NSFW obviously.


Thanks for posting. I enjoyed that.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: dennysgod: NSFW obviously.

Thanks for posting. I enjoyed that.



Shamed he died before Trump came into power and 2020 in general...he would have had a field day.
 
Mouser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Then a step to the ri-i-i-i-ight!
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
article: 'hours and days dissolve together into some nebulous glob of experience'

So, put on a hat to avoid being clobbered by a glob.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nanim: article: 'hours and days dissolve together into some nebulous glob of experience'

So, put on a hat to avoid being clobbered by a glob.


well, now I have you farkied as a glob clobberer.
 
