(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Kirk Cameron wants you to risk your life for him   (abc7.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That boy is on the stupid side of every issue.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's an asshole.
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many die before the contract tracers can prove his event is tantamount to murder? So hard to reconcile because he's pro life. It's almost like he's not honest at all or do facts not equal facts these days?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more people than paid to see his last movie.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 I wouldn't risk a hangnnail for Kirk Cameron.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Officials with The Oaks mall said the "irresponsible" event was not authorized by the mall and they have requested it be moved.

"The event occurring at The Oaks at this moment is a non-sanctioned event," mall officials said.


What an asshole. They didn't even invite him.
 
