 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Fiery Washington state train derailment leads to evacuation of nearby homes, businesses, bowels   (cbc.ca) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Whatcom County, Washington, Police, Sheriff, Emergency evacuation, Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway, Petroleum, South Dakota, Burlington Northern  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Talk about lucky cargo. Crude oil is basically the only thing you would actually want to be in a train car that derails, because everything else they transport in those tanks tends to explode violently or be extremely toxic
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back in May 2020, the Trump administration blocked the state of Washington's attempt to limit vapor pressure of oil transported by trains to 9.0 PSI. This was effectively a ban against Bakken oil from North Dakota, which ships with pressures of 13 to 14 PSI.

FTA: "The railway crosses the border into B.C., travelling through White Rock, but according to BNSF, the 108-car train was carrying crude oil from North Dakota to a refinery in Ferndale, Wash."

Another incident in which Bakken oil was involved
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was it tied to the Whatcom County Lonelyhearts Club?  bigcountrynewsconnection.com/idaho/we​s​tern-washington-women-charged-with-ter​rorism-after-alleged-placement-of-devi​ces-on-railroad-tracks/article_3ba36e3​c-34aa-11eb-bfab-07c1eca375df.html
 
Iczer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And some dipshiat wanted more of these kinds of trains running through my town not long ago...

~3pm is a pain getting to west Auburn as is without even more trains carrying napalm running through.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The story is terrible, and all too common, but damn, subby the headline got some beer out the nose.

/ well played
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.