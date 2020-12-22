 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Eddie Izzard would like to enlighten you about the pronouns she prefers to use   (msn.com) divider line
41
    More: Spiffy, Transgender, Eddie Izzard, Robbie de Santos, comedian Shappi Khorsandi, LGBT, Mean, gender-fluid, associate director of communications  
•       •       •

988 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 23 Dec 2020 at 7:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Her current Twitter banner is awesome, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She did a bunch of ultramarathon running back in the day, I'm pretty sure she can handle any crap from assholes, too.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Who farking cares?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

maddog2030: Who farking cares?


Eddie Izzard?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Although I must admit that one of my most favourite Izzard moments is in Mystery Men, when his character tells everyone to get up to the Disco room.

It's up there! *disco point*
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

maddog2030: Who farking cares?


You, obviously.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'll call Eddie anything she wants me to as long as she keeps making comedy and movies. I adore how intelligent Eddie is, there are very few comedians that can bump your IQ while making you howl with laughter!
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does that mean no more Executive?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn4.i-scmp.comView Full Size


She does a wonderful Nicola Sturgeon impression!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: I'm pretty sure she can handle any crap from assholes, too.


Calling her a toilet isn't fair!
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eddie Izzard has adopted the pronouns "she" and "her", saying she wants "to be based in girl mode from now on".

Today on "Woke or Problematic?"...
 
batlock666
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Although I must admit that one of my most favourite Izzard moments is in Mystery Men, when his character tells everyone to get up to the Disco room.

It's up there! *disco point*


Here's mine:

Mystery Men Deleted Scene - The Dreams of Disco (1999) - Ben Stiller, Geoffrey Rush Movie HD
Youtube y1tZUmCyFxM
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Amazing" is my preferred adjective, as in "Amazing Snarfangel."
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Who farking cares?


Awww, bless your heart.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good on her. She'll still need a tray though.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Who farking cares?


She seems to, for some farking reason:

1zl13gzmcsu3l9yq032yyf51-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


There seems to be a real backlash against trans people, especially in the United Kingdom. now.  And a lot of it is put under the banner of feminism, with this tortured argument that trans women are wanting to take advantage of the gains of the feminist movement without having had all the formative experiences of cisgendered women.  We are entering the Haunted Realm of the TERF here, the Transgender Excluding Radical Feminist.  It ends up being the same tired "Your chromosomes determine your sex" bullshiat spouted by assholes like Ben Shapiro, but with tons of fake feminism caked over it.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: "Amazing" is my preferred adjective, as in "Amazing Snarfangel."


As in "The Amazing Rando"?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jake_lex: maddog2030: Who farking cares?

She seems to, for some farking reason:

[1zl13gzmcsu3l9yq032yyf51-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 850x598]

There seems to be a real backlash against trans people, especially in the United Kingdom. now.  And a lot of it is put under the banner of feminism, with this tortured argument that trans women are wanting to take advantage of the gains of the feminist movement without having had all the formative experiences of cisgendered women.  We are entering the Haunted Realm of the TERF here, the Transgender Excluding Radical Feminist.  It ends up being the same tired "Your chromosomes determine your sex" bullshiat spouted by assholes like Ben Shapiro, but with tons of fake feminism caked over it.


Seems like the dispute over what "feminism" REALLY means is something that ought to be hashed out by women (cis and trans) and only women.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whatever they want, that's what I say.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does she have a flag to back that up?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Saw her on the Force Majeure tour, which was an amazing show in itself, but, to top it all off, spent at least an hour after the show doing audience Q & A.  Combined with the long distance running, it's apparent that endurance is second nature.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm looking up Eddie Izzard and Elliot Page sensual alley scene on my usual p0rn sites and getting nothing.

/still haven't had my coffee yet
//
 
phenn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Who farking cares?


I submitted a resume the other day and the contact form asked for preferred pronouns. At first, I rolled my eyeballs and thought they were trying too hard to be all woke and shiat.

Then, I changed my mind. There actually is value in what you call yourself - how you see yourself and so on.

I still have a bit of trouble understanding a guy named Bob wanting to be addressed as her/she. But, you know what? It really isn't my business. We all have to live our own lives and do what makes us feel whole. So, whether or not I completely understand it, I respect it.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just admit that you're gay and move on with life.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phenn: maddog2030: Who farking cares?

I submitted a resume the other day and the contact form asked for preferred pronouns. At first, I rolled my eyeballs and thought they were trying too hard to be all woke and shiat.

Then, I changed my mind. There actually is value in what you call yourself - how you see yourself and so on.

I still have a bit of trouble understanding a guy named Bob wanting to be addressed as her/she. But, you know what? It really isn't my business. We all have to live our own lives and do what makes us feel whole. So, whether or not I completely understand it, I respect it.


While I agree in pricipal, as an Old, the singular 'they' still irritates my hackles.
In time either that or I will fade.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
shiat. The world is overly complicated now. Can't we just have a world where, for simplicity's sake, we just call people based on what genitals they were born with? If you think you're a boy, girl, in-between, whatever, just don't take it personally if people refer to you according to what genitalia you have.

In the real world, it's seriously confusing especially if you don't want to offend people. You see some bearded guy, so you say "Hello sir!" but then he corrects you and says "I identify as a woman no matter what I look like or how I sound like, so please use female pronouns for me." Can you honestly keep track of all the preferred pronouns people want to be used on them? No, because not every man who claims to be a woman looks like a woman and vice versa.

Just make things simple. It's not meant to offend people. It's for the sake of simplicity.

And to people who identify as whatever, don't take it very hard when people don't instantly know what pronouns you want to be used when referring to you. Nobody knows instantly what you want or what you believe with just one look.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: jake_lex: maddog2030: Who farking cares?

She seems to, for some farking reason:

[1zl13gzmcsu3l9yq032yyf51-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 850x598]

There seems to be a real backlash against trans people, especially in the United Kingdom. now.  And a lot of it is put under the banner of feminism, with this tortured argument that trans women are wanting to take advantage of the gains of the feminist movement without having had all the formative experiences of cisgendered women.  We are entering the Haunted Realm of the TERF here, the Transgender Excluding Radical Feminist.  It ends up being the same tired "Your chromosomes determine your sex" bullshiat spouted by assholes like Ben Shapiro, but with tons of fake feminism caked over it.

Seems like the dispute over what "feminism" REALLY means is something that ought to be hashed out by women (cis and trans) and only women.


Therein lies the problem.  Tran women want to be included in the hashing out, while the scared bigots want to have, and be, the only say in any discussion.
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jake_lex: maddog2030: Who farking cares?

She seems to, for some farking reason:

[1zl13gzmcsu3l9yq032yyf51-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 850x598]

There seems to be a real backlash against trans people, especially in the United Kingdom. now.  And a lot of it is put under the banner of feminism, with this tortured argument that trans women are wanting to take advantage of the gains of the feminist movement without having had all the formative experiences of cisgendered women.  We are entering the Haunted Realm of the TERF here, the Transgender Excluding Radical Feminist.  It ends up being the same tired "Your chromosomes determine your sex" bullshiat spouted by assholes like Ben Shapiro, but with tons of fake feminism caked over it.


From their perspective, it's just men invading female spaces.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreenSun: In the real world, it's seriously confusing especially if you don't want to offend people.


Calling people what they want to be called is the less confusing way. You really think it's easier to say "I know you say you're a dude but can you open your pants up so I can be sure?"
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreenSun: shiat. The world is overly complicated now. Can't we just have a world where, for simplicity's sake, we just call people based on what genitals they were born with? If you think you're a boy, girl, in-between, whatever, just don't take it personally if people refer to you according to what genitalia you have.

In the real world, it's seriously confusing especially if you don't want to offend people. You see some bearded guy, so you say "Hello sir!" but then he corrects you and says "I identify as a woman no matter what I look like or how I sound like, so please use female pronouns for me." Can you honestly keep track of all the preferred pronouns people want to be used on them? No, because not every man who claims to be a woman looks like a woman and vice versa.

Just make things simple. It's not meant to offend people. It's for the sake of simplicity.

And to people who identify as whatever, don't take it very hard when people don't instantly know what pronouns you want to be used when referring to you. Nobody knows instantly what you want or what you believe with just one look.


Can't we just have a world where you take your bullshiat genital policing and shove it way up your ass?
 
PandaBearJambalaya
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Just admit that you're gay and move on with life.


Being trans isn't the same thing as being gay.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I identify as Michael Jackson

My gender is: he/hee
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GreenSun: shiat. The world is overly complicated now. Can't we just have a world where, for simplicity's sake, we just call people based on what genitals they were born with? If you think you're a boy, girl, in-between, whatever, just don't take it personally if people refer to you according to what genitalia you have.

In the real world, it's seriously confusing especially if you don't want to offend people. You see some bearded guy, so you say "Hello sir!" but then he corrects you and says "I identify as a woman no matter what I look like or how I sound like, so please use female pronouns for me."


According to Wikipedia, 0.4% of Americans are trans. How many people do you meet per day that this is such a problem for you?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tirob: Whatever they want, that's what I say.


OH! "What the girl who got her butthole tattooed said before getting tattooed", for $500, Alex.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tirob: Whatever they want, that's what I say.


unless it's recreational cannabis at retail, amarite? ;P
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: I identify as Michael Jackson

My gender is: he/hee


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like my coffee like I like my women, covered in bees!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Does that mean no more Executive?


I will have to pour one for the demise of the executive
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GreenSun: just one look.


Linda Ronstadt - Just One Look (Live In Hollywood 1980)
Youtube IsEwBzfdMnk
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu:

Meanwhile, they're fixated on "genitals at birth". So even though I have a vagina now, all my ID says I'm a woman, and everyone in my life knows me only as a woman, they want to go with masculine pronouns to avoid confusion. WTAF?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eclectic: Prank Call of Cthulhu:

Meanwhile, they're fixated on "genitals at birth". So even though I have a vagina now, all my ID says I'm a woman, and everyone in my life knows me only as a woman, they want to go with masculine pronouns to avoid confusion. WTAF?


Actually that's pretty on point for conservatives. Set up a situation that's guaranteed to give yourself a problem (eg, going to the trouble of remembering and using the wrong pronoun) and then getting mad about having a problem. Conservatives just like having problems.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Call yourself whatever you want but don't expect me to follow along in your mental illness.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.