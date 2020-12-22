 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail) Weeners When the safest place is the back of a police car, you don't hesitate   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
safety first
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like the husband got home early
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Roger Thornhill agrees heartily
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Straya
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No hesitation, no surrender
 
ktybear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steerforth: Straya


Ah, the first signs of the silly season
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
