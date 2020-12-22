 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   The first rule of gun range gun fights is, don't miss   (triblive.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Blog, Comment, Profanity, Erie County, Pennsylvania, man firing shots, 28-year-old Erie man, Robert Eppley, name of the wounded man  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 12:17 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It sounds like someone was...  triggered.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A man firing shots at a gun range  began firing at another man and was then shot to death by a third man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Except just one time, I've only been out shooting with friends. The one time was a public range in the Memphis are complete with proctors or lunch monitors or whatever you call them. They were there for safety, I think. Anyway, looking around at some of fate the guys there? Not a comfortable feeling.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The one place you'd expect this to happen...Where everyone is armed...
 
nursetim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a good thing this wasn't in a Gun Free Zone, or it could have been worse.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: A man firing shots at a gun range  began firing at another man and was then shot to death by a third man.

[Fark user image image 300x375]


Third Man?

Harry Lime wanted for questioning.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been watching Evil Genius today. Seems like Erie is a pretty f-ed up town.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The one place you'd expect this to happen...Where everyone is armed...


I'm sure they were very polite when they started spraying lead at each other
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That sounds like a great range, you get to shoot live humans.
 
proton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
4th man seen running from the seen with an 18 pack of coors light.  5th man seen fleeing with a big baggie of crystal meth.  6th man seen also running from the seen with multiple spray paint cans,
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.