(YouTube)   How fast can a guy in full plate armor do an obstacle course vs a guy in firefighter turnout vs a soldier in full kit?   (youtube.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have never worn full plate armor  but I suspect it's not as heavy as full turnout.
Let's watch.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did not expect those results.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Skip to three minutes if you want to find out how fast a guy in full plate armor can do an obstacle course vs a guy in firefighter turnout vs a soldier in full kit.

All the first three minutes showed is that the armor guy runs like Steven Seagal.  Which is not a good thing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: I have never worn full plate armor  but I suspect it's not as heavy as full turnout.
Let's watch.


Anywhere from like 30-50 lbs. depending on how big you are.  Possibly more for seriously huge people or really ornate sets.  On the plus side, armor (done properly) is way, way more distributed than most weights are - you're bearing the weight pretty equally across your body assuming it's made properly.  You're more agile than most carrying equivalent weights, but you're going to tire out just as fast - well distributed or not the weight is still there.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you say 'full plate armor' are you talking some galvanized roofing tin sprayed with Chrome paint and polished to shine for cos play at Dragon Con...or are we talking hand forged iron or steel here of a thickness that would stop more than a butter knife?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...put a real dragon at the end of that course and I think the fireman wins.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they sweaty after that and wouldn't a shower be nice?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: cretinbob: I have never worn full plate armor  but I suspect it's not as heavy as full turnout.
Let's watch.

Anywhere from like 30-50 lbs. depending on how big you are.  Possibly more for seriously huge people or really ornate sets.  On the plus side, armor (done properly) is way, way more distributed than most weights are - you're bearing the weight pretty equally across your body assuming it's made properly.  You're more agile than most carrying equivalent weights, but you're going to tire out just as fast - well distributed or not the weight is still there.


I saw they weighed everything. Text was too small on my phone. I am well familiar with bunk gear though.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the start of a joke.

"A firefighter, a soldier in full gear and a medieval armoured fighter walk into a bar..."
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else have to mute the awful Eye of the Tiger knockoff?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Aren't they sweaty after that and wouldn't a shower be nice?


Introducing the rust challenge?
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pfft, try high heels and a tight skirt.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1d4chan.orgView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Notabunny: LadySusan: Aren't they sweaty after that and wouldn't a shower be nice?

Introducing the rust challenge?


I think she's hoping to discover the differences between medieval, civilian, and military manscaping.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Burn After Reading - What did we learn?
Youtube 9J8zCJEtftE
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who's the most athletic ?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Sounds like the start of a joke.

"A firefighter, a soldier in full gear and a medieval armoured fighter walk into a bar..."


a priest a rabbi and am imam walk into a bar...

/stupid religious angst
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: When you say 'full plate armor' are you talking some galvanized roofing tin sprayed with Chrome paint and polished to shine for cos play at Dragon Con...or are we talking hand forged iron or steel here of a thickness that would stop more than a butter knife?


We're talking a pair of bracers and a loincloth.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Firefighter wins. Even the cosplayers are usually actually fit (have you seen the calendars?). The LARPers who play knight and the Gravy Seals who play soldier?  Forgetaboutit.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clarksvegas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

optikeye: When you say 'full plate armor' are you talking some galvanized roofing tin sprayed with Chrome paint and polished to shine for cos play at Dragon Con...or are we talking hand forged iron or steel here of a thickness that would stop more than a butter knife?


From a rough guess, at least the type you'd find among SCA. But given the weight listed, we could be talking the type used in "Real Steel" combat games. Those are usually on par with what ye olde knights were running around in.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: cretinbob: I have never worn full plate armor  but I suspect it's not as heavy as full turnout.
Let's watch.

Anywhere from like 30-50 lbs. depending on how big you are.  Possibly more for seriously huge people or really ornate sets.  On the plus side, armor (done properly) is way, way more distributed than most weights are - you're bearing the weight pretty equally across your body assuming it's made properly.  You're more agile than most carrying equivalent weights, but you're going to tire out just as fast - well distributed or not the weight is still there.

I saw they weighed everything. Text was too small on my phone. I am well familiar with bunk gear though.


wait, you went into your bunk? ;p
 
xiola
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Interesting, ithought the soldier would win based on the clothing being less restrictive.  I'd like to see a sherpa try it with a similar sized pack for comparison.  My guess is he'd do pretty well.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Anyone else have to mute the awful Eye of the Tiger knockoff?


and forward to the end
 
gaspode
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optikeye: When you say 'full plate armor' are you talking some galvanized roofing tin sprayed with Chrome paint and polished to shine for cos play at Dragon Con...or are we talking hand forged iron or steel here of a thickness that would stop more than a butter knife?


Its real, its well documented that proper plate armour is designed for agile fighting/movement on foot and is very good for this. The weight is both well distributed and strapped in place, and all the joints are designed for free movement.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nytmare: optikeye: When you say 'full plate armor' are you talking some galvanized roofing tin sprayed with Chrome paint and polished to shine for cos play at Dragon Con...or are we talking hand forged iron or steel here of a thickness that would stop more than a butter knife?

We're talking a pair of bracers and a loincloth.


Go on......
 
