(YouTube)   Ever watch a tractor-trailer carrying nearly 300 propane tanks explode? Well now you have after watching this one that crashed on the Long Island Expressway   (youtube.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 9:46 PM



58 Comments
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bro, What the Fark!

That would have been terrifying, especially the late explosions.  Where did the shrapnel go?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Soundtrack was set to "Goombah".
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Filmed by Jay, Silent Bob, Bowser, Matt Dillon's character in the Outsiders, and that douchebag with the green hat who just had to party in Florida during the start of rona.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The driver refused medical treatment at the scene."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes I have.

It's really more like 300 smaller explosions with some of them mashed together pretty closely.

I was also lucky (HA!) enough to witness the railcars full of propane in Weyauwega WI on fire and burning for days. Thankfully those tanks never exploded.

And I have seen quarter and half barrels for beer that were in a warehouse for cleaning get launched 50 to 100 feet in the air when I was within 25 feet of the warehouse fire they were being launched from. 55 lbs of metal shot up through a roof and they reached that high without any real propellant after launch. We, and the firemen, moved back and just made sure the warehouse didn't catch other shiat on fire.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bro!

Dude!

/Bro.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bro had enough sense to film it landscape. +1
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: Bro had enough sense to film it landscape. +1


Dude. This.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Couple of randos:

"Bruh, you see that shiat?"
"fark yeah bruh."


o_O
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wanebo: And I have seen quarter and half barrels for beer that were in a warehouse for cleaning get launched 50 to 100 feet in the air when I was within 25 feet of the warehouse fire they were being launched from. 55 lbs of metal shot up through a roof and they reached that high without any real propellant after launch. We, and the firemen, moved back and just made sure the warehouse didn't catch other shiat on fire.


Watched a rubber cement packing plant fire launch 55 gallon steel drum that high into to air. The heat was intense.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 It's on fire
It's on fire
it's on fire

Propane 🎶
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good try, but it can't hold a candle to Beirut.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: 🎶 It's on fire
It's on fire
it's on fire

Propane 🎶


Propane (Parody of Cocaine)
Youtube Gc1URQgQWNo
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are actually the 2 smartest guys from Rego Park in the video. Glad to see they made it out, it would have cratered the IQ score there.
 
Drakin030
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol when the Firetruck went by and the guy is all "Yo they need to get on dat"
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the love of God, shut the fark up!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: Bro, What the Fark!

That would have been terrifying, especially the late explosions.  Where did the shrapnel go?


Their dumb goomba heads. You notice they start getting a little more common sense as it goes on.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you try to count all the "WHAT THE F*CKS???" you will need all your fingers, toes, and all your neighbor's fingers and toes.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Bro!

Dude!

/Bro.


BRO!
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: unixpro: Bro, What the Fark!

That would have been terrifying, especially the late explosions.  Where did the shrapnel go?

Their dumb goomba heads. You notice they start getting a little more common sense as it goes on.


So, you're saying that by the end, they've become...

Wise Guys?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Soundtrack was set to "Goombah".


The best part was when the one gentleman recommended that the fire department "need(ed) to get on this"

Thanks for the pro tip fella!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: unixpro: Bro, What the Fark!

That would have been terrifying, especially the late explosions.  Where did the shrapnel go?

Their dumb goomba heads. You notice they start getting a little more common sense as it goes on.


Hey. That was some fine filming. He could be a broducer and director one day.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRO I'M GETTIN' THE F*CK OUTTA HERE BRO!

I almost want to watch it again and get a bro per minute count.  Nothing in their reaction is in any way incorrect or inappropriate, just a lotta bros.  Bro.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: markie_farkie: Soundtrack was set to "Goombah".

The best part was when the one gentleman recommended that the fire department "need(ed) to get on this"

Thanks for the pro tip fella!


Bro tip.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bro
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Actually I think we have, subby.
Russian Truck Fire with gas tanks explodes 39 times! HD Recording
Youtube Dva6AUyb1-4
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gunsmack: [Fark user image 480x445]


shiat's on fire, bro
 
Koodz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

morg: Actually I think we have, subby.
[YouTube video: Russian Truck Fire with gas tanks explodes 39 times! HD Recording]


Came for this one.

Sometimes real life looks just like the cartoon your ten year old self would have expected.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

morg: Actually I think we have, subby.
[YouTube video: Russian Truck Fire with gas tanks explodes 39 times! HD Recording]


Yeah. Come on, 2020, don't give us reruns now!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Yes I have.

It's really more like 300 smaller explosions with some of them mashed together pretty closely.

I was also lucky (HA!) enough to witness the railcars full of propane in Weyauwega WI on fire and burning for days. Thankfully those tanks never exploded.

And I have seen quarter and half barrels for beer that were in a warehouse for cleaning get launched 50 to 100 feet in the air when I was within 25 feet of the warehouse fire they were being launched from. 55 lbs of metal shot up through a roof and they reached that high without any real propellant after launch. We, and the firemen, moved back and just made sure the warehouse didn't catch other shiat on fire.


This would have been a great final speech by Roy Batty in Bladerunner.
 
g.fro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TIL "bro!" is the Long Island equivalent of "allahu akbar!" in videos from a different part of the world.

farking FLIDs.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No Subby I haven't. Too much Cloverfield
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BRO!
Bro!
BRO!        BRO!   BRO!

BRO!
 
fearmongert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: If you try to count all the "WHAT THE F*CKS???" you will need all your fingers, toes, and all your neighbor's fingers and toes.


It's New York-
We use "what da f*cks" as common punctuation
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"bro"
"BROH"
"Broh"
*fszzzh*
"BROh
"bRo"
"BrO"
"bro"
"wtf"
"broH"
"Bro"
"bro"
"bureau"
"BRo"
"bra"
"BROh"
*boom*
"Bruh"
"broh"
.
.
.
God damn, STFU already, you re[dacted]s.
Is this the 2020 version of a Valley Girl?
 
northguineahills
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Those are actually the 2 smartest guys from Rego Park in the video. Glad to see they made it out, it would have cratered the IQ score there.


As someone who used to work in Corona, I concur! (had to take 3 trains just to get there)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
21 jump street - explosion
Youtube f7aT-sgx8go
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bro, I feel the farking heat, bro. Feeling hot hot hot!

I wonder if they know Jay from Bawston?
It's A Baby Whale KID!
Youtube zZgkFPpX8lw
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are they goombahs or guidos? If they're guidos....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I just want to point out the video description says 12/22/2020, but the YouTube upload date says 12/21/2020
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Boring, my hometown got done blowed up back in '62

http://www.gendisasters.com/new-york/​6​841/berlin-ny-propane-gas-explosion-ju​ly-1962
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to be that close to it.  Those things can have big chain reactions.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My favorite is the "THIS IS TERRIFYING" *proceeds to remain in the same spot filming*

/for those of you wondering who says "Joisey," its the guys in this video
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Giant Brosplosion!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: lindalouwho: 🎶 It's on fire
It's on fire
it's on fire

Propane 🎶

[YouTube video: Propane (Parody of Cocaine)]


lulz
 
