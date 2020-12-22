 Skip to content
(Richmond.com)   Chesterfield man, in the hot seat for being a La-z-boy and recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured gun near a child (who then shot himself in the hand) gets 12 months in jail. Suspended. Bet he's sofa king sorry now   (richmond.com) divider line
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A bullet through the hand isn't a Lucky Strike.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Goddam Ottomans
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is the gun okay?
 
Birnone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bolden had been pardoned by Gov. Ralph Northam on June 25 and had his gun rights restored. The shooting incident involving his son occurred less than a month later, on July 20.

You fark up bad enough that you need a pardon from the governor and less than a month later you're farking up with a gun?

His excuse is lame too. He needed to use the bathroom. He couldn't use the bathroom before he started, or lock the bedroom door, or put the gun in a drawer, or unload the gun and put the ammo away? The truth is he didn't give a fark.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Birnone: Bolden had been pardoned by Gov. Ralph Northam on June 25 and had his gun rights restored. The shooting incident involving his son occurred less than a month later, on July 20.

You fark up bad enough that you need a pardon from the governor and less than a month later you're farking up with a gun?

His excuse is lame too. He needed to use the bathroom. He couldn't use the bathroom before he started, or lock the bedroom door, or put the gun in a drawer, or unload the gun and put the ammo away? The truth is he didn't give a fark.


He gets a pardon for one crime, suspended sentence for another. So much for this supposed prison. Industrial complex
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was he done cleaning the weapon and reloaded it after?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ethan Couch unavailable for comment.
 
englaja
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Birnone: Bolden had been pardoned by Gov. Ralph Northam on June 25 and had his gun rights restored. The shooting incident involving his son occurred less than a month later, on July 20.

You fark up bad enough that you need a pardon from the governor and less than a month later you're farking up with a gun?

His excuse is lame too. He needed to use the bathroom. He couldn't use the bathroom before he started, or lock the bedroom door, or put the gun in a drawer, or unload the gun and put the ammo away? The truth is he didn't give a fark.

He gets a pardon for one crime, suspended sentence for another. So much for this supposed prison. Industrial complex


I'd bet dollars to donuts he'd appear on a few polotical donor reports or a few CCTV images with a brown paper bag.
 
